WYTV.com
Crews across the Valley lend help to East Palestine emergency departments
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — Emergency responders from Trumbull County were in East Palestine on Monday during the controlled release of the train cars that caught fire Friday. Crews from Bazetta, Weathersfield and Liberty townships — along with the Trumbull County Emergency Management Agency — were all there to...
WYTV.com
Trumbull County a leader in deer harvests
(WJW) – Deer hunting season officially wrapped up in Ohio this week, so how successful were hunters across the state?. According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, hunters checked 210,977 deer during the 2022-2023 season. That’s up from 196,988 deer last year and the three-year average from 2019-2021, which was 193,058 deer.
WYTV.com
North Lima woman finds chickens dead Tuesday, questions chemical release from train
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WKBN) – People across the Mahoning Valley — including those who live in Mahoning and Trumbull counties — reported smelling chlorine after Monday’s controlled release in East Palestine. Officials said it wasn’t dangerous, but one North Lima woman is skeptical about that statement.
WYTV.com
Lawsuit against former Trumbull County commissioner dismissed
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A federal lawsuit against former Trumbull County Commissioner Frank Fuda alleging that he created a hostile work environment has been dismissed. The ruling in the $2.7 million lawsuit was made Monday. Paulette Godfrey claimed that she was pushed out of her job as a clerk...
WYTV.com
Pa. governor advises residents to shelter-in-place
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is advising that Pennsylvanians living within 2 miles of ground zero of the train derailment site in East Palestine should continue to exercise caution. “Pennsylvanians should just continue to shelter in place these evening, and keep your windows and your doors...
WYTV.com
Pa. residents struggling as evacuations cross state border
DALRINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) — First News has had crews out since Friday covering the East Palestine train derailment. On Monday, evacuation orders were announced for areas in Pennsylvania as well by Gov. Josh Shapiro. Lync Repair trucking company sits on the corner of state Route 51 and Little Beaver...
WYTV.com
Youngstown police get donated bullet proof vests for all 4 police dogs
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — One of the most important pieces of equipment any police officer has is their bullet proof vest. Thanks to an Akron-based nonprofit, now all of the Youngstown Police Department’s dogs have vests also. The vests were delivered for the department’s four dogs this week...
WYTV.com
IRS urges millions of taxpayers to delay filing
(NEXSTAR) – The Internal Revenue Service is telling millions of taxpayers who received special state tax refunds or payments to delay filing their 2022 taxes. “There are a variety of state programs that distributed these payments in 2022 and the rules surrounding them are complex,” the IRS said in a statement. “We expect to provide additional clarity for as many states and taxpayers as possible next week.”
WYTV.com
Woman pleads guilty to vandalizing Trumbull County courthouse
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman who investigators say vandalized the Trumbull County Courthouse pleaded guilty to a fourth-degree felony vandalism charge. Joanna McCane, 44, appeared in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas on Monday, entering the plea before Judge Cynthia Westcott Rice. McCane was jailed in August on...
WYTV.com
Man facing charge after trying to set house on fire: report
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man was charged after a woman reported that he tried to set fire to her home, according to a report. Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Douglas Street NW just before 2 a.m. Saturday after a woman said a man was in her driveway with a propane torch, according to a Warren police report.
WYTV.com
One dead after car hits pedestrian in Trumbull County
WEATHERSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – One person died Sunday night after a car hit a pedestrian in Weathersfield Township. Sally Mae Hubbert, 67, was walking across State Route 169 near Glenwood Avenue when she stopped in the middle of the road around 8:30 p.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
WYTV.com
Man accused of OVI in death of jogger in Neshannock
NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – A man from Neshannock has been charged in the death of a jogger who was hit and killed on Wilmington Road. Zachary Lee Patrick, 32, is charged with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence of a controlled substance in the December 2022 accident that killed David Chiafullo.
WYTV.com
Man takes plea deal in animal cruelty case
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An Austintown man pleaded guilty Monday to four charges of animal cruelty. Sandro Morales was sentenced to five years probation in the case. In August, Animal Charity was called to an apartment on Raccoon Road after receiving reports of a skinny dog and a strong odor. With the help of the Mahoning County Dog Warden, the charity found the dog and five ferrets severely underweight.
