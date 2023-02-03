Read full article on original website
First Legal Cannabis Dispensary in Binghamton Receives Final Approval
The first legal cannabis dispensary in the Southern Tier has no remaining obstacles to opening its doors in downtown Binghamton, NY this week. In a press release on Wednesday, City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced that what will be the first legal cannabis dispensary in New York outside of New York City has received local approval and can open downtown this week. The dispensary, operated by the owner of On Point Cannabis Damien Cornwell, will be located at 75 Court Street right in the heart of downtown Binghamton.
Vestal Museum Move Will Take Short-Cut Across the Parkway
Broome County's most unusual and ambitious upcoming relocation project will involve transporting the historic Erie-Lackawanna Train Station across the Vestal Parkway. The old depot has served as the Vestal Museum for more than four decades. The building started life as a railroad station in 1881. A historical marker located near...
Public Hearing Set for Binghamton’s First Licensed Cannabis Shop
The Binghamton planning commission will hold a public hearing on the city's first licensed cannabis retail store. The shop to be operated by On Point Cannabis at 75 Court Street is expected to open soon. The site has been home to Just Breathe, a business that has been selling hemp-derived products since the summer of 2021.
How To Text Broome County 911 in an Emergency
An unspoken rule of life is that deep thoughts will likely only worm their way into a person's brain when said person is showering or driving. Such was the case for me last week when a thought crawled into my brain for no particular reason and nagged at me until I hunted down the answer. The question has to do with texting 911.
Great News! Binghamton Named One of the Most Affordable Places in NYS for a Valentine Date
Feel completely overwhelmed with the state of the economy and suffocating inflation? Most people do but there is some good news in the midst of the gunk. If this latest research is to be believed, if you've got a date for Valentine's Day this year and you plan to take them out in Binghamton, you're going to be paying a whole lot less than most other places in New York.
Is Binghamton Is On The Low Side For Snowfall This Season?
As of this date (2-7-23), we are just 41 days until the beginning of spring. Reaching that date is one thing. Winter letting go is another. How many times have we been socked with a snowstorm in late March or in the month of April? Many times for sure. There...
LOVE It! Free Binghamton Cracker Barrel Food For A Year
Recently, I told you how you could name a cockroach after your ex for Valentine's Day. So in the interest of equal time, I should probably inform you about something you can do for the love in your life...especially if you're thinking about "popping the question." Take it from me,...
Binghamton Area’s Most Expensive House for Sale Includes ‘Private Beach’
From time to time, I like to take a ride around various parts of the Southern Tier to just look at some of the beautiful architecture. Our communities have many wonderful buildings, some of which are on the National Register of Historic Places. Our area has many amazing homes as...
Police Release Names of 14 Arrested at Johnson City Wegmans Store
Johnson City police say more than a dozen people are expected to face charges following a protest outside the Wegmans store on Harry L. Drive. The demonstration was held in response to the killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis and the violent arrest of a Binghamton man. According to a...
This 100+ Year Old Pennsylvania Store Will Be Closing Its Doors For Good
Here's some news that made me sad this week. We know that so many businesses in the United States are closing but this one hits close to home...literally. I'm talking about Jones Store in Warren Center, Pa. When I was growing up, there were no street signs and one grocery...
Massive Drug Arrests Made in Endicott and Chenango
The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force announced two major drug and firearm cases this week in the Village of Endicott and Town of Chenango. According to a press release on Thursday, multiple firearms and a variety of drug-related items were seized by the Broome County Special Investigation Unit Task Force.
Photogs: Broome County Parks Winter Photo Contest Is On
One of the many things I looked into for a career when I was young and exploring different career paths, I thought about the profession of photography. I was interested in taking pictures, but unfortunately, I wasn't very good at taking interesting photos, so that career future was scratched off my list.
You Know It’s Cold in Binghamton When…
All my husband could do was roll his eyes and shrug his shoulders when he got home last night and found my "better prepare for weathermageddon power outages" list sitting on the dining room table. I like to think of myself as the motto for the United States Post Office...
