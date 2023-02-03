Reference epigenome reveals transcription and chromatin state reprogramming during wheat embryogenesis

Read full article on original website
Phys.org
The proteins that fix (almost) everything
Proteins can make any inventor green with envy. It is proteins that make the body work. But when these same super-substances make mistakes, we may get sick with things like cancer or Alzheimer's disease. The job of researchers is to sort out the proteins when they malfunction. If you google...
Phys.org
Unraveling the protein map of the cell's mitochondria
Mitochondria are responsible for the energy supply of the organism and fulfill functions in metabolic and signaling processes. Researchers at the University Hospital Bonn (UKB) and the University of Freiburg have gained systematic insight into the organization of proteins in mitochondria. The protein map of mitochondria represents an important basis...
MedicalXpress
Immune reactions identified that may cause antibody development in hemophilia A cases
In hemophilia A cases, the body either partially or completely lacks the blood coagulation factor VIII (FVIII), or the factor is formed incorrectly. Patients usually receive FVIII that comes from donor blood or is produced using genetic engineering. However, about one third of those treated for severe hemophilia A develop antibodies (inhibitors) against FVIII. Researchers at the Paul-Ehrlich-Institut have found that complement proteins from the immune system strongly influence the reactions of T cells (immune cells) to FVIII and can be involved in inhibitor formation. Haematologica reported on the results of their work in its online edition on February 2, 2023.
scitechdaily.com
Rare Fossilized Feathers Reveal Secrets of Ancient Paleontology Hotspot
The early Cretaceous bird fossils hold key information about the ancient ecosystem of Jehol Biota. Jehol Biota in China is renowned for its exceptional fossils that retain soft tissue such as skin, feathers, organs, and fur. These fossils offer a unique perspective on the evolution of traits like flight, but require careful interpretation to understand the appearance and behavior of the soft tissue in life and the effects of decomposition. A study in Frontiers in Earth Science analyzed five fossils of the early Cretaceous bird Sapeornis chaoyangensis to examine the impact of the burial environment on the preservation of soft tissue.
Phys.org
Researcher finds cataracts and turbulence that seem to slow water's flow actually facilitate it
Since 1996, Duke Engineering Professor Adrian Bejan has demonstrated numerous natural phenomena that validate his constructal theory in practice. In short, the theory states that all flow systems, animate and inanimate, evolve in such a way as to provide greater access to what flows. This kind of flow typically takes the shape of a few large conduits attached to many smaller vessels, whether the phenomena be root systems of trees, effluent branches of river deltas, or the bronchial tubes that bring oxygen into the lungs.
MedicalXpress
Scientists pinpoint protein that helps cancer-causing viruses evade immune response
The viruses Kaposi sarcoma-associated herpesvirus (KSHV) and Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) have been linked to several cancers. For the first time, UNC School of Medicine scientists have discovered that these viruses use a human protein called barrier-to-autointegration factor 1, or BAF, to evade our innate immune response, allowing the viruses to spread and cause disease.
Phys.org
Are you thinking of raising chickens because of record-breaking egg prices? Do your research
The record-breaking price of eggs has encouraged some people to consider raising chickens in the backyard, but it's important to do some research before buying those cute little chicks. Raising and keeping chickens isn't cheap so you're not going to save money compared to buying eggs at the market, according...
Phys.org
Mysterious skeleton revealed to be that of unusual lady anchoress of York Barbican
The rare and unusual life of an anchoress, a woman who devoted her life to prayer while living in seclusion, has been unearthed by the University of Sheffield and Oxford Archaeology, thanks to a skeletal collection now held at the University. Analysis of the collection, which includes a staggering 667...
Phys.org
Study shows that hydrogen and carbon monoxide fuel ocean microbes from the tropics to the poles
A world-first study reverses the idea that the bulk of life in the ocean is fueled by photosynthesis via sunshine, revealing that many ocean microbes in fact get their energy from hydrogen and carbon monoxide. It has always been a mystery how microbes growing in deepest parts of the sea...
Phys.org
Prehistoric human migration in Southeast Asia driven by sea-level rise, study reveals
An interdisciplinary team of scientists at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU, Singapore) has found that rapid sea-level rise drove early settlers in Southeast Asia to migrate during the prehistoric period, increasing the genetic diversity of the region today. The Malay Peninsula and the islands of Sumatra, Borneo, and Java were...
technologynetworks.com
Starving Cancer Cells of Amino Acid Could Aid Immune Response
Arginine is an amino acid naturally produced by our bodies and plentiful in the fish, meat, and nuts that we eat. But as recent research in Science Advances reveals, arginine is an essential nutrient for cancer cells too. And starving them of it could potentially render tumors more vulnerable to the body’s natural immune response.
aiexpress.io
Scientists identified a potential target for high blood pressure control
Hypertension is a modifiable threat issue for coronary heart illness. Practically half of these with hypertension or different illnesses that have an effect on blood strain can’t decrease their blood strain to the specified stage of 120/80 mmHg. Genetic research-driven advances in our understanding of illness processes could end in simpler medical interventions.
Futurism
Scientists Find Nearby Planet the Same Size of Earth, Plan to Search It for Life
A team of astronomers has discovered a highly intriguing rocky planet orbiting in the habitable zone of a nearby star. Since it orbits its star at a distance where liquid water can exist, the scientists say they're excited to probe the Earth-like planet for signs of extraterrestrial life. Out of...
Phys.org
Efficient CO₂ electroreduction to multicarbon products on a defective Cu catalyst derived from La₂CuO₄ perovskite oxide
The electrochemical reduction of CO2 into value-added fuels and chemical feedstocks offers a sustainable route to store renewable electricity and to mitigate carbon emissions. Currently, Cu is the most promising material capable of catalyzing C-C coupling to yield more valuable multicarbon products. However, a bulky flat Cu generally favors H2...
Phys.org
Scientists detect molten rock layer hidden under Earth's tectonic plates
Scientists have discovered a new layer of partly molten rock under the Earth's crust that might help settle a long-standing debate about how tectonic plates move. Researchers had previously identified patches of melt at a similar depth. But a new study led by The University of Texas at Austin revealed for the first time the layer's global extent and its part in plate tectonics.
studyfinds.org
‘Quantum light’ breakthrough could revolutionize science at the atomic level
CAMBRDIGE, United Kingdom — “Quantum light” may sound like something out of a Marvel movie, but scientists say it may hold the real-world key to revolutionizing science as we know it. An international team says generating this high-energy light and controlling it can unlock a whole new realm in quantum computing.
LOOK: Scientists Uncover Dinosaur with Preserved Face and Skin in ‘One-In-A-Billion’ Find
After nearly six years, archaeologists have uncovered what some now call the most “pristine” fossils ever unearthed. Although researchers have been finding dinosaur fossils for decades, this discovery is highly significant. One of the most amazing details of the discovery is that it still has its face and...
Mistakenly identified fossil revealed Indian subcontinent formed later
A mistakenly identified fossil has recently rewritten the history of the Indian subcontinent for the second time, explained the University of Florida. Two years ago, a group of geologists discovered a fossilized specimen of Dickinsonia, a flat, elongated, and simple mammal that existed before more complicated animals developed. It was the first time ever that Dickinsonia had been found in India. But it turned out that it was a bee.
Phys.org
Unearthing the impact of moisture on soil carbon processes
The ground below your feet contains some 2,500 gigatons of carbon, approximately three times the amount of carbon held in our atmosphere and four times more than is stored in every living thing—trees, ants, whales, and humans included—on our planet. Despite this, the dynamics that drive soil carbon...
How cancer cells move and metastasize is influenced by the fluids surrounding them
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Cell migration, or how cells move in the body, is essential to both normal body function and disease progression. Cell movement is what allows body parts to grow in the right place during early development, wounds to heal and tumors to become metastatic.
