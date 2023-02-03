Read full article on original website
Boy, 10, shot dead during ‘dispute’ in Northern California. Man arrested, sheriff says
A man was arrested after a 10-year-old boy was shot and killed during a “dispute” Sunday evening in rural Northern California, authorities said. Deputies responded around 7:40 p.m. following reports of shots fired in the area of Alicia Avenue in Olivehurst, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Mother-in-law picks NC lottery ticket because she ‘likes the color.’ Her choice pays off
Amanda Wood recently gave her mother-in-law $5 and an assignment: Pick out a lottery ticket. “I gave her the money and she chose the ticket for me,” Wood told North Carolina Education Lottery officials, according to a Feb. 7 news release. Wood’s mother-in-law decided on a Ruby Red’s 7...
36 million trees died in California, 2022 report says. Where was the biggest increase?
More than 36 million trees died last year in California’s forests, the U.S. Forest Service said in a recent annual report — far more than in 2021, as continuing severe drought conditions exacerbated long-standing environmental challenges and potential wildfire danger in the state. The aerial survey, conducted between...
California Secretary of State says state can ‘lead the nation’ in Black reparations
Progress starts with the conversation. With continued discussion and engagement, California can “lead the nation” in reparations for its Black residents. That was at the core of California Secretary of State Shirley Weber’s efforts to create a reparations task force. “The process of creating this whole task...
Wine giant E. & J. Gallo fined after wastewater discharged into California river
A California water agency has ordered Modesto-based wine giant E. & J. Gallo Winery to pay $378,668 in fines for discharging irrigation and waste water into the Merced River. According to a news release from the Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board, the Aug. 9, 2021 discharge included more than 90,000 gallons of wastewater mixed with irrigation well water from a Livingston wine-making facility.
Perfect storm or market manipulation? Why utilities say your gas bill spiked this winter
Energy industry leaders cited weather swings and storage limitations Tuesday for a spike in natural gas prices that left Californians gaping at their January gas bills, but questions linger about possible market manipulation. The special meeting by Public Utilities Commission was the latest sign of distress over spiking prices. It...
New CHP commissioner appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom after an unexpected retirement
After the unexpected retirement of the head of the California Highway Patrol, Gov. Gavin Newsom has appointed Sean Duryee as the agency’s new leader. “A veteran of the CHP, Commissioner Duryee has dedicated his career to serving the people of California, starting as a Cadet decades ago,” Newsom said in a statement announcing Duryee’s appointment. “His leadership, extensive experience and dedication will continue to serve California well and I thank him for taking on this new role.”
‘We are outlawing misinformation.’ California bill goes after crisis pregnancy centers
Nearly five years after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a California law aimed at preventing “crisis pregnancy centers” from misrepresenting the prenatal and abortion services they offer, a state lawmaker is trying again with a different approach. The original measure required centers to provide pregnant people seeking...
