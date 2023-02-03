Read full article on original website
wamc.org
After oil spill, odor complaints, Norlite in Cohoes faces new scrutiny from NYS DEC
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has opened investigations into a pair of incidents at the Norlite facility in Cohoes. DEC is looking into complaints of odor and smoke it received Sunday morning, on top of investigating a fuel leak that happened on Thursday. DEC Regional Director Anthony Luisi says it “should not have occurred."
constructiondive.com
Construction worker sues employers for directing him to use ‘colored’ door
An African-American construction worker has filed a lawsuit against an Albany, New York, developer and one of its subcontractors, alleging that the developer’s superintendent told him he had to use the “colored” entrance to go into a breakroom at an Albany jobsite where apartments were being built.
Route 7 reopens 3 weeks after culvert collapse
Route 7 in Hoosick has reopened between County Route 95 and State Route 22 after a new culvert was installed.
Binley Florist changing hands in Queensbury
Wally Hirsch, 75, the longtime owner of Binley Florist, is retiring.
Zeldin challenges Gov. Hochul’s budget, bail reform
Former Congressman Lee Zeldin addressed bail reform in his first post-election press conference on Monday.
WNYT
Busted pipes, power issues force mass evacuation of Albany apartments
Busted pipes forced 45 people out of the 12-story Parkview Apartments in Albany over the weekend. Now residents want to know when they can return home. The four separate pipes that burst sent water into the main electric system and cut power. Many residents were back on Monday, trying to...
informnny.com
Sophie B. Hawkins to perform in Ulster County
WOODSTOCK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sophie B. Hawkins is coming to Ulster County. She is set to perform at Colony in Woodstock on March 25. The Grammy-nominated, platinum-selling singer-songwriter has had her songs featured in several popular TV shows and films including “Stranger Things,” “Euphoria,” and “Ozark.” She is best known for the songs “Damn I Wish I Was Your Lover” and “As I Lay Me Down.”
informnny.com
Celebrate Black History Month at Empire State Plaza
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Empire State Plaza will be celebrating Black History Month on Wednesday, February 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the South Concourse. The event is free and open to the public to attend. The event will feature a craft show, vendors, a performance...
informnny.com
‘Light the World’ event for Samantha Humphrey
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A “Light the World” event will be held for Samantha Humphrey on Wednesday evening, her 15th birthday. Humphrey was reported missing out of Schenectady in late November 2022. The “Light the World” event asks people to step outside and shine a light to...
‘Affront to democracy’: NY Assembly move to snuff out GOP voices in Albany
Albany Democrats tightened their vice-like grip over New York’s legislative agenda Tuesday with a power play aimed at preventing debate on topics like bail reform. The Democratic Assembly supermajority is now putting a strict limit on the number of times per year members can force committee votes on bills — a move that allows them to effectively block the vast majority of GOP-backed legislation without discussion. “It’s not just the bills that actually get considered. It forces conversations,” said Assemblyman Ed Ra (R-Valley Stream). “This is another way of centralizing power.” The moved was introduced by Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes (D-Buffalo), a top...
Rally in Albany to lower blood alcohol content level for DWI
NEW YORK -- New York lawmakers and the Department of Transportation and rallying to lower the blood alcohol content level for a DWI charge.Under the current law, a driver can face a driving while intoxicated charge if they register a .08 blood alcohol content, or BAC. Read More: New York City pushing state to lower blood alcohol content threshold for DWIIf a driver measures between .05 and .08, they could face a driving while ability impaired charge.State Sen. John Liu has proposed an amendment to lower the legal BAC to .05 and he will part of Tuesday's rally at the capital.
Code Blue alert declared in Albany
The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) has issued a Code Blue alert for Sunday, February 5, through Tuesday, February 7. HATAS explains “real feel” temperatures are expected to drop below 32 degrees, including wind chill, during this time.
Warming Up Your Car Today? Don’t, It’s Against the Law In New York State
This has been one of the coldest weekends I have ever experienced in the Capital Region. With high's below zero and wind chill taking it to -30 or -40 degrees I really got to know the inside of my home. When it's time to head out, I'm sure your instinct will be to warm up your vehicle. Problem is, you aren't allowed to.
Selkirk Fire Department: Car rear-ends tractor on Route 9W
Emergency responders say the car rear-ended a tractor.
Saratogian
Two dozen charged in cross-country distribution ring
ALBANY, N.Y. — The U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed 24 defendants have been charged with marijuana distribution, money laundering, firearms, and related offenses in an indictment returned last month. The announcement was made by United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman; John B. DeVito, Special Agent in Charge of the...
albanymagic.com
Druthers Taking Over Popular Saratoga Restaurant
When one of the Spa City’s most scenic restaurants reopens its doors, it will be under new management. Steve Barnes from the Times Union reports that 550 Waterfront, located on the north end of Saratoga Lake, will likely reopen after its winter break under its new name ‘550 Waterfront by Druthers’.
WNYT
Police: Schoharie County woman hid in CVS after it closed for the night
A Schoharie County woman is under arrest after police say she hid in the Cobleskill CVS after it closed. Kara Goodknight is accused of entering the store while it was open, then staying inside after closing. She stole multiple items and then left, investigators said. She was found nearby and...
Rensselaer county exec accuses AG Letitia James of anti-white racism
A top New York Republican accused Attorney General Letitia James of racism toward white people. “It seems to me she targets white guys quite bit and white Republicans especially,” Rensselaer County Executive Steven McLaughlin told The Post. “Just because you’re black doesn’t mean you’re not racist. You can be black and be racist, just like you can be white and be racist.” McLaughlin, who is white, made the allegation this week during a victory lap interview after being acquitted of corruption charges James brought against him as part of a years-long probe. The AG accused McLaughlin, 59, of improperly withdrawing $5,000 from...
WNYT
Shots fired investigation leads to Gloversville standoff
Police in Gloversville were involved in a standoff Sunday night. It started around 10 p.m. when shots were fired at a Johnstown home, they said. The people in the home then tried to chase the car, and were shot at in the area of. Kingsboro Road, police said. The suspects’...
Cohoes Police searching for missing person
Cohoes Police say the missing person was last seen on January 20 and could possibly be in either the City of Albany or New York City.
