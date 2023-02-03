Authorities in Maries County call off the search for a man who crashed his truck following a police pursuit. The Maries County Sheriff’s Office reported that a man, believed to be Anthony Russell, of Dixon, fled from officers with the Dixon Police Department Tuesday afternoon. The pursuit traveled into Maries County, and the driver eventually crashed at Highway HH and County Road 621. The driver fled on foot and was last seen in the woods east of the crash site. He was favoring his ribs and was believed to be injured. A search for Russell was launched.

MARIES COUNTY, MO ・ 15 HOURS AGO