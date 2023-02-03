ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

News 12

NYPD: Officer who was shot in head dies; suspect is in custody

The NYPD has confirmed that 26-year-old NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz has died at Brookdale Hospital. He was gravely injured on Saturday night in a shooting in Brooklyn. NYPD officials briefed the media Tuesday morning, identifying the suspect as Randy Jones, 38, of Brooklyn. Jones was taken into custody late on Monday night.
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Large fire damages multiple businesses along Front Street in Plainfield

Front Street between Watchung Avenue and Park Avenue in Plainfield remains closed due to a large fire that damaged several businesses Tuesday. Flames were first seen around 6:45 p.m. and quickly spread. Fire departments from several nearby towns came to help put out the blaze. Officials say that no one...
PLAINFIELD, NJ

