Strange Object Appears in the Sky Over Billings, Montana

Skygazers around Billings, Montana are wondering what the heck was clearly visible in the skies above Yellowstone County recently (January 2023). Including this author. I'm a total amateur, but I do spend a lot of time looking up and can identify most of the celestial bodies, comets, space rocket launches, etc. As for what I saw today, well... I'm not sure exactly what we were looking at.
Expect to See More Blackhawk Helicopters Over Billings, Montana

Why are Blackhawk helicopters flying over Billings, Montana? What is going on? That's what some were asking Friday night (especially in the wake of THIS news). Our friends in Billings will be happy to hear that you can expect to see Blackhawk helicopters a lot more often in the skies above Billings- and not just Blackhawks. (Some people were freaking out on Friday in the wake of the big China spy balloon that was hovering over Billings earlier in the week)
Mexican drug cartels arrive in Big Sky Country

(NewsNation) — Once limited to cities along the southern border, the influence of Mexican drug cartels has spread to smaller American towns across the country, including several in the state of Montana. Jami Rak has lived in Billings, Montana her entire life. The largest city in Big Sky Country...
Help Settle this Huge Food Debate We had on the Morning Mix

This weird food combo caused some ruckus in our office today atop the Double tree Hotel in downtown Billings. Michael says that he was served chili with cinnamon (he pronounces it as thinnamon) rolls as a child while growing up in Iowa. The Smithsonian reported that this food combo has been served in midwestern areas including Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas and Montana.
Object in Billings Sky Falling

Recently Billings has been featured on screens around the world for strange phenomenon in the sky. I investigated what appeared to be an object falling from the sky on Friday evening—-and spoke to local residents about what they saw and heard.
When Driving To Bridger Bowl At 7am Is Too Late To Park

Slow moving traffic lines heading up Bridger Canyon is nothing new on powder days. God help you if you're driving up on a weekend powder day. Your chances of getting a place to park and enjoy your day of skiing are dwindling. There ARE things we can do to alleviate the parking issue, but my faith is not that high.
Woman captures object falling from sky on video

Billings, MT- Less than a week ago---all eyes looked to the sky to catch a glimpse of the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that entered the us through Montana. Two days later – a billings woman shared a video of what appeared to be another falling object from the sky – only this time – it seems like she’s the only one who saw it.
Billings Transient Gets 6 Years In Prison For Dealing Meth

The United States Attorney's Office for the District of Montana has announced the conviction and sentencing of a transient male in Billings for trafficking methamphetamine in Billings and Glendive in 2022. U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said Michael David Brumfield, age 55, a transient, pleaded guilty back in September 2022 to...
