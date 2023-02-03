ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Caroline Butler leads BNY Mellon digital assets team

Caroline Butler leads BNY Mellon digital assets team. BNY Mellon has named Caroline Butler as head of digital assets. She reports to Roman Regelman, CEO of securities services and digital. Butler has more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, and joined BNY Mellon in 2020. She...
Ricky Maloney joins Sionic

Sionic has appointed Ricky Maloney as a director of the asset management practice. Based in London, he will be tasked with expanding the company’s buy-side footprint in North America and other regions. Maloney has more than 20 years of experience in the industry and joins Sionic from Eurex, where...
Broadridge partners with Point Focal for data services

Broadridge partners with Point Focal for data services. Broadridge Financial Solutions has partnered with analytics solution provider Point Focal to provide its clients with better access to portfolio analytics and data-driven insights. As part of the mandate, Point Focal reports will be available on Broadridge’s NYFIX, an order-routing network platform,...

