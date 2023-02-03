Beaufort Police investigating Thursday night shooting near county government buildings

The Beaufort Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred just steps away from Beaufort County’s government buildings, according to an alert sent from the department Thursday night.

The precise time of the shooting is unknown, but Beaufort officers reported an “increased police presence” just after 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Waters at Ribaut , an apartment complex located at 2500 Duke Street. The apartments lie less than a quarter mile from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and the rest of the county government’s campus.

As of 9:42 p.m. Thursday, the area was “all secure,” according to the alert.

Additional information about the shooting is not yet available. Officials from the Beaufort Police Department could not immediately be reached for comment Friday morning.

Sheriff’s office deputies did not respond to the scene, according to Maj. Angela Viens, a spokesperson for the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Beaufort Police Department at 843-524-2777.