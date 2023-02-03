Read full article on original website
WDTV
Harrison County WIC offers free lead testing
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Harrison County Women, Infants and Children, or WIC, is offering free lead testing for WIC clients as part of a year-long program in response to high levels of lead found in Clarksburg homes. WIC will allow participants coming in for an appointment to do a blood...
‘Potential situation’ involving law enforcement underway at Tucker County High School
A "potential situation" is underway at Tucker County High School in Hambleton, according to Tucker County Schools.
wajr.com
Charleston man admits to soliciting Upshur County teen
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. A 23-year-old Charleston resident has pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor via a computer. Police say Brandon Shawver, 23, drove to Buckhannon in May 2022 to have sex with what he thought was a 14-year-old girl. But when he arrived, police arrested him and found condoms in his possession.
Upshur Co. police, emergency response programs return after pandemic
For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Citizen Police Academy and Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training programs in Upshur County will return Tuesday night.
wajr.com
Hearing continued in Lewis County infant stabbing case
WESTON, W.Va. – The preliminary hearing for a Lewis County woman accussed of stabbing her three month daughter has been continued. Krista Brunecz, 31, allegedly stabbed the child multiple times in the chest before stabbing herself December 30, 2022 in an apartment at Weston Arbors. She has been charged...
WDTV
Clarksburg bakery announces closure
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A bakery in Clarksburg has announced its closure. Teddy Bee’s Bakery in Clarksburg said in a Facebook post the bakery is closing “due to several matters regarding [their] space.”. The bakery went on to thank all of their local supporters and said they will...
WDTV
Mon County police investigating church burglary, trying to ID suspect
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a church burglary and is asking for help identifying the suspect. Authorities received a report of the burglary at Calvary Baptist Church on Tuesday, according to the MCSO. A man broke into the church, took keys to a...
WV Schools: Closings & Delays – Monday, February 6, 2023
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Some counties throughout West Virginia have begun to announce plans for changes in school operation schedules for Monday, February 6, 2023. Berkeley County Schools Superintendent Ronald Stephens announced Sunday evening that schools throughout the county will be closed Monday due to “a security incident that has limited access to computer resources throughout the district.”
wchsnetwork.com
Monongalia, Kanawha commissions to continue working together; Kanawha opposes Mountaineer Gas rate hike
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Monongalia County Commission President Tom Bloom told the Kanawha County Commission Tuesday he wants both counties to continue working together to better serve the state as a whole. Bloom presented what he referred to as “the CAP initiative” to bring the counties together. “It’s...
WDTV
Tucker Co. juvenile taken into custody after school shooting threat
HAMBLETON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Tucker County teen is in custody after allegedly threatening a shooting at Tucker County High School. The teen, who has not been identified, was found at his home Monday morning and taken to a juvenile detention facility. Authorities said the threats were made in a...
Metro News
Morgantown police defend use of force in downtown arrest
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Morgantown Police Department is clarifying a downtown incident that was videotaped but lacks the proper context, according to Chief Eric Powell. “It’s a real shame that people automatically jump on that wagon as it pertains to the negative portrayal of police interactions with people or are willing to just chime in and create even more narratives that are even more negative and derogatory about police,” Powell said.
2 charged with child neglect in Upshur County
Two people have been charged with child neglect in Upshur County.
lootpress.com
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha County, Pocahontas County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
Woman charged in Texas stemming from Barbour County child concealment case
A woman was charged in San Antonio, Texas in connection to a child concealment case in West Virginia.
WDTV
Wisdom to Wealth - Tuesday, Feb. 6
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses qualified charitable distributions. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
Mannington discusses K-9’s future after handler’s arrest
The city of Mannington is planning its next steps after the handler for the city's K-9 officer was arrested and let go last month.
WDTV
Morgantown Police Chief breaks down body camera video of suspect takedown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - On Monday, we showed you body camera video of an arrest in Morgantown that happened last Thursday at bar on Chestnut Street. Officers were called there on reports a man was dragging his ex-girlfriend out of the bar against her will. That suspect, identified as a...
2 indicted on first-degree murder charges in Marion County
The first day of the Marion County February Grand Jury returned indictments against 25 people, including two who are accused of murdering a man in Fairmont.
WDTV
FSU professor awarded Higher Education Art Educator of the year award
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - An art professor at Fairmont State University has been awarded the Higher Education Art Educator of the year award. The West Virginia Art Educators Association has awarded Department of Architecture Art & Design Chair and Associate Professor of Art Joel Dugan with the prestigious award. “It...
The 2023 United Hospital Center Holly Ball concludes as the ‘cat’s meow’ of the year
The United Hospital Center's held its thirty-sixth annual "Holly Ball" at the Morris, beginning at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
