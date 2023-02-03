See Robin Roberts Embrace Inner Daredevil With Fearless Bungy Jump in New Zealand

That's one tall fall.

Robin Roberts is off on a Kiwi adventure!



The Good Morning America co-anchor is in New Zealand and she's taking daytime viewers along for the ride as she embraces the motto of "live more and fear less."

The 62-year-old made a pitstop at the world's first commercial bungy-jumping location, where she dove off the tallest building in the southern hemisphere: the SkyTower, located in Auckland, NZ.

Roberts teased viewers yesterday, Feb. 2. when she shared a few clips of herself "pumping herself up" on Instagram, encouraging her followers to tune in this morning to see if she went through with the big jump, and, spoiler alert: she did.

Roberts took the 52-mile-per-hour plunge, as reported by GMA , which she called a "once-in-a-lifetime thrill," leaving her with a feeling of invincibility in the aftermath.

“I'm really feeling like I can do anything. Just like when you do this, you feel there's nothing you can't do,” she said. “Being out there over 600 feet high. Looking out the wind. Beautiful.”

Roberts jumped with AJ Hackett Bungy, a company that opened in 1998. According to GMA , over 2.5 million people have bungled off the Kawarau Bridge in Queenstown, NZ, alone, since its inception.

Marc Perry, a "jumping enthusiast" who now works for the company, offered a little background, sharing, “It was originally two crazy Kiwis -- A.J. Hackett and Henry van Asch, A.J. Hackett himself actually took himself to Paris, France. And in 1987, jumped off the top of the Eiffel Tower, spreading' a worldwide exposure of bungy jumping, and what it means, and what it represents.”