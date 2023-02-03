Read full article on original website
KGET 17
February to be proclaimed as Safely Surrounded Baby Awareness month
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Board of Supervisors will proclaim February as Safely Surrounded Baby Awareness Month in Kern County. According to a release by the board, the Safely Surrounded Baby law responds to the situation of newborn infant deaths in unsafe conditions as a result of abandonment.
California witness spots rectangle-shaped object 40 to 60 feet long overhead
A California witness at Mountain Center reported watching a black, rectangle-shaped object moving nearby at 11:15 a.m. on March 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
KABC
California giving you another reason to move to Mexico.
(San Diego, CA) — Assemblymember David Alvarez has introduced a measure which would make it easier for students who live in Mexico to attend college in California. The bill would create a five-year pilot program allowing low-income students who live in Mexico within 45 miles of the California border to pay in-state tuition to attend one of seven campuses in the San Diego and Imperial Valley Counties Community College Association. Under the bill, each participating college would host up to 200 binational students during the pilot phase of the program.
Low-income and don't own a car? Check if you can get $1,000 via new program
Unless you are living with family in a big city like Chicago or New York City, you will need your own car to go anywhere in the country. Most Americans own their personal vehicles that they use to travel miles. However, there are some people who cannot drive and prefer hiring a driver who can bring them anywhere.
Teen overdose deaths lead California schools to stock reversal drug
Lawmakers may soon require schools to keep Narcan on hand amid an influx of fentanyl into the state.
KGET 17
Local high school group raises awareness of important need among homeless population
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Team SOKCS will hold a half-time “sock toss” during the next men’s basketball game at CSUB to bring awareness to the lack and inaccessibility of socks among the Bakersfield homeless population. According to a release, attendees can bring pairs of new socks...
KGET 17
‘Walk In Wednesday’ welcomes new, experienced nurses
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Director of Staff Development Laura Cunanan and Nurse Residency Coordinator Lindsey Muir of Kern Medical joined 17 News to discuss beginner and experienced nurse recruitment events. Kern Medical is looking for kind, compassionate and highly skilled nurses to help take care of patients in the...
edsource.org
Bilingual students do better on tests than native English speakers. Why?
Students who were once English learners but are now proficient in English do better on average on California’s standardized tests than students who only speak English. Some district leaders and advocates for English learners celebrate this achievement as a sign that districts are preparing English learners well. Some researchers, however, say it is a sign that the bar for students to be considered proficient in English is too high.
Food banks brace for more demand as CalFresh benefits set to expire
(KRON) — During the pandemic, an extra allotment of CalFresh benefits were provided for those in need to buy food, but soon those extra dollars will go away. Food banks across the Bay Area and California are expecting a surge in demand in the coming weeks and months. Those who have been receiving an extra […]
proclaimerscv.com
SNAP Benefits Schedule: Will Californians Receive Food Stamps This Month?
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments for February are expected to be distributed soon in California. The most significant anti-hunger program in the country, SNAP assists millions of low-income Americans by extending their household’s monthly food budget. Motley Fool explained that millions of low-income families get assistance from...
California Mortgage Relief Program expands for homeowners to get up to $80,000 for mortgage deferral
STATEWIDE – After distributing nearly $300 million in assistance to homeowners, the California Mortgage Relief Program announced Tuesday, that it is providing additional assistance – up to $80,000 for mortgage deferrals. The program has also expanded other eligibility requirements to help more homeowners who have struggled with housing payments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
KGET 17
Conflicting views after release of docuseries “Killing County”
BAKERSFIELD Calif. (KGET) — You may or may not have had a chance to watch “Killing County,” but a few people have the Bakersfield Police Department and the Ramirez family, whose son’s death is one of the series focuses. However, their response to the docuseries is...
California witness says ball of white light followed by helicopters flew over home
A California witness at San Jose reported watching a huge ball of white light followed by two helicopters that moved over their home at 8:50 p.m. on February 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
California witness watched pill-shaped object fly 100 feet below aircraft
A California witness flying over San Bernardino reported watching a pill-shaped object flying 100 feet below the aircraft at 1:30 p.m. on February 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
sanjoseinside.com
CA Pandemic Emergency Officially Ends Feb. 28
President Biden this week announced plans to end the nation’s Covid public health emergency in May, signaling that the pandemic has moved into a less dire phase. California’s version is set to end even sooner. The state’s coronavirus emergency declaration will expire on Feb. 28, almost three years...
Opinion: Restore Felony Penalties to Protect Public Safety in California
Public safety should be government’s top priority. That’s why I’m supporting a new legislative initiative in Sacramento that will enhance public safety by restoring felony penalties for many crimes now plaguing California. Obviously, serious crimes demand serious consequences. One day last week, Border Patrol agents seized fentanyl,...
Bakersfield family asks for justice after Gov. Newsom pardons killer
After spending 34 years in prison for first-degree murder, Steven Bradley is now one step closer to walking the streets of Bakersfield once again after being granted cleme
ijpr.org
California farmworkers cope with wildfire smoke, pesticides, roaches and rodents, survey says
One of the largest academic studies of California farmworkers is quantifying their difficult workplace and housing conditions at a time when the spotlight on those issues couldn’t be brighter. The University of California Merced Community and Labor Center released results of its first California Farmworker Health Study today. The...
smchseagleeye.com
Atmospheric River hits the West Coast
Record breaking storms that started off hitting up north on Dec. 31, 2022 continues to make its way down to Orange County through the winter. After excessive amounts of burning fossil fuels pollute the atmosphere, heat begins to trap more moisture in the upper-level ridge. As a result of this climate change, intense storms called an atmospheric river plunge across the West Coast.
KGET 17
Kern County Animal Services looking to hire veterinary personnel
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Animal Services is looking to fill much-needed jobs to care for and treat animals at the shelter. Kern County Animal Services is recruiting for the Chief of Veterinary services position and registered veterinary technicians, with both positions, cited as important to saving lives, caring for animals and making a difference.
