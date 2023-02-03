Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Chinese Spy Balloon has Been Spotted Above the U.S. and Was Finally Shot Down Over the Coast of South CarolinaZack Love
Jet Zooms By, Explosion and Smoke Follow Where Chinese Spy Balloon Was Spotted, Military Helicopters Rush to SceneEden ReportsBillings, MT
Beijing Denies Balloon Flying Over US Territory is SpyingAnne SpollenBillings, MT
According to the Pentagon, the item seen above Billings was a Chinese surveillance balloon.Superb26Billings, MT
Big grocery store chain opening another new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
Related
What The Chinese Spy Balloon Saw Over Billings, Hypothetically of Course
Montana rarely seems to make national headlines, except when weird stuff happens or when the MSM is talking about the TV series Yellowstone. Remember the Unabomber? Freemen? Church Universal Triumphant? All of those were fairly bonkers news stories that became headlines on networks and newspapers around the nation. We made...
Strange Object Appears in the Sky Over Billings, Montana
Skygazers around Billings, Montana are wondering what the heck was clearly visible in the skies above Yellowstone County recently (January 2023). Including this author. I'm a total amateur, but I do spend a lot of time looking up and can identify most of the celestial bodies, comets, space rocket launches, etc. As for what I saw today, well... I'm not sure exactly what we were looking at.
Mexican drug cartels operating ‘on a very large scale’ in Big Sky Country
Authorities in Montana say Mexican drug cartels are wreaking havoc around the state.
Expect to See More Blackhawk Helicopters Over Billings, Montana
Why are Blackhawk helicopters flying over Billings, Montana? What is going on? That's what some were asking Friday night (especially in the wake of THIS news). Our friends in Billings will be happy to hear that you can expect to see Blackhawk helicopters a lot more often in the skies above Billings- and not just Blackhawks. (Some people were freaking out on Friday in the wake of the big China spy balloon that was hovering over Billings earlier in the week)
newsnationnow.com
Mexican drug cartels arrive in Big Sky Country
(NewsNation) — Once limited to cities along the southern border, the influence of Mexican drug cartels has spread to smaller American towns across the country, including several in the state of Montana. Jami Rak has lived in Billings, Montana her entire life. The largest city in Big Sky Country...
Help Settle this Huge Food Debate We had on the Morning Mix
This weird food combo caused some ruckus in our office today atop the Double tree Hotel in downtown Billings. Michael says that he was served chili with cinnamon (he pronounces it as thinnamon) rolls as a child while growing up in Iowa. The Smithsonian reported that this food combo has been served in midwestern areas including Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas and Montana.
Explosion Over Billings, Montana? Governor’s Response on Fox
*Story has been updated with new quotes from sheriff and police chief. Airport tower saw nothing. We have no reports from local law enforcement or other first responders. That's the word I got around 6:40 p.m. Mountain Time as I called Yellowstone City-County Dispatch in Billings, Montana. A video was...
KULR8
Object in Billings Sky Falling
Recently Billings has been featured on screens around the world for strange phenomenon in the sky. I investigated what appeared to be an object falling from the sky on Friday evening—-and spoke to local residents about what they saw and heard.
Billings airport falls to fourth busiest airport in Montana
Billings Logan International Airport fell to fourth place in the ranking, behind Bozeman, Missoula, and Kalispell.
More Loud Booms Heard Around Billings. What Are They?
Scrolling local Billings Community social media pages today (2/6), I came across yet another post about mysterious loud booms. This time, it happened on Sunday night (2/5) around 10 pm and was reportedly heard by many residents in Midtown Billings, all the way to Blue Creek, according to commenters. I'm...
When Driving To Bridger Bowl At 7am Is Too Late To Park
Slow moving traffic lines heading up Bridger Canyon is nothing new on powder days. God help you if you're driving up on a weekend powder day. Your chances of getting a place to park and enjoy your day of skiing are dwindling. There ARE things we can do to alleviate the parking issue, but my faith is not that high.
KULR8
What was that odd phenomenon in the sky? Here's what one local witness, authorities say
BILLINGS Mont. - We are tracking another object that has been reportedly spotted in the sky in the Billings area. A video shared by Dolly Moore on Twitter shows something that appears to be falling from the sky, then what sounds like an explosion and another flash. Moore says she...
KULR8
Woman captures object falling from sky on video
Billings, MT- Less than a week ago---all eyes looked to the sky to catch a glimpse of the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that entered the us through Montana. Two days later – a billings woman shared a video of what appeared to be another falling object from the sky – only this time – it seems like she’s the only one who saw it.
'Wander Woman' hits the streets of Billings
She's no Superhero or even a non-profit, but on many Sundays you'll find "Wander Woman" around downtown Billings handing out much-needed food and supplies.
Ok, Sometimes This Radio Host is Guilty of Being “That Guy” in Billings
I follow a couple of groups on Facebook where drivers take time out of their busy lives to criticize other drivers who are usually not as good at driving as the person who's giving the review. And it was several years ago that I learned that not using your turn...
Renting A Game Machine? Billings Library Now Has Nintendo Switch!
Back in the day in Miles City, I remember going to Movie Gallery and being the coolest kid (more like lame, but I felt cool) by getting the chance to rent the Sega Dreamcast. These days, kids don't get to experience the moment of bringing home a game console you just rented to enjoy... or do they?
[Breaking] Shooting at Motel 6 on Midland Road in Billings
Tonight around 8:24 PM, BPD responded to a report of a male suspect shooting three shots at a victim. No injuries were reported. On arrival, BPD located the suspect in a nearby motel at 5400 Midland Road, which is identified on Google Maps as Motel 6. The suspect barricaded themselves...
Billings girl recovering from gunshot wound, family asks for community's help
“She’s really fighting to talk, she’s really fighting. She wants to get up and walk and she wants to do all of these things,” said Rides Horse.
These 10 Billings Comments On Super Bowl Will Make You Laugh
An interesting thought landed at my desk yesterday, and I figured it would be best to ask YOU, our listeners, and see what you had to say!. Should Billings Have The Day After The Super Bowl Off?. If you ask me, yes. Why? Half of the people showing up to...
Billings Transient Gets 6 Years In Prison For Dealing Meth
The United States Attorney's Office for the District of Montana has announced the conviction and sentencing of a transient male in Billings for trafficking methamphetamine in Billings and Glendive in 2022. U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said Michael David Brumfield, age 55, a transient, pleaded guilty back in September 2022 to...
Cat Country 102.9
Billings, MT
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0