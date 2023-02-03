Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Size of X-ray beams successfully evaluated with mathematics
X-ray fluorescence analysis allows elemental analysis in a variety of environments without destroying the sample. The smaller diameter of the X-ray microbeam, the more accurate the elemental distribution can be. Because X-ray beams are not visible, an accurate method is needed to determine beam diameter. A research group led by...
Phys.org
If wormholes exist, they might magnify light by 100,000 times
A small team of astrophysicists affiliated with several institutions in China has found evidence that suggests if wormholes are real, they might magnify light by 100,000 times. In their paper published in the journal Physical Review Letters, the group describes the theories they have developed and possible uses for them.
Phys.org
Scientists develop all-natural, wood-inspired aerogel
Chinese scientists have developed a surface nanocrystallization method to create all-natural wood-inspired aerogel with better thermal insulation and fire retardancy. Wood has a variety of outstanding properties due to its oriented pore structure, among which the low thermal conductivity has attracted researchers to develop wood-like aerogels as thermal insulation materials.
Phys.org
Prehistoric human migration in Southeast Asia driven by sea-level rise, study reveals
An interdisciplinary team of scientists at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU, Singapore) has found that rapid sea-level rise drove early settlers in Southeast Asia to migrate during the prehistoric period, increasing the genetic diversity of the region today. The Malay Peninsula and the islands of Sumatra, Borneo, and Java were...
Phys.org
Surface-lattice-confinement effect accelerates hydrogen spillover
Hydrogen spillover is the dynamic migration of surface-adsorbed hydrogen species from hydrogen-rich sites to hydrogen-poor sites. It plays an important role in many H-involving reaction processes. In order to enhance the catalytic performance of H-involving reactions, it is important to understand the detailed mechanism of hydrogen spillover and learn how...
Phys.org
Study shows that hydrogen and carbon monoxide fuel ocean microbes from the tropics to the poles
A world-first study reverses the idea that the bulk of life in the ocean is fueled by photosynthesis via sunshine, revealing that many ocean microbes in fact get their energy from hydrogen and carbon monoxide. It has always been a mystery how microbes growing in deepest parts of the sea...
Phys.org
Scientists detect molten rock layer hidden under Earth's tectonic plates
Scientists have discovered a new layer of partly molten rock under the Earth's crust that might help settle a long-standing debate about how tectonic plates move. Researchers had previously identified patches of melt at a similar depth. But a new study led by The University of Texas at Austin revealed for the first time the layer's global extent and its part in plate tectonics.
Phys.org
Another step towards practical quantum computers
Researchers from the University of Sussex and Universal Quantum have demonstrated for the first time that quantum bits (qubits) can directly transfer between quantum computer microchips and demonstrated this with record-breaking speed and accuracy. This breakthrough resolves a major challenge in building quantum computers large and powerful enough to tackle complex problems that are of critical importance to society.
Phys.org
Recognizing the ocean as a living being is increasingly important for global sustainability, claim researchers
The ocean is the largest of Earth's systems that stabilizes climate and supports life and human well-being. Despite its vital role in our ecosystem, the ocean has been gravely degraded and historically underrepresented within international climate change agreements. However, the tide is changing. The United Nations has declared a Decade...
Phys.org
Efficient CO₂ electroreduction to multicarbon products on a defective Cu catalyst derived from La₂CuO₄ perovskite oxide
The electrochemical reduction of CO2 into value-added fuels and chemical feedstocks offers a sustainable route to store renewable electricity and to mitigate carbon emissions. Currently, Cu is the most promising material capable of catalyzing C-C coupling to yield more valuable multicarbon products. However, a bulky flat Cu generally favors H2...
Phys.org
Quantum data conversion offers a path to scale up quantum technology architectures
Researchers at the Kastler Brossel Laboratory in Paris have succeeded in building the first converter between the two different types of quantum-bit encodings—an equivalent to converters for classical information, but targeted to different types of quantum data. This high-quality rewriting of information shows the way towards bridging the gap between the many different platforms competing in the race for quantum computing and may enable the interconnectivity of future networks.
Phys.org
Keeping SARS-CoV-2 closed for business with small molecules
The infamous spike proteins on the surface of SARS-CoV-2 help it bind to and enter human cells. Because of their important role in spreading infection, these spike proteins are one of the main targets for COVID-19 vaccines and treatments. But those remedies gradually lose effectiveness when certain segments of the spike proteins mutate. Now, researchers report in ACS Central Science that they have discovered small molecules that successfully target other segments that mutate less.
Phys.org
Unearthing the impact of moisture on soil carbon processes
The ground below your feet contains some 2,500 gigatons of carbon, approximately three times the amount of carbon held in our atmosphere and four times more than is stored in every living thing—trees, ants, whales, and humans included—on our planet. Despite this, the dynamics that drive soil carbon...
Phys.org
Scientists create new functional morphology index to understand how ancestors of modern birds used their wings
Scientists at Nagoya University in Japan have developed an index to estimate how a bird uses its wings for flight or other locomotion by measuring the strength of the coracoid bone and the animal's body mass. It should improve our understanding of how extinct animals used their wings and the different patterns of wing-propelled locomotion that emerged as birds evolved. Their findings were published in the Journal of Anatomy.
Phys.org
ALMA to receive central correlator and digital transmission system upgrades
The Board of the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA)—an international collaboration in which the National Science Foundation's National Radio Astronomy Observatory (NRAO) is a partner—has approved multi-million dollar upgrades for the development of a second-generation correlator and a digital transmission system (DTS). As part of the ALMA2030 Wideband Sensitivity Upgrade, these projects aim to double and eventually quadruple the correlated bandwidth of the array.
Phys.org
Researcher finds cataracts and turbulence that seem to slow water's flow actually facilitate it
Since 1996, Duke Engineering Professor Adrian Bejan has demonstrated numerous natural phenomena that validate his constructal theory in practice. In short, the theory states that all flow systems, animate and inanimate, evolve in such a way as to provide greater access to what flows. This kind of flow typically takes the shape of a few large conduits attached to many smaller vessels, whether the phenomena be root systems of trees, effluent branches of river deltas, or the bronchial tubes that bring oxygen into the lungs.
Phys.org
Spanish lagoon proposed as Mars 'astrobiological time-analog'
The ongoing search for signs of life on Mars relies in part on terrestrial analogs—places on Earth closely resembling the past or current geology and climate of the red planet that can be readily explored. A new study proposes to focus on another method: "time-resolved analogs," which are dynamic...
Phys.org
International group of scientists warns nuclear radiation has devastating impacts on ecosystems
Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened the use of "tactical" nuclear weapons in the war in Ukraine, but nuclear weapons of any kind would cause widespread devastation, according to a new position paper by a group of renowned scientists from around the world. They want to make policymakers and the public aware of the ecosystem impacts and long-lasting consequences of nuclear radiation.
Phys.org
Tree rows in modern agriculture reduce damage to environment
Alley cropping is the agricultural practice of planting rows, or alleys, of trees in fields of crops. According to a new study by an international, multidisciplinary research team led by the University of Göttingen, this type of land use rapidly leads to significant ecosystem improvements in farmland. The scientists compared different environmental measures in alley-cropping agroforestry, open fields of crops, or grassland. Their study was published in the journal Communications Earth & Environment.
Phys.org
Can pigeons match wits with artificial intelligence?
Can a pigeon match wits with artificial intelligence? At a very basic level, yes. In a new study, psychologists at the University of Iowa examined the workings of the pigeon brain and how the "brute force" of the bird's learning shares similarities with artificial intelligence. The researchers gave the pigeons...
Comments / 0