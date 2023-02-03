Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City Chiefs Star Returns Before Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Provides Injury Update Ahead of Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Jason and Travis Kelce are the first brothers to play against each other in a Super BowlMargaret MinnicksKansas City, MO
Buffalo Wild Wings Will Give Away Wings if Superbowl Goes into OvertimeBethany LathamKansas City, MO
Why Do Americans Eat Chicken Wings on Super Bowl Sunday?Jett BarnettKansas City, MO
Related
kshb.com
Weather Blog: We experience record heat, then rain changing to snow in less than 3 days
WEDNESDAY (NOON-MIDNIGHT):. Rain will increase with temperatures dropping from around 45° to 35°. The rain may become heavy at times 8 PM-midnight as we enter the comma head of the storm. That is the part of the storm where you can get the more consistent heavy precipitation. Severe thunderstorms will be found in the southeast USA. This is one well formed storm system.
kshb.com
Rain increases from the south to north this afternoon
Rain increases from south to north today between 12pm-3pm; Prepare for a soggy evening commute. The transition to snow is expected after midnight, clearing by 6am Thursday morning. A slushy accumulation of a coating-1" is possible across the area mainly on the grass and elevated surfaces; Air and road temperatures...
kshb.com
Kickstart your career at KCKCC
"KCKCC is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content." The technology field is constantly moving forward, and Kansas City Kansas Community College is encouraging its students to step into that workforce. Don't miss an open house at KCKCC to learn more about automation engineering tech tomorrow! Visit kckcc.edu for more information.
kshb.com
‘Whatever Rihanna says is like the gospel’: Mahomes sings praises of Super Bowl LVII halftime performer
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has heard compliments from all types of people, but what about the Barbadian hitmaker Rihanna?. During Wednesday’s media availability for Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona, Mahomes was told by a media member that Rihanna called him the greatest quarterback ever. He was asked how such a statement made him feel.
kshb.com
Cold front sparks a few light showers this evening and deflates our warmth.
Increasing sunshine tomorrow, cooler but still warmer than average. Light to moderate rain Wednesday to Wednesday night. Another chance for light wintry weather Thursday night - Friday. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy with gusty winds and cooler temperatures. Low: 35°. Wind: SW to NW 15-25 mph. Tuesday: Mostly...
kshb.com
Rainy and chilly tomorrow with snow by Thursday morning.
Rain increases from south to north Wednesday afternoon. Slippery, pockets of moderate rain during our evening commute. Tonight: Clear north to partly cloudy south. Light frost is possible by morning. Low: 29°. Wind: NE 3-5 mph. Wednesday: Grab an umbrella. Cloudy with increasing rain during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures...
kshb.com
Parents of former Kansas basketball starter Christian Braun talk living through child's championship game
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — When the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs take the field in Glendale, Arizona, for Super Bowl LVII, their parents will most likely be in the stands, or undoubtedly watching the game from home. The parents of Jason and Travis Kelce are surely feeling the excitement...
kshb.com
This Week In Kansas City Sports (Feb. 6 - Feb. 12): Super Bowl LVII headlines week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Super Bowl LVII will headline the busy Kansas City sports scene this week, but there are other games to keep an eye on as well. Here's the schedule for this week. MONDAY, Feb. 6:. NCAA Basketball: No. 5 Texas Longhorns at No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks,...
Comments / 0