Keeping SARS-CoV-2 closed for business with small molecules
The infamous spike proteins on the surface of SARS-CoV-2 help it bind to and enter human cells. Because of their important role in spreading infection, these spike proteins are one of the main targets for COVID-19 vaccines and treatments. But those remedies gradually lose effectiveness when certain segments of the spike proteins mutate. Now, researchers report in ACS Central Science that they have discovered small molecules that successfully target other segments that mutate less.
Study shows that hydrogen and carbon monoxide fuel ocean microbes from the tropics to the poles
A world-first study reverses the idea that the bulk of life in the ocean is fueled by photosynthesis via sunshine, revealing that many ocean microbes in fact get their energy from hydrogen and carbon monoxide. It has always been a mystery how microbes growing in deepest parts of the sea...
Researcher finds cataracts and turbulence that seem to slow water's flow actually facilitate it
Since 1996, Duke Engineering Professor Adrian Bejan has demonstrated numerous natural phenomena that validate his constructal theory in practice. In short, the theory states that all flow systems, animate and inanimate, evolve in such a way as to provide greater access to what flows. This kind of flow typically takes the shape of a few large conduits attached to many smaller vessels, whether the phenomena be root systems of trees, effluent branches of river deltas, or the bronchial tubes that bring oxygen into the lungs.
Scientists detect molten rock layer hidden under Earth's tectonic plates
Scientists have discovered a new layer of partly molten rock under the Earth's crust that might help settle a long-standing debate about how tectonic plates move. Researchers had previously identified patches of melt at a similar depth. But a new study led by The University of Texas at Austin revealed for the first time the layer's global extent and its part in plate tectonics.
Another step towards practical quantum computers
Researchers from the University of Sussex and Universal Quantum have demonstrated for the first time that quantum bits (qubits) can directly transfer between quantum computer microchips and demonstrated this with record-breaking speed and accuracy. This breakthrough resolves a major challenge in building quantum computers large and powerful enough to tackle complex problems that are of critical importance to society.
New research suggests drought accelerated Hittite Empire collapse
The collapse of the Hittite Empire in the Late Bronze Age has been blamed on various factors, from war with other territories to internal strife. Now, a Cornell University team has used tree ring and isotope records to pinpoint a more likely culprit: three straight years of severe drought. The...
Unearthing the impact of moisture on soil carbon processes
The ground below your feet contains some 2,500 gigatons of carbon, approximately three times the amount of carbon held in our atmosphere and four times more than is stored in every living thing—trees, ants, whales, and humans included—on our planet. Despite this, the dynamics that drive soil carbon...
Using edge-decorated nanocarbons for sustainable hydrogen production
Hydrogen fuel could be a more viable alternative to traditional fossil fuels, according to University of Surrey researchers who have found that a type of metal-free catalyst could contribute to the development of cost-effective and sustainable hydrogen production technologies. The findings are published in the journal ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces.
ALMA to receive central correlator and digital transmission system upgrades
The Board of the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA)—an international collaboration in which the National Science Foundation's National Radio Astronomy Observatory (NRAO) is a partner—has approved multi-million dollar upgrades for the development of a second-generation correlator and a digital transmission system (DTS). As part of the ALMA2030 Wideband Sensitivity Upgrade, these projects aim to double and eventually quadruple the correlated bandwidth of the array.
Can pigeons match wits with artificial intelligence?
Can a pigeon match wits with artificial intelligence? At a very basic level, yes. In a new study, psychologists at the University of Iowa examined the workings of the pigeon brain and how the "brute force" of the bird's learning shares similarities with artificial intelligence. The researchers gave the pigeons...
Photonic fibers borrow from butterfly wings to enable invisible, indelible sorting labels
Less than 15% of the 92 million tons of clothing and other textiles discarded annually are recycled—in part because they are so difficult to sort. Woven-in labels made with inexpensive photonic fibers, developed by a University of Michigan-led team, could change that. "It's like a barcode that's woven directly...
White sclera is present in chimpanzees and other mammals, not just humans, study finds
Long believed to be a uniquely human trait crucial for communication, visible white sclera—the "whites of the eye"—occur more commonly in chimpanzees and other mammals than previously reported, finds a new study from researchers at The University of Texas at Austin. The study, published in the Journal of...
Spanish lagoon proposed as Mars 'astrobiological time-analog'
The ongoing search for signs of life on Mars relies in part on terrestrial analogs—places on Earth closely resembling the past or current geology and climate of the red planet that can be readily explored. A new study proposes to focus on another method: "time-resolved analogs," which are dynamic...
If wormholes exist, they might magnify light by 100,000 times
A small team of astrophysicists affiliated with several institutions in China has found evidence that suggests if wormholes are real, they might magnify light by 100,000 times. In their paper published in the journal Physical Review Letters, the group describes the theories they have developed and possible uses for them.
Scientists develop all-natural, wood-inspired aerogel
Chinese scientists have developed a surface nanocrystallization method to create all-natural wood-inspired aerogel with better thermal insulation and fire retardancy. Wood has a variety of outstanding properties due to its oriented pore structure, among which the low thermal conductivity has attracted researchers to develop wood-like aerogels as thermal insulation materials.
Pancreatic cancer cells found to contain high levels of hydrogen peroxide
Reactive oxygen species (ROS) are reputed for their involvement in carcinogenesis. Results from a study published in the journal Angewandte Chemie have now shown that the level of one such ROS, hydrogen peroxide, is significantly higher in pancreatic cancer cells, unlike the level of other reactive oxygen species. This makes hydrogen peroxide an exciting target for cancer research and treatment.
Quantum data conversion offers a path to scale up quantum technology architectures
Researchers at the Kastler Brossel Laboratory in Paris have succeeded in building the first converter between the two different types of quantum-bit encodings—an equivalent to converters for classical information, but targeted to different types of quantum data. This high-quality rewriting of information shows the way towards bridging the gap between the many different platforms competing in the race for quantum computing and may enable the interconnectivity of future networks.
Scientists create new functional morphology index to understand how ancestors of modern birds used their wings
Scientists at Nagoya University in Japan have developed an index to estimate how a bird uses its wings for flight or other locomotion by measuring the strength of the coracoid bone and the animal's body mass. It should improve our understanding of how extinct animals used their wings and the different patterns of wing-propelled locomotion that emerged as birds evolved. Their findings were published in the Journal of Anatomy.
A new ring system discovered in our solar system
Scientists have discovered a new ring system around a dwarf planet on the edge of the solar system. The ring system orbits much further out than is typical for other ring systems, calling into question current theories of how ring systems are formed. The ring system is around a dwarf...
Tree rows in modern agriculture reduce damage to environment
Alley cropping is the agricultural practice of planting rows, or alleys, of trees in fields of crops. According to a new study by an international, multidisciplinary research team led by the University of Göttingen, this type of land use rapidly leads to significant ecosystem improvements in farmland. The scientists compared different environmental measures in alley-cropping agroforestry, open fields of crops, or grassland. Their study was published in the journal Communications Earth & Environment.
