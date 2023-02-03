ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

KGET 17

February to be proclaimed as Safely Surrounded Baby Awareness month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Board of Supervisors will proclaim February as Safely Surrounded Baby Awareness Month in Kern County. According to a release by the board, the Safely Surrounded Baby law responds to the situation of newborn infant deaths in unsafe conditions as a result of abandonment.
KABC

California giving you another reason to move to Mexico.

(San Diego, CA) — Assemblymember David Alvarez has introduced a measure which would make it easier for students who live in Mexico to attend college in California. The bill would create a five-year pilot program allowing low-income students who live in Mexico within 45 miles of the California border to pay in-state tuition to attend one of seven campuses in the San Diego and Imperial Valley Counties Community College Association. Under the bill, each participating college would host up to 200 binational students during the pilot phase of the program.
KGET 17

‘Walk In Wednesday’ welcomes new, experienced nurses

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Director of Staff Development Laura Cunanan and Nurse Residency Coordinator Lindsey Muir of Kern Medical joined 17 News to discuss beginner and experienced nurse recruitment events. Kern Medical is looking for kind, compassionate and highly skilled nurses to help take care of patients in the...
edsource.org

Bilingual students do better on tests than native English speakers. Why?

Students who were once English learners but are now proficient in English do better on average on California’s standardized tests than students who only speak English. Some district leaders and advocates for English learners celebrate this achievement as a sign that districts are preparing English learners well. Some researchers, however, say it is a sign that the bar for students to be considered proficient in English is too high.
proclaimerscv.com

SNAP Benefits Schedule: Will Californians Receive Food Stamps This Month?

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments for February are expected to be distributed soon in California. The most significant anti-hunger program in the country, SNAP assists millions of low-income Americans by extending their household’s monthly food budget. Motley Fool explained that millions of low-income families get assistance from...
The HD Post

California Mortgage Relief Program expands for homeowners to get up to $80,000 for mortgage deferral

STATEWIDE – After distributing nearly $300 million in assistance to homeowners, the California Mortgage Relief Program announced Tuesday, that it is providing additional assistance – up to $80,000 for mortgage deferrals. The program has also expanded other eligibility requirements to help more homeowners who have struggled with housing payments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
sanjoseinside.com

CA Pandemic Emergency Officially Ends Feb. 28

President Biden this week announced plans to end the nation’s Covid public health emergency in May, signaling that the pandemic has moved into a less dire phase. California’s version is set to end even sooner. The state’s coronavirus emergency declaration will expire on Feb. 28, almost three years...
smchseagleeye.com

Atmospheric River hits the West Coast

Record breaking storms that started off hitting up north on Dec. 31, 2022 continues to make its way down to Orange County through the winter. After excessive amounts of burning fossil fuels pollute the atmosphere, heat begins to trap more moisture in the upper-level ridge. As a result of this climate change, intense storms called an atmospheric river plunge across the West Coast.
KGET 17

Kern County Animal Services looking to hire veterinary personnel

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Animal Services is looking to fill much-needed jobs to care for and treat animals at the shelter. Kern County Animal Services is recruiting for the Chief of Veterinary services position and registered veterinary technicians, with both positions, cited as important to saving lives, caring for animals and making a difference.
