Mr. Concerned with common sense
4d ago
Someone got the reward money 💰 and besides that you cannot do no crime in Jefferson City and think you are going to get away with it 🫡
Columbia man charged in relation to Friday evening standoff
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was charged and appeared in court Monday in relation to a standoff in east Columbia that began Friday evening and went into Saturday morning. James Scott Duncan, 58, is charged with first-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and armed-criminal action. He is being held at the Boone County The post Columbia man charged in relation to Friday evening standoff appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
No suspects to report yet in Sunday night shooting near Columbia's Douglass Park
Columbia Police continue to search for the person who shot a woman over the weekend near Douglass Park. Officers were called to the area of 5th and Lyon Sunday night just before 9:30 p.m. to investigate gunshots. When they arrived, they found an adult female victim with apparent gunshot wounds. Police have no updates on her condition.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City teen reported missing on her 15th birthday
A Jefferson City teen is reported as missing. Missouri Missing reports Jayla Nilges, 15, was last seen at her home on Tuesday, February 7 as she took out the trash. Her family says they think Jayla has been seen with three people they don’t know who go by the names, Kassie, Kelvin, and Bunny. Nilges' disappearance coincides with her birthday.
Missouri contractor receives probation, pleaded guilty to charges related to deceptive business practices in November
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An area contractor who pleaded guilty in November to several charges involving deceptive business practices was sentenced to probation on Monday. Blake Mahoney, 29, pleaded guilty to stealing $25,000 or more on Nov. 28. He received a suspended sentence of eight years in the Missouri Department of Corrections with five years of The post Missouri contractor receives probation, pleaded guilty to charges related to deceptive business practices in November appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA WOMAN CHARGED AFTER AUTHORITIES RESPOND TO TRESPASSING CALL
A Sedalia woman has been charged with a drug-related felony after the Sedalia Police Department responded to a trespassing call on January 24, 2023. According to the Sedalia Police Department, officers were dispatched to to a store in Sedalia in reference to a report of trespassing. Authorities made contact with the woman who was trespassing, who identified herself as Shyanne Meyer. Meyer reportedly had active failure to appear warrants in Pettis County. The employee of the store did not want Meyer charged for stealing.
kjluradio.com
Sentencing for Eldon man, convicted of killing Columbia man, delayed for months
Sentencing for an Eldon man, convicted of murdering a Columbia man during a deadly drug deal, is delayed by months. In December, a jury found Christopher English guilty of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and abandonment of a corpse. English was one of three men accused of murdering Aaron Brant in 2019. Brant’s body was found about a month later in a wooded area of Miller County.
kjluradio.com
Morgan County woman accused of murdering boyfriend sentenced to probation
A Morgan County woman, accused of murdering her boyfriend, is sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to a reduced charge. Tracia Caruso, of Versailles, was arrested in July of 2022 and charged with second-degree murder for the death of 65-year-old Dennis Seybold. A jury trial was scheduled to begin in April.
kjluradio.com
Four Callaway County juveniles face possible charges in Audrain County for early morning police chase
Four Callaway County juveniles are turned over to their parents after they’re caught driving recklessly in Audrain County. The Mexico Department of Public Safety reports officers were contacted Sunday night, just before midnight, about a vehicle containing juveniles driving in a dangerous manner through a residential neighborhood on Mexico’s north side. There were reports that the teens might be chasing another juvenile.
kjluradio.com
Grand jury indictment filed against suspect in murder of MU student, arraignment scheduled
An arraignment date is set for a Columbia woman accused of murdering a MU student and burning his body. On Friday, a grand jury indictment was filed against Emma Adams, 20. She’s charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with evidence, and abandonment of a corpse for the death of Samuel Clemons, 21, formerly of Jefferson City. Her case was transferred to circuit court in front of Judge Jeff Harris.
kjluradio.com
Shooting incident under investigation just north of Rolla
The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office is currently on-scene of a shooting incident, just north of Rolla. The sheriff says there’s no danger to the community and all involved parties have been located. More information will be released at a later time.
kjluradio.com
Maries County authorities suspend search for driver in police pursuit, crash
Authorities in Maries County call off the search for a man who crashed his truck following a police pursuit. The Maries County Sheriff’s Office reported that a man, believed to be Anthony Russell, of Dixon, fled from officers with the Dixon Police Department Tuesday afternoon. The pursuit traveled into Maries County, and the driver eventually crashed at Highway HH and County Road 621. The driver fled on foot and was last seen in the woods east of the crash site. He was favoring his ribs and was believed to be injured. A search for Russell was launched.
kjluradio.com
Teen accused of murdering fellow teen who escaped Phelps County behavioral health facility pleads guilty
One of two teens arrested for murdering another teen after the trio escaped a behavioral health facility in Phelps County pleads guilty. Cody Armistead entered his plea late last month, pleading guilty to first-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse. Armistead was sentenced to a total of 30 years in prison.
Suspect charged in Jefferson City credit union robbery
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A 28-year-old Jefferson City man was arrested Thursday evening in relation to the Jan. 19 robbery at River Region Credit Union, according to a press release from the Jefferson City Police Department. Cole County prosecutor Locke Thompson later identified the suspect as Tre J. Connor. Thompson said Connor had been charged The post Suspect charged in Jefferson City credit union robbery appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: One in custody following almost eight-hour police standoff in Columbia
UPDATE: Columbia Police have identified the man as James Duncan, 58, of Columbia. He was arrested for first-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, and armed criminal action. A seven-and-a-half hour police standoff ends peacefully at a home on Columbia’s east side. The Columbia Police Department reports officers were...
krcgtv.com
Kingdom City business owner pleads guilty to PPP fraud
A Kingdom City business owner faces 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act fraud. Scott Allen Maples, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud on Tuesday in federal court in Jefferson City. Maples admitted that he submitted fake and...
kjluradio.com
Franklin County boy seriously injured in hometown traffic accident
A Franklin County teen is seriously injured when he pulls into the path of an oncoming pickup truck. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the 16-year-old driver from St. Clair pulled onto Highway 30, failing to yield to the truck, and the two collided. The St. Clair boy was taken...
kjluradio.com
Gasconade County man faces felony charges after found with drugs
A Gasconade County man faces several felony charges after he’s allegedly caught with drugs in his hometown. Kyle Nolie, of Owensville, is charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He’s being held on $50,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.
KRMS Radio
Richland Woman Faces DWI & Other Charges Following Arrest On Friday
A Richland woman faces several charges including DWI-drugs prior offender after being arrested Friday afternoon by the highway patrol in Pulaski County. The HP report indicates that 26-year-old Erika Parsley is also accused of driving while revoked, failure to register a motor vehicle, failure to comply with an ignition interlock device and other driving-related offenses.
kjluradio.com
One woman injured in shooting near Douglass Park in Columbia
One woman is injured during a shooting near Douglass Park in Columbia. The Columbia Police Department was called to the area of 5th and Lyon Sunday night for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a woman with apparent gunshot wounds. She was taken to a local hospital.
KYTV
Police investigate 3-vehicle crash in Camdenton, Mo.
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash on U.S. 54 eastbound in Camdenton. Police say two ambulances were on-scene but haven’t confirmed if anyone was transported to a hospital. Some of the people involved experienced minor injuries. The crash backed up traffic near State Highway 5. To...
