New Britain, CT

New Britain-based CMHA agrees to pay more than $300K to resolve allegations it overbilled Medicaid program

By JUSTIN MUSZYNSKI @MUSZYNSKIBP
New Britain Herald
 5 days ago
FOX 61

'Caregiving crisis' | Healthcare workers call on CT legislature to address shortage, increase pay

HARTFORD, Conn. — Many in the medical field called on the state legislature Tuesday to address what they call a “critical” healthcare workforce shortage in Connecticut. “We are in a caregiving crisis in this country and it will only get worse if we don't do the right thing,” said U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut) at a long-term care worker rally in the Legislative Office Building.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Tax cut plan for middle class families in CT

Federal court challenges domestic violence law in CT. Connecticut domestic violence advocates plan to take a stand Monday morning to protest a federal court decision they say will put victims in danger. Updated: Feb. 3, 2023 at 8:55 PM UTC. State Rep. Chris Rosario talks about how several state democratic...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Gov. announces tax cut plan for middle class, working families

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s governor announced a proposal he said will provide tax relief to middle class and working families. Gov. Ned Lamont participated in a news conference Monday morning during which unveiled the details. According to the Lamont Administration, Currently, single (joint) filers pay a 3...
CONNECTICUT STATE
iheart.com

Govenor Lamont announces proposal to cancel overdue medical debt in CT

Yesterday, Governor Lamont held a news conference in Hartford to Announce a proposal to cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. The following press was released:. Governor Lamont Announces 2023 Legislative Proposal: Cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today held a news conference in Hartford...
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Britain Herald

Grant to provide free youth swim lessons

NEW BRITAIN – Want your kids to learn how to swim before the warm weather returns?. The New Britain-Berlin YMCA was recently awarded a $24,000 grant to provide free swimming lessons to eligible youth. Funds were administered by the CT Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
NEW BRITAIN, CT
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | What it Means When a Corporate Headquarters Leaves Connecticut

When Lego announced in late January that they would be relocating their corporate headquarters out of Enfield to Boston, it felt like yet another body blow to Connecticut’s fragile economy and even more fragile self-esteem. It’s hard when companies leave, especially when they take high-paying corporate jobs with them. But what does Lego leaving actually mean for us, and what lessons, if any, can we take away from this?
ENFIELD, CT
New Haven Independent

Eviction OK’d After Restaurant Shutters

A 32-year-old tenant has until the end of the month to move himself, his pregnant wife, and their two children out of their rented single-family home — in his latest setback after closing his Long Wharf restaurant, falling behind on rent at his house, and preparing to file for bankruptcy.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

2 Connecticut cities seeing an uptick in fatal drug overdoses

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Health officials in two Connecticut cities are warning residents about upticks in fatal drug overdoses in the past two weeks. Health officials in Waterbury said they had seen fentanyl mixed with other street drugs, not just opiates. According to the City of New Haven, there have been 12 fatal overdoses […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

West Haven woman convicted of 2021 killing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A jury found a West Haven woman guilty of murder in the slaying of another woman in 2021, New Haven State’s Attorney John Doyle, Jr., announced Tuesday. Brianna Triplett, of West Haven, shot and killed 29-year-old Dwaneia Alexandria Turner, of New Haven, on Auburn Street in New Haven. She was […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Hartford’s north end residents want accountability for repeated flooding

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents of Hartford’s north end told story after story Monday evening, describing constant flood and sewage issues that are damaging their homes and businesses. With the ear of the Environmental Protection Agency, they made it clear — someone needs to take responsibility. The complaints have been ongoing for years, with backups […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Marijuana dispensary set to open in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — The Fine Fettle will open another location before the end of the month, the Connecticut Social Equity Council announced Tuesday. The Fine Fettle dispensary has existing locations in Newington, Stamford and Willimantic. The new location will be at 91 Hale Road, and will open to adult-use customers on Feb. 17 “We […]
MANCHESTER, CT
UC Daily Campus

Breaking News: President Maric claims UConn may receive an estimated $160 million budget cut for next fiscal year in Lamont’s new budget proposal

Governor Ned Lamont is expected to include a budget cut estimated to be $160 million to the University of Connecticut’s FY24 funding and an estimated $200 million cut to UConn’s FY25 funding in his annual state budget proposal to be announced Wednesday at noon, according to UConn President Radenka Maric.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Hartford man convicted of 2021 fatal stabbing: DCJ

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man was convicted of a fatal stabbing in 2021 on Tuesday, according to the Connecticut Division of Justice. Garry Ramsey, 58, of Hartford was found guilty of murdering 68-year-old Robert Callahan of West Hartford on June 5 in 2021 by a Hartford jury, according to an announcement from Hartford […]
HARTFORD, CT

