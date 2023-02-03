Read full article on original website
'Stars Are Aligning' For North Carolina Man Who Scored Big Lottery Jackpot
"I can't even put into words what this means," he said. "It's just a blessing."
South Carolina Woman Thought Husband's Winning Lottery Ticket Was Fake
"When she saw it, she thought it was a fake," said the lucky winner.
kiss951.com
What is the Safest Town in North Carolina?
Are you wondering where North Carolina is safe? Maybe you don’t feel as safe in the area you live in now. Or maybe you just want to move and safety is pretty important to you. We all know that plenty of cities have their safer sides of towns, but what if there were towns that are just safe overall? It’s good to know more about the area that surrounds you for sure.
WYFF4.com
3 Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina won big in Monday’s drawing
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. — Three Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina won big in Monday’s drawing. All came within one number of winning Powerball’s fifth-largest jackpot of $754.6 million which was won in Washington state. A Powerball ticket with PowerPlay sold in Fountain Inn won $100,000. The...
'A nightmare' | North Carolina courts to get technology upgrade
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Major changes are coming to the North Carolina court system and some fear the change could cause major problems. The change is a technology upgrade with a history of issues across the country — including the temporary shutdown of some courts and the mistaken release of inmates — and it comes with a $100 million price tag.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are know for preparing absolutely delicious food, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
North Carolina $1 million lottery ticket sold at this grocery store
The North Carolina Lottery had bad news and good news for the recent purchaser of a Powerball ticket. The bad news: They didn’t win the jackpot. The good news: They did win the second prize, a cool $1 million.
WCNC
Early spring, longer allergy season in the cards for the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As temperatures continue to warm up, you’re probably seeing some early signs of spring popping up around the Carolinas. A closer look at the advantages and disadvantages of an early spring shows why it's important to adapt to the changing seasons. Spring officially begins in...
kiss951.com
North Carolina City One of the Friendliest, Most Welcoming in America
Hello! How are you? Pretty smile! Just a few ways to show your appreciation or friendliest to someone, right? Everyone knows about “southern hospitality” of course. Well, did you know some cities are considered to be the most friendly in the country? Yeah, there are actual rankings of the friendliest cities in the U.S.
kiss951.com
Forbes Says These Are The Best Places To Live In North Carolina
If you’re reading this chances are you either live in North Carolina (and know how great it is) or are planning to move here. So many things make our state a wonderful place to call home. NC has both the mountains and the beach, large cities and small towns, and we get all four seasons. It’s no wonder people are moving here every day. Great universities, sports, hospitals, job opportunities, and recreational activities exist. There is something here for families, young singles, and retirees. But while the state is full of great places to live, you may be wondering what are the best places to live in North Carolina.
WCNC
Report: NC isn't preparing enough workforce-ready adults
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina isn't preparing enough high school students or adults to work in the state's growing industries, according to a new report from MyFutureNC, a nonprofit that focuses on the state's educational attainment goals. As of 2021, North Carolina had an estimated 1,555,543 adults ages 25...
wataugaonline.com
Watauga County man celebrates $338,787 Cash 5 jackpot
Michael Allen of Zionville tried his luck on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $338,787 jackpot. Allen purchased his lucky ticket from the Kangaroo Express on State Farm Road in Boone. He matched all five white balls in Saturday’s drawing to win the jackpot. Allen arrived at...
kiss951.com
Where to Enjoy One of the Biggest Burgers in North Carolina
Are you a fan of a burger? North Carolina has some pretty large burgers for you to enjoy. Do you know where you can find one of the state’s biggest burgers? You may want to start here for sure. Travel Maven with Newsbreak is telling us to go to Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes, and Fries for one of the biggest burgers.
Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold at 7-Eleven in Murrells Inlet
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a Murrells Inlet convenience store, according to a South Carolina Education Lottery news release. The ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven located at 11920 Highway 707, the release reads. Two other winning tickets were sold in South Carolina, according to the release. […]
WCNC
Here are the most popular foods for the big game by state
In North Carolina, chips and salsa were ranked the most popular. In South Carolina, chili dogs were the champs.
This Massive Thrift Shop in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some nice items at an affordable price, going to your local thrift store can be a great option. You can always find some lovely things there for everyone and for some great deals too!
North Carolina Woman Manifests $200,000 Lottery Win: 'I Was Adamant'
"I kept saying I was going to win the $200,000."
‘Fell to my knees’: NC woman plans to take care of family, help her chuch with $2 million lottery win
PISGAH FOREST, N.C. (WGHP) — Melba Avery, of Pisgah Forest, won $2 million off a $20 scratch-off she bought at a convenience store, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I’ll be able to live comfortably,” Avery said. “And I can take care of my family.” Avery, a U.S. Forest Service cafeteria supervisor, bought […]
This Is The Most Romantic Hotel In North Carolina
Reader's Digest found the most romantic hotel in each state, including this charming spot in North Carolina.
North Carolina Woman 'Soaking It All In' After Scoring Lottery Jackpot
The lucky player hit the jackpot in a recent Cash 5 drawing.
