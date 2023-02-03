Revegetation in extremely degraded grassland improves permafrost stability on Qinghai-Tibetan plateau

Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Prehistoric human migration in Southeast Asia driven by sea-level rise, study reveals
An interdisciplinary team of scientists at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU, Singapore) has found that rapid sea-level rise drove early settlers in Southeast Asia to migrate during the prehistoric period, increasing the genetic diversity of the region today. The Malay Peninsula and the islands of Sumatra, Borneo, and Java were...
Phys.org
Study shows that hydrogen and carbon monoxide fuel ocean microbes from the tropics to the poles
A world-first study reverses the idea that the bulk of life in the ocean is fueled by photosynthesis via sunshine, revealing that many ocean microbes in fact get their energy from hydrogen and carbon monoxide. It has always been a mystery how microbes growing in deepest parts of the sea...
Phys.org
Unearthing the impact of moisture on soil carbon processes
The ground below your feet contains some 2,500 gigatons of carbon, approximately three times the amount of carbon held in our atmosphere and four times more than is stored in every living thing—trees, ants, whales, and humans included—on our planet. Despite this, the dynamics that drive soil carbon...
Phys.org
Scientists detect molten rock layer hidden under Earth's tectonic plates
Scientists have discovered a new layer of partly molten rock under the Earth's crust that might help settle a long-standing debate about how tectonic plates move. Researchers had previously identified patches of melt at a similar depth. But a new study led by The University of Texas at Austin revealed for the first time the layer's global extent and its part in plate tectonics.
Phys.org
Researcher finds cataracts and turbulence that seem to slow water's flow actually facilitate it
Since 1996, Duke Engineering Professor Adrian Bejan has demonstrated numerous natural phenomena that validate his constructal theory in practice. In short, the theory states that all flow systems, animate and inanimate, evolve in such a way as to provide greater access to what flows. This kind of flow typically takes the shape of a few large conduits attached to many smaller vessels, whether the phenomena be root systems of trees, effluent branches of river deltas, or the bronchial tubes that bring oxygen into the lungs.
Phys.org
Scientists create new functional morphology index to understand how ancestors of modern birds used their wings
Scientists at Nagoya University in Japan have developed an index to estimate how a bird uses its wings for flight or other locomotion by measuring the strength of the coracoid bone and the animal's body mass. It should improve our understanding of how extinct animals used their wings and the different patterns of wing-propelled locomotion that emerged as birds evolved. Their findings were published in the Journal of Anatomy.
Phys.org
Reducing pesticide pollution and harvesting intensity can increase crop yield and help in climate change mitigation
Researchers at the University of Turku in Finland have found that carbon sequestration and plant resilience as well as forage pasture yield can be increased through key adjustments in agricultural management. The results provide a roadmap for reducing pesticide loads in soils and the first steps toward increasing climate change mitigation while improving crop yield in grasslands. The studies have been published in Scientific Reports and the Journal of Sustainable Agriculture and Environment.
Phys.org
Recognizing the ocean as a living being is increasingly important for global sustainability, claim researchers
The ocean is the largest of Earth's systems that stabilizes climate and supports life and human well-being. Despite its vital role in our ecosystem, the ocean has been gravely degraded and historically underrepresented within international climate change agreements. However, the tide is changing. The United Nations has declared a Decade...
Phys.org
New research suggests drought accelerated Hittite Empire collapse
The collapse of the Hittite Empire in the Late Bronze Age has been blamed on various factors, from war with other territories to internal strife. Now, a Cornell University team has used tree ring and isotope records to pinpoint a more likely culprit: three straight years of severe drought. The...
Phys.org
International group of scientists warns nuclear radiation has devastating impacts on ecosystems
Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened the use of "tactical" nuclear weapons in the war in Ukraine, but nuclear weapons of any kind would cause widespread devastation, according to a new position paper by a group of renowned scientists from around the world. They want to make policymakers and the public aware of the ecosystem impacts and long-lasting consequences of nuclear radiation.
Phys.org
Using edge-decorated nanocarbons for sustainable hydrogen production
Hydrogen fuel could be a more viable alternative to traditional fossil fuels, according to University of Surrey researchers who have found that a type of metal-free catalyst could contribute to the development of cost-effective and sustainable hydrogen production technologies. The findings are published in the journal ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces.
Phys.org
Nepalese tigers showed rapid behavioral response to reduced road traffic during COVID-19 lockdown, study finds
University of Michigan researchers and their colleagues used a nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in Nepal as a natural experiment to test the responses of two GPS-collared tigers to dramatic reductions in traffic volume along a national highway. They found that traffic reductions relaxed tiger avoidance of roads: The globally endangered carnivores...
Phys.org
Digital innovation harnesses power of real-time weather data
National meteorological services play a central role in their country's efforts to anticipate and manage climate-related risks, and to develop effective policies for resilience and adaptation. The real-time monitoring of floods, droughts and other climate hazards—as well the various climate and weather forecasts the national meteorological services provide—help agencies make...
Phys.org
Scientists develop all-natural, wood-inspired aerogel
Chinese scientists have developed a surface nanocrystallization method to create all-natural wood-inspired aerogel with better thermal insulation and fire retardancy. Wood has a variety of outstanding properties due to its oriented pore structure, among which the low thermal conductivity has attracted researchers to develop wood-like aerogels as thermal insulation materials.
Phys.org
Spanish lagoon proposed as Mars 'astrobiological time-analog'
The ongoing search for signs of life on Mars relies in part on terrestrial analogs—places on Earth closely resembling the past or current geology and climate of the red planet that can be readily explored. A new study proposes to focus on another method: "time-resolved analogs," which are dynamic...
Phys.org
Efficient CO₂ electroreduction to multicarbon products on a defective Cu catalyst derived from La₂CuO₄ perovskite oxide
The electrochemical reduction of CO2 into value-added fuels and chemical feedstocks offers a sustainable route to store renewable electricity and to mitigate carbon emissions. Currently, Cu is the most promising material capable of catalyzing C-C coupling to yield more valuable multicarbon products. However, a bulky flat Cu generally favors H2...
Phys.org
Tree rows in modern agriculture reduce damage to environment
Alley cropping is the agricultural practice of planting rows, or alleys, of trees in fields of crops. According to a new study by an international, multidisciplinary research team led by the University of Göttingen, this type of land use rapidly leads to significant ecosystem improvements in farmland. The scientists compared different environmental measures in alley-cropping agroforestry, open fields of crops, or grassland. Their study was published in the journal Communications Earth & Environment.
Phys.org
ALMA to receive central correlator and digital transmission system upgrades
The Board of the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA)—an international collaboration in which the National Science Foundation's National Radio Astronomy Observatory (NRAO) is a partner—has approved multi-million dollar upgrades for the development of a second-generation correlator and a digital transmission system (DTS). As part of the ALMA2030 Wideband Sensitivity Upgrade, these projects aim to double and eventually quadruple the correlated bandwidth of the array.
Phys.org
Sheep who experience the same shared stress event tend to bond over it
A team of animal behaviorists at the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization, in Australia, has found that sheep who go through shared stressful events tend to huddle together afterward, compared to sheep who do not experience trauma. The study is published in the journal Biology Letters. Prior study has...
Phys.org
Dirty truth: Study suggests new way climate change is fueling itself
Healthy, undisturbed soil sinks carbon, storing what's generated when plants and other living things decompose so it doesn't get released as a planet-warming greenhouse gas. But a new study out of UC Riverside suggests nitrogen pollution from cars and trucks and power plants might make soil release that carbon in Southern California and other similarly dry places—worsening, rather than helping to fight, climate change.
