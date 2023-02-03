SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN)—It’s been more than a year now since the Samson Senior Center had to temporarily relocate to the city’s library due to structural problems. Recently, the city learned it has been awarded more than 300 thousand dollars from ADECa to either pay for a new center or to renovate the current facility which has several roof leaks.

SAMSON, AL ・ 17 HOURS AGO