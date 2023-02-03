Read full article on original website
Related
beavercountyradio.com
Route 65 On-ramps to Southbound I-79 Reopened in Allegheny County
Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the reopening of the ramps from Route 65 to southbound I-79 at the Neville Island Bridge in Glenfield Borough, Allegheny County. The ramps that carry traffic from northbound and southbound Route 65 to southbound I-79 closed on January 18 to allow...
beavercountyradio.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road closures on Route 51 in effect near train derailment
Numerous road closures are taking place nearby the train derailment and fire in East Palestine, Ohio, which is affecting multiple roads in Beaver County. Cannellton Road at Route 51, Route 51 between Route 168 and Ohio, Darlington Road at Route 51, Anderson Road at Route 51, Little Beaver Road at Route 51, Taggert Road at Route 51, Valley Road at Taggert Road, Logtown Road at Route 51, Enon Road at Route 51, East Palestine Road at Route 51, Darlington Road at Route 51, Oakdale Road at Route 51, Agnew Drive at Route 51. Stay tuned to Beaver County Radio for more details.
beavercountyradio.com
UPDATES, PHOTOS/VIDEO: East Palestine Train Derailment and Fire leads to Evacuations and Road Closures
Story and photos by Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio news Director. Published February 6, 2023 10:58 A.M. (East Palestine, Ohio) A massive train fire and derailment occurred Friday night just across the county line in East Palestine, Ohio while it was in Route to Conway. The glow of over 50 tankers and box cars burning could be seen numerous miles away. The NTSB has commented that the cause of the accident is believed to be an axle failure and that there were no injuries among the train operators. A full investigation is underway. Multiple emergency responders, hazmat crews, and railroad crews responded from all over the tri state area responded. Firefighters could be seen dousing heavy amounts of water to lessen the blaze. Evacuations in East Palestine began taking place late Friday and most roads leading to the scene were closed down before midnight. Pennsylvania State Police told Beaver County Radio at the scene Friday the Environmental Protection Agency were on scene and that the fire started with tanker cars. A haze of smoke traveled well beyond the scene and decreased visibility on roads and highways. Firefighters were pulled from operations near the fire for their safety Saturday due to the hazardous materials burning and explosions occurring. Unmanned equipment was left in operation.
beavercountyradio.com
Crews will attempt “Controlled Release” of hazardous chemicals in East Palestine train wreck
Story by Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio News Director 3:50 P.M. (East Palestine, Ohio) Ohio governer Mike DeWine issued a statement Monday afternoon that crews at the site of the East Palestine train crash will try a “controlled release” of hazardous chemicals in an attempt to avoid a deadly catastrophic explosion. The release is set to get underway Monday before 5 and is expected to last a few hours. The fumes that will be released from the train are said to be deadly and the one by two mile evacuation is crucial. Emergency crews urgently checked homes to ensure all people are out of the area. Crews will create a hole in the train to drain the dangerous vinyl chloride into a trench.
beavercountyradio.com
Immediate evacuation issued for East Palestine and part of Darlington due to potential catastrophic explosion
Story and photos by Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio News Director. Published February 6, 2023 10:30 P.M. (East Palestine, Ohio) Those within a one mile radius of the train derailment and fire in East Palestine, just across the Beaver County line, were told to evacuate immediately Sunday evening in response to the potential of a catastrophic explosion. The radius includes parts of Darlington. In a press briefing held Sunday, Governer Mike DeWine stated “Within the last two hours, a drastic temperature change has taken place in a rail car, and there is now the potential of a catastrophic tanker failure which could cause an explosion with the potential of deadly shrapnel traveling up to a mile”.
beavercountyradio.com
Aliquippa man arrested in traffic stop
Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published February 6, 2023 11:15 A.M. (Aliquippa, PA) PA State Police arrested Aliquippa resident 29 year old Anthony Blocker on January 18, 2023 at 10;42 a.m. According to the report he was stopped at Kennedy boulevard and Sheffield Road. The arrestee was found with a concealed firearm under the driver’s seat of his vehicle. Charges of concealing a firearm are pending are pending.
beavercountyradio.com
Matzie secures nearly $180,000 for Beaver County fire departments
AMBRIDGE, Feb. 6 – New grant funding of $178,300 will help fire companies in the 16th Legislative District replenish resources and meet operating expenses, state Rep. Rob Matzie announced today. Matzie, D-Beaver, said 12 fire companies will receive funding under the Fire Company and Emergency Medical Services Grant Program.
beavercountyradio.com
Blackhawk Schools Dismissing Students Early Due to Train Derailment Explosion Concerns
(Chippewa Township, PA) The following statement has been released by the Blackhawk School District in regards to the East Palestine train derailment: “It has been requested from the Command Center in East Palestine that Blackhawk School District begin an early dismissal today, February 6, 2023, pending the possible explosion in East Palestine due to the train derailment. The High School early dismissal will be at 12:15 p.m., the Middle School at 12:45 p.m., and PPS/BIS at 1:15 p.m. Parents who reside in any zone that is not permitting traffic flow should report to your child’s school to pick them up. After 3:00 p.m., all students remaining in the buildings will be transported to Blackhawk High School for their parents to pick their child up. All evening activities are cancelled.”
beavercountyradio.com
Beaver County Chamber Monday Memo: 02/06/23
Show your members and your community that your organization is a BCCC member. To download the digital member logo, click here. Reminder: When you refer a member to us and they join,. you earn a $25.00 Chamber Credit!. FREE B-Club:. Date: Friday, February 17, 2023. Location: Chamber Lower-Level Conference Room.
beavercountyradio.com
Western Beaver School District dismissed early for Train Derailments Concerns
The Western Beaver School District issued an early dismissal of students Monday in regards to concerns of the East Palestine train derailment hazards. Blackhawk School District also sent students home early.
beavercountyradio.com
The Ellwood City Wolverines Claw Out A Big Victory Over Beaver Falls 57-51
The big 6 foot five center for the the Wolverines who sat the last game out against the Tigers was back in the line up and scored the first of his 35 points to to give Ellwood City 2 -0 lead that turned out to be the lead they needed because the never trailed the entire game against a team that beat them not all that long ago. This was a tale of to Teams with Ellwood City’s star player out the last time the two teams met, this game it was Beaver Falls with their best player out Isaiah Aeschbacher with a hand injury and Joe Roth in the game for Ellwood City. Ellwood City and Beaver Falls both seemed to have great game plans with the Tigers playing many off the bench even at the start of the game and Ellwood kept it from turning into a track meet controlling the speed of the game. At the end of the first quarter it was 10-3 with the Wolverines in the lead. A low scoring game to start and at the end second quarter the score was 25 14 with Ellwood on top seemed to have the game in their hands. At the end of three the score was 44-29 with the home team in control but showing some signs of that they were slowing down and Mike Azadian and Frank Salopek started talking about was Ellwood getting tired and could the Tigers get back in this game. The forth Quarter was the deciding point in this contest with the Tigers getting back in it The Wolverines making some costly turnovers and it was anybody’s game with three minutes left. With 2:25 left the Tigers had got the score to 50-44 and having the momentum on their side But the Wolverines wouldn’t let this one get away and got the Victory In front of the best crowd that mike Azadian has seen this year for the home team final score 57-51 the game was broadcast here on 99.3 FM 95.7 FM and 1230 WBVP and 1460 WMBA by Mike Azadian and Frank Salopek.
Comments / 0