Houston lawyer killed after confronting homeowners about truck in Smith County, deputies say
TYLER, Texas — A Houston lawyer who was shot and killed during a home invasion in Smith County, Texas, last weekend appeared to be having a mental breakdown at the time, according to authorities. According to Smith County Sheriff's Office deputies, Mark Anthony Correro, 50, entered a house on...
Tyler pastor ordered to pay $70K in restitution for theft charges
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A pastor and his son who pleaded guilty to stealing from an elderly couple have been ordered to pay tens of thousands of dollars in restitution. Rev. Jerome Rocky Milton of the Open Door Bible Church was ordered to pay $30,000 in restitution to the family he stole from, as well as $40,000 in restitution to his church. The Smith County District Attorney’s Office requested that the family be paid first, then the church.
Community gets tired of Texas man’s reckless driving; now he’s in jail
Traffic violations have landed a San Augustine man in the Shelby County jail.
Tyler police release name of Mims Street shooting victim
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have released the name of a Tyler man who was found dead from a gunshot wound at a home Monday afternoon. On Monday at about 4:20 p.m., police officers went to a residence in the 1600 blk of W. Mims Street where a homicide had been reported. Warren Edward Rogers, 61, was found dead inside the home; they had been shot. No one has been arrested in the shooting.
PHOTOS: Gilmer PD searching for alleged Tractor Supply thief
GILMER, Texas (KETK) – The Gilmer Police Department is asking for public assistance in identifying a man who allegedly stole from a Tractor Supply. The man is described as a 6-foot-tall black male who was wearing blue overalls, a blue Gatsby style hat and aviator style sunglasses with gold frames, according to Gilmer Police Department. […]
Couple Arrested on Warrants near Shooks Chapel
February 7, 2023 – While en route to a early morning traffic stop, a Hopkins County Deputy observed a vehicle parked at Shooks Chapel. The red Chevrolet Tahoe was parked in the parking lot with the hatch open. The Deputy also observed a subject walking around the vehicle. Once finished with the traffic stop, He returned to perform a welfare check at Shooks Chapel.
Panola County authorities seize money, pills during Saturday night traffic stop
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two Houston men were arrested in Panola County Saturday while allegedly transporting drugs and a large amount of cash. According to Panola County Sheriff Cutter Clinton, Eric Fair and Mitchell Prince were traveling back to Houston from Memphis, TN on US Highway 59 through Panola County around 8 p.m. Saturday when a deputy pulled them over for a routine traffic stop. Over the course of the stop, Clinton said the deputy noticed irregularities in the stories given by Fair and Prince and asked for permission to search the vehicle.
Tyler pastor convicted of stealing from elderly couple, church ordered to pay $70,000
TYLER, Texas — A longtime Tyler pastor and coach, who was convicted of stealing from an elderly couple and his former church in August, has been ordered to pay $70,000 back to the theft victims. In August, Rev. Jerome Milton was sentenced to six months in the county jail...
Police ask public for help in searching for missing Longview man
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department is asking the public for any information on the whereabouts of a Longview man who was reported missing on February 7. Cannon Tuck, 29, of Longview, was last seen in the area of Fourth St and east Loop 281 wearing a black hoodie, jeans, and a black backpack.
Flint Resident Attempts to Avoid Arrest in Corolla
February 6, 2023 – A Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a white Toyota Corolla traveling on highway 154. The vehicle had defective license plate light. A traffic stop was initiated with overhead lights to conduct a traffic stop near County Road 2174 on Highway 154 South. The vehicle...
Body found at construction site in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A body was found at a construction site in the 900 block of E. Grande Boulevard, according to Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh. Police received a call reporting the discovery at about 11 a.m. Monday. Erbaugh said it is a man who shows signs of being homeless. There is no exact time frame established for the death, but authorities said it has been a while. Foul play is not suspected at this time.
Panola County officials seize $48,000, drugs during traffic stop
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Panola County Sheriff’s Office announced the seizure of $48,000 dollars and a controlled substance during a traffic stop on Saturday. Eric Jovan Fair, of Houston, was pulled over near Excel Ford by K9 Deputy Richard Mojica for an alleged traffic offense around 7:51 p.m. on Saturday, officials said. Mojica […]
This Property in Tyler, Texas for Under 170k is a Great Starter Home
It wasn’t long ago that my then girlfriend (now wife) and I were renting a very small home, but after paying rent for a couple years she brought up the idea of buying our first home. We didn’t have money for a down payment, but we decided to see what it would take and buying a home was one of the best decisions we made. Which is why I wanted to bring this great starter home in Tyler, Texas to your attention.
Extremely Rude Customer Behavior at Fuzzy’s Taco in Tyler, TX
A local woman had much praise for the Fuzzy's Taco staff after she witnessed them deal with some extremely rude customers during her visit to the Troup Highway location in Tyler, Texas. So here's what happened according to her post:. A woman named Sarah was sitting at the bar at...
FAA prepares to investigate Gregg County plane crash
The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is upgrading their current body camera system. The new WatchGuard cameras will be purchased using ARPA funds in the amount of $78,881. KLTV 7′s Kristine Guevara spoke with Gregg County Chief Deputy Craig Harrington about the upgrade. Developer wants to open restaurant inside...
Upshur County district judge pleads guilty to DWI charge
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - Upshur County District Judge Dean Fowler has pleaded guilty to a DWI charge. Fowler entered the plea before Upshur County Judge Todd Tefteller, according to Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman, who was a special prosecutor in the case. Putman said the plea was entered on...
Officials looking for alleged Longview storage locker burglars
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Harrison County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a series of burglaries that took place from Jan. 21 to 27 at Crossland Self Storage in Longview. According to officials, several storage lockers were broken into and two Whitman concrete trowels, ski equipment and multiple signed sports jerseys were stolen. Harrison County Sheriff’s Office […]
