GIC Private Increases Position in I-MAB (IMAB)
Fintel reports that GIC Private has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 12.13MM shares of I-MAB (IMAB). This represents 6.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 10.83MM shares and 5.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 11.99% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS)
Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.54MM shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS). This represents 7.15% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 4.16MM shares and 8.35% of the company, a...
WELLINGTON TRUST Co N A Cuts Stake in International Money Express (IMXI)
Fintel reports that WELLINGTON TRUST Co N A has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.25MM shares of International Money Express Inc (IMXI). This represents 3.38% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.19MM shares and 5.67% of the company,...
Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) Declares $0.64 Dividend
Sabine Royalty Trust said on February 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.64 per share ($7.65 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.63 per share. At the current...
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
Millennium Management Cuts Stake in Ardelyx (ARDX)
Fintel reports that Millennium Management has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.16MM shares of Ardelyx Inc (ARDX). This represents 5.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 27, 2023 they reported 10.63MM shares and 5.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 4.44% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Jennison Associates Increases Position in Summit Hotel Properties (INN)
Fintel reports that Jennison Associates has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.73MM shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN). This represents 6.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2014 they reported 2.80MM shares and 3.30% of the company, an increase in...
Stone William C Increases Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC)
Fintel reports that Stone William C has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 34.82MM shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC). This represents 13.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 34.48MM shares and 13.30% of the company, an increase...
Wellington Management Group Llp Increases Position in Knight Transportation (KNX)
Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.67MM shares of Knight Transportation, Inc. (KNX). This represents 9.75% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 7.24MM shares and 4.36% of the company, an increase...
State Street Increases Position in DTE Energy (DTE)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.04MM shares of DTE Energy Co (DTE). This represents 5.18% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 12, 2021 they reported 9.48MM shares and 4.93% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.90% and an increase in total ownership of 0.25% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Hudson Bay Capital Management Increases Position in Colombier Acquisition (CLBR)
Fintel reports that Hudson Bay Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.69MM shares of Colombier Acquisition Corp. (CLBR). This represents 9.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 1.55MM shares and 8.96% of the company, an increase...
Nathan's Famous (NATH) Declares $0.50 Dividend
Nathan's Famous said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 will receive the payment on March 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share. At the current share...
BTIG Downgrades STAAR Surgical (STAA)
On February 6, 2023, BTIG downgraded their outlook for STAAR Surgical from Buy to Neutral. As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for STAAR Surgical is $79.79. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 8.57% from its latest reported closing price of $73.49.
Private Management Group Increases Position in Park-Ohio Holdings (PKOH)
Fintel reports that Private Management Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.97MM shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH). This represents 7.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 0.72MM shares and 5.68% of the company, an increase in...
Richmond Mutual Ban Updates Holdings in Richmond Mutual Ban (RMBI)
Fintel reports that Richmond Mutual Ban has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.08MM shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Inc (RMBI). This represents 9.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 1.08MM shares and 8.70% of the company, a decrease...
Jennison Associates Cuts Stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD)
Fintel reports that Jennison Associates has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.28MM shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD). This represents 6.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 5.19MM shares and 7.90% of the company, a...
This 'Strong Buy' Steel Stock Enters Powerful Uptrend
While many commodity stocks have pulled back off the highs from last year, the bullish run for steel stocks remains well intact. In fact, as we’ll see, this group has recently broken out and is one of the areas leading the way in 2023. Some investors may feel conservative...
Scapa James Ralph Updates Holdings in Altair Engineering (ALTR)
Fintel reports that Scapa James Ralph has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 17.35MM shares of Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR). This represents 24.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 17.34MM shares and 25.50% of the company, an increase in...
BlackRock Increases Position in Chubb (CB)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 28.69MM shares of Chubb Ltd (CB). This represents 6.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 27.07MM shares and 6.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.99% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Keybanc Downgrades Datadog, Inc. (DDOG)
On February 6, 2023, Keybanc downgraded their outlook for Datadog, Inc. from Overweight to Sector Weight. As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Datadog, Inc. is $111.43. The forecasts range from a low of $76.76 to a high of $170.10. The average price target represents an increase of 44.78% from its latest reported closing price of $76.96.
