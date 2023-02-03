Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Resurfacing on Dothan street
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Drivers should expect delays on a Dothan road due to resurfacing work. On Wednesday, February 8, Midsouth Paving will resurface Fairlane Drive, East Selma to 3rd Avenue. Drivers should expect delays and use caution when traveling through this area.
wdhn.com
Dothan receives grant to help reduce fatal crashes throughout the city
Dothan and the U.S. Department of Transportation working on nearly A $300,000 Safer Action Plan to enhance road infrastructure in Dothan. The call for improvements comes after Dothan has seen 40 fatal crashes over the last five years. One of the latest deadly car crashes happened less than a year...
wtvy.com
One dead, one in serious condition after Gulf County crash
GULF COUNTY Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person was killed, and another was injured in a crash in Gulf County Tuesday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol officials say the incident happened on County Road 386, south of County Road 20 around 1:30 p.m. FHP troopers say a 1990 white ford truck was...
Deer collision on Alabama highway kills two people when Camaro overturns, state troopers say
Car crash in Barbour Co. kills two after car hits deer
wtvy.com
Suspect wanted for Midland City robbery
Suspect wanted for Midland City robbery
wtvy.com
Townes jailed until trial
Townes jailed until trial
wdhn.com
Dothan police searching for missing teen
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing Dothan teen. Symaria Green was last seen at her residence located at the 100 Block of Boxwood Court in Dothan on February 2 at 7:00 a.m. Green is known to frequent Martin Homes and...
wdhn.com
Officer struck by car in attempt to break-up fighting in street, BPD
BLAKELY, Ga. (WDHN) — A Blakely officer was struck by a car after attempting to stop multiple people fighting in the street, according to officials. On Sunday around 7:20 p.m., Blakely Police Officers received reports of gunshots in the 700 block of North Main Street in Blakely. A secondary responding officer observed another fight in progress in the 100 Block of Main Street.
wdhn.com
Downtown Enterprise fundraiser for fire victims
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Jennifer Dignazio along with her parents of Enterprise t-Shirts, Inc. came up with the fundraiser campaign. The proceeds from their sale go to benefit the three small businesses and a historic two-story residence was destroyed by the blaze. As a fellow small business, the family...
wdhn.com
Alabama veterinarian shot during horse riding event; witness speaks out
WCTV
Two killed in single-car crash in Gadsden County
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Two Chattahoochee residents were killed Saturday evening after a single-car crash in Gadsden County. A pickup truck was traveling westbound on U.S. Hwy 90 a little before 8 p.m. when it attempted to negotiate a left curve. For an unknown reason, the vehicle lost control...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Suspect in armed robbery leads police on chase, gets away, DCSO
MIDLAND CITY, Ala (WDHN) — Authorities are looking for a suspect wanted for holding up a convenience store early Monday morning who got away after a police chase through Dale County. According to Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum, on Tuesday, February 7, a Midland City Police Officer saw the...
wdhn.com
Geneva Co. crash sends one person to the hospital in serious condition
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) — A Saturday night single-car crash sends one person to the hospital in serious condition. Crews rushed to the 2100 block of South State Highway 103 in Slocomb to a report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries. When they arrived they found a single vehicle...
wdhn.com
Samson looking at building a new or remodeling its senior center
SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN)—It’s been more than a year now since the Samson Senior Center had to temporarily relocate to the city’s library due to structural problems. Recently, the city learned it has been awarded more than 300 thousand dollars from ADECa to either pay for a new center or to renovate the current facility which has several roof leaks.
wdhn.com
Vet speaks out after shooting at Florida horse riding event
wdhn.com
‘He’s shooting at us, run’ Lillian veterinarian recovering after bizarre weekend shooting
wdhn.com
Woman shot while riding a horse; Houston Co. man in custody
WJHG-TV
Suspects flee in traffic stop, leads to manhunt
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Walton County Sheriff’s Office has two men in custody following a manhunt near Defuniak Springs on Friday. Deputies said authorities were trying to pull a car over Friday when the two men got out of the car and ran away, around the area of Smith Road and Highway 90. Deputies report the Walton Correctional K-9 Unit was called in and helped find the first suspect shortly after.
wdhn.com
2023 Krewe of Kolosse Mardi Gras Parade
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Krewe of Kolosse Mardi Gras Parade is coming to the Wiregrass!. The parade event brings a whole new experience with candy, beads, food, and entertainment for everyone to enjoy. On Saturday, February 18, the 2023 Krewe Of Kolosse Mardi Gras Parade will be held...
