Current Publishing
Lowry to run for District 4 Westfield council seat
A lifelong resident who says she is the first Democrat woman to run in a Westfield CIty Council race in 17 years is seeking the District 4 council seat. Alexis Lowry, who announced her campaign Jan. 30, is a small business owner and a certified nutritional coach. “Westfield is my...
Current Publishing
Foundation builder: Carmel’s first two-term mayor reflects on key events that helped shape city’s future
As Carmel residents prepare to welcome their first new mayor since 1996, the city’s only other mayor to serve more than one term is nearing a milestone of her own. Jane Reiman, a Republican who served as mayor from 1980-1987, will celebrate her 90th birthday on Feb. 9. Since leaving office at age 55, she’s worked at a child care center, spent 15 years in Corydon to help care for her grandchildren and returned to Carmel to work part-time for the city and as an ambassador at Woodland Terrace senior living community.
Current Publishing
Current Q&A: Getting to know Michael Corlew
Noblesville High School junior Michael Corlew recently answered questions for Current’s new Q&A feature highlighting area residents in Hamilton County. Corlew also owns his own junk hauling business, MB Junk Removal, that picks up items that people no longer want or need. What is your best habit, and what...
Current Publishing
Column: Center for Performing Arts launches DEI initiative
At the Center for the Performing Arts, we take pride in presenting a broad range of artists and cultural traditions from across the country and around the world for audiences comprising different races, ethnicities, religions, sexual orientations, political views and socioeconomic circumstances, all sharing one common goal – to witness, enjoy and be enriched and inspired by an artistic experience.
Current Publishing
City of Carmel announces 2023 road construction schedule
The City of Carmel is planning to add new roundabouts and begin or continue several road reconstruction projects this year, according to a schedule released Feb. 6 by the engineering department. Work includes:. Spring projects. 106th Street and N. College Ave. roundabout – Concrete and dirt work will continue until...
Current Publishing
Snapshot: Noblesville Rotary Club donates check to Ivy Tech
From left, Noblesville Rotary Club President Jack Kreman, Ivy Tech Hamilton County Director of Development Kathryn Shema and Rotary District Governor Mekey McAllen pause with a replica check for $13,911 that was donated to the community college from the Rotary’s BrewBQ fundraiser last year. The donation amount will cover a full semester of tuition for six students at Ivy Tech in the fall. (Photo courtesy of Carrie Dixon)
Current Publishing
Take Heart fundraiser has special meaning for Zionsville woman
Monisha Mitchell’s fundraising mission is truly heartfelt. Mitchell, 50, was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect in 2019. “I was symptomatic since I was 15 and I wasn’t diagnosed until I was in my late 40s,” Mitchell said. “So, the opportunity for me to have surgery is gone. I have medication that keeps my heart rate down but there is not a cure. I definitely want to raise awareness because had this condition been found earlier, I could have had surgery that could have fixed it. Now, it’s really trying to thwart off the worst. My coronary artery is in the wrong place and beats too fast or too hard. The risk is sudden heart death.”
Current Publishing
Snapshot:Smitten Kitten Cat Cafe opens
Smitten Kitten Cat Café recently opened at 7853 E. 96th St. in Fishers, becoming Hamilton County’s first cat café. (Photos by Edward Redd.
Current Publishing
Athlete of the Week: Lawrence North sophomore develops all-around basketball game
Lawrence North High School sophomore Azavier Robinson has shown his versatility this basketball season. “I think I’ve become more of an all-around player and being a leader,” said Robinson, who leads by example. In this case, the stats don’t lie about Robinson’s all-around play. As of...
