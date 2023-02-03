ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Could See Record High Temperatures Over Next Week

From record lows to record highs, the winter rollercoaster of temperatures continues this week for many people in the New York area. On Saturday, the Empire State plunged into a deep freeze with the mercury dipping into the single digits. Sub-zero windchill conditions caused car batteries to die, pipes to freeze and everyone to pray that the groundhog was dead wrong about winter sticking around for another six weeks.
NEW YORK STATE
15 Lovely Upstate New York Restaurants For Your Breakfast Routine

Doctors and experts all say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Here's 15 places in Upstate New York you need to add to your routine. According to BreakfastCereal.org, the concept of eating breakfast began in the Neolithic (late Stone Age) era, when large stones were used to grind grains to make a sort of porridge. Porridge was also a staple of Roman Soldiers’ diets.
Popular Horse Show Canceled at NYS Fairgrounds This Year

The economy is hitting everyone in every way it seems and it would appear the latest victim is the New York State Breeders Horse Show Association. The New York State Breeders Horse Show Association is known to host an annual horse show at the New York State Fairgrounds each spring, but skyrocketing rent prices at the Fairgrounds seem to have forced the organization to cancel the show completely this year.
Recall Of 69,000 Pounds Of Meat Due To Listeria Concern Affects New York State

It's a new year, but we still have the same old food recalls every other day. This time approximately 69,000 pounds of meat are being recalled due to potential listeria contamination. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced that Daniele International LLC, a Mapleville, Rhode Island company, is recalling approximately 69,255 pounds meat. The ready-to-eat sausage products may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
New Yorkers React After Rare Earthquake Hit Us this Morning

One of the great things about living in the Northeast is that - for the most part - we don't have the real threat of unpredictable natural disasters that people in other parts of the country or world do. For instance, we're not getting many hurricanes, tornadoes, avalanches, landslides, wildfires, and droughts, but if we do, it's relatively mild.
NEW YORK STATE
Sub Zero Temperatures? What Have I Done?

I've mentioned before that I am a recent transplant to Central New York. I grew up in the northeast so you'd think I would be ok with these crazy temperatures we experience here. There is just this one big part of my past that is so completely at odds with this that I feel everyday is kind of like a bad game of Mortal Kombat. Yes, Sub Zero wins.
TENNESSEE STATE
Advocates Seek New York State Funding for Immigrant and Low-Income Communities

Activists in New York State are pushing for Governor Kathy Hochul to include funding for immigrant and low-income communities in the state's fiscal budget. According to a report by Nick Reisman of Spectrum News 1, progressive activists want funding for programs meant to aid immigrant and low-income communities included in the nearly $227 billion state budget plan.
New York Will Spend $1 Billion to Revamp Mental Health Care

On Thursday, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state will spend $1 billion over multiple years to revamp the state's mental health care. According to a press release on Thursday, the plan includes $890 million in capital and $120 million in operating funds to establish and operate 3,500 new residential units for New Yorkers with mental illness.
