Randolph County, WV

WDTV

Harrison County WIC offers free lead testing

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Harrison County Women, Infants and Children, or WIC, is offering free lead testing for WIC clients as part of a year-long program in response to high levels of lead found in Clarksburg homes. WIC will allow participants coming in for an appointment to do a blood...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

Charleston man admits to soliciting Upshur County teen

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. A 23-year-old Charleston resident has pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor via a computer. Police say Brandon Shawver, 23, drove to Buckhannon in May 2022 to have sex with what he thought was a 14-year-old girl. But when he arrived, police arrested him and found condoms in his possession.
BUCKHANNON, WV
wajr.com

Hearing continued in Lewis County infant stabbing case

WESTON, W.Va. – The preliminary hearing for a Lewis County woman accussed of stabbing her three month daughter has been continued. Krista Brunecz, 31, allegedly stabbed the child multiple times in the chest before stabbing herself December 30, 2022 in an apartment at Weston Arbors. She has been charged...
WDTV

Clarksburg bakery announces closure

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A bakery in Clarksburg has announced its closure. Teddy Bee’s Bakery in Clarksburg said in a Facebook post the bakery is closing “due to several matters regarding [their] space.”. The bakery went on to thank all of their local supporters and said they will...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Mon County police investigating church burglary, trying to ID suspect

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a church burglary and is asking for help identifying the suspect. Authorities received a report of the burglary at Calvary Baptist Church on Tuesday, according to the MCSO. A man broke into the church, took keys to a...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Lootpress

WV Schools: Closings & Delays – Monday, February 6, 2023

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Some counties throughout West Virginia have begun to announce plans for changes in school operation schedules for Monday, February 6, 2023. Berkeley County Schools Superintendent Ronald Stephens announced Sunday evening that schools throughout the county will be closed Monday due to “a security incident that has limited access to computer resources throughout the district.”
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Morgantown police defend use of force in downtown arrest

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Morgantown Police Department is clarifying a downtown incident that was videotaped but lacks the proper context, according to Chief Eric Powell. “It’s a real shame that people automatically jump on that wagon as it pertains to the negative portrayal of police interactions with people or are willing to just chime in and create even more narratives that are even more negative and derogatory about police,” Powell said.
MORGANTOWN, WV
lootpress.com

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha County, Pocahontas County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Wisdom to Wealth - Tuesday, Feb. 6

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses qualified charitable distributions. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

FSU professor awarded Higher Education Art Educator of the year award

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - An art professor at Fairmont State University has been awarded the Higher Education Art Educator of the year award. The West Virginia Art Educators Association has awarded Department of Architecture Art & Design Chair and Associate Professor of Art Joel Dugan with the prestigious award. “It...
FAIRMONT, WV

