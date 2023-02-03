Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Museum puzzled by 1970s classic car in pristine condition
A 50-year-old classic car has left museum staff puzzled after being discovered in pristine condition with fewer than 100 miles on the clock. The Great British Car Journey museum in Ambergate, Derbyshire, has unveiled the model - a 1974 Vauxhall Victor FE. The attraction said the "mystery" car was unearthed...
1 Reason to Choose the 2023 Ford Ranger XL Over Other Models
Find out why buying the 2023 Ford Ranger XL base model might be more valuable than any of the more expensive trim levels. The post 1 Reason to Choose the 2023 Ford Ranger XL Over Other Models appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
RideApart
World's Oldest Production Motorcycle Sells For $212,000 At Auction
The early days of motorcycling were a wild time. From strapping engines to the frames of unsuspecting bicycles, to steam-powered velocipedes, people were eager to find new and improved ways to get around. New technological frontiers are typically a time of great experimentation, and this era in motorcycling was certainly no different.
Industrial Distribution
Full Body Harness For Reducing Fall-Related Injuries
Werner, (Itasca, IL) recently unveiled the ProForm SP Full Body harness with SwitchPoint technology. Features include:. A hip level deployment cord that makes activation simple and puts the suspended worker into a comfortable seated position with freedom of movement for improved rescue operations. According to the company, it's the first to provide this type of immediate and controlled post-fall relief.
2005 Chevrolet SSR Barn Find With 950 Miles Has Never Seen A Car Wash
Built in the early 2000s during the peak of the retro mania among automakers, the Chevrolet SSR has never been a much sought-after vehicle. It was supposed to pay homage to the classic Chevy pickup trucks of the late 1940s and early 1950s but its quirky design and relatively high prices led to sales below expectations. According to different sources, a total of 24,150 SSRs were produced and 24,112 of them were bought by the public.
Drivers turn off car heating to help cut fuel consumption, says survey
One in six drivers (16%) turn off their car’s heating in an attempt to save on fuel costs, a new survey suggests.The poll of 2,000 British drivers commissioned by Vitality Car Insurance indicated that not driving too fast is the most common method of trying to reduce fuel usage, with 55% doing so.Other ways of cutting petrol and diesel bills include keeping tyres inflated to the correct level (51%), removing unnecessary items (29%) and keeping windows closed (22%).There are conflicting opinions about whether switching off a car’s heating saves fuel.The RAC says it does, so advises drivers to “dress for...
Fordlandia: The lost City of Henry Ford
The Lost City of Fordlandia is a story of ambition, hubris, and failure. In the early 20th century, American industrialist Henry Ford set his sights on creating a utopia in the Amazon rainforest. He wanted to establish a massive rubber plantation that would provide the raw materials for his burgeoning automobile empire and serve as a model for sustainable development. The result was Fordlandia, a sprawling city that was unlike anything the world had ever seen.
fordauthority.com
Ford CEO Farley Says Two Row ICE Crossovers Going Away
Over the past couple of years, Ford CEO Jim Farley has clearly outlined the automaker’s future direction, and it’s one that will include a rather sharp shift toward electrification. However, FoMoCo isn’t exiting the ICE business anytime soon, but does plan on reinventing that lineup by focusing on passion brands and exiting slow-selling or low-margin segments, much in the way it stopped selling sedans in the U.S. years ago. However, the Ford CEO provided even more clarity on this matter during the automaker’s recent earnings call by noting that The Blue Oval won’t be making and selling ICE-powered two-row crossovers in the future, too.
More Inline-6 Engines Coming: Every Straight 6 for 2023
Automakers are slowly dropping V8 engines, but they aren't abandoning all engines. Here are the companies championing the inline-six engine revival. The post More Inline-6 Engines Coming: Every Straight 6 for 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Angler mistakes rod holder for boat’s fuel tank; ‘expensive mistake’
A fisherman in Australia made a costly blunder when he went to fill up the gas tank of his boat at a 7-Eleven in West Pennant Hills, New South Wales. He mistook a rod holder for the gas tank, and the end result was not pretty. With the nozzle securely...
vinlove.net
Fishermen won a billion catch in the “open sea” trip at the beginning of the year
The price of Ho fish is 80,000-90,000 VND/kg, and many Nghe An fishermen earned a billion VND after their first trip to the sea.($1=24,000 VND) On the 4th day of Tet, Mr. Nguyen Van Minh’s fishing boat (Minh Thanh village, Quynh Long commune, Quynh Luu district) with 18 fishermen had an “open sea” trip at the beginning of the year. Hit the fish channel in the Gulf of Tonkin fishing ground, the fishing boat arrived earlier than planned with the boat compartment full.
Another Chevy Corvette Z06 Blows Its Engine Right After Break-In Period
steelankles via YouTubeThe Corvette's engine only managed to run for 621 miles before suffering a catastrophic failure.
Agriculture Online
John Deere announces Z370R Electric ZTrak all-electric zero turn mower
John Deere is launching its first all-electric zero turn mower, the Z370R Electric ZTrak. This tractor is targeted for residential property owners for yard maintenance uses. This tractor is designed to produce less noise and vibration while mowing to promote a more comfortable operating experience. “Everyone has different needs when...
insideevs.com
Rivian R1T Damaged By Puddle: Owner Recounts Service Experience
Remember when we reported on Tesla vehicles being damaged by puddles? Well, it seems it also happens to Rivian's EVs. More specifically, a Rivian R1T electric pickup truck owned by YouTube and social media influencer Branden Flasch reportedly fell victim to a puddle. Branden wasn't out racing his Rivian R1T...
CNET
Grab 33% Off Dewalt Power Tools and Get Screw Sets for as Little as $12
It's never too early to start thinking about the upcoming home improvement projects you're going to be working on this summer. You might even be doing work indoors already. Whatever the season or the project, you'll need reliable tools that will help you accomplish projects around your home. Thankfully you...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Silverado 2.7L Turbo Engine Gets In-Depth Look: Video
The Chevy Silverado 1500 is available with several engine options, but don’t be fooled – the standard turbocharged 2.7L I4 L3B gasoline engine is more than up to the task when it comes to towing. Now, Chevrolet is showing off some of the features and capability of the Chevy Silverado’s turbocharged 2.7L engine with the following Chevy MyWay video.
Consumer Reports Lists Its Top 10 Least Satisfying Cars For 2022
Owning a car is a long-term commitment with years of payments. That's why it would be nice to know if you'll still like the vehicle after a few years. You can't ask your future self that question, but you can do the next best thing by enlisting the opinions of other people. That's where Consumer Reports' member auto surveys come in handy.
generalaviationnews.com
Student mistakes BRS parachute handle for parking brake
This is an excerpt from a report made to the Aviation Safety Reporting System. The narrative is written by the pilot, rather than FAA or NTSB officials. To maintain anonymity, many details, such as aircraft model or airport, are often scrubbed from the reports. I was giving a refresher flight...
getawaycouple.com
Class A Drives Down Freeway With Storage Tray Fully Out
You never know what you’ll encounter when traveling on the open road. Whether resulting from a simple mistake or a careless driver, a dangerous situation can develop in the blink of an eye. Recently, one Class A driver made a significant, easily avoidable mistake. Instead, they risked major damage...
Golf.com
You can get these Japanese-forged irons at Costco for an unreal deal
After spotting Kirkland irons on the USGA conforming clubs list just a few weeks ago, I like many golfers have continued to keep myself updated on Costco’s golf-related inventory. Beyond the regular Kirkland gloves, putters and assortment of package sets, the one new standout available online from Costco are...
Comments / 0