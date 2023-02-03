The big 6 foot five center for the the Wolverines who sat the last game out against the Tigers was back in the line up and scored the first of his 35 points to to give Ellwood City 2 -0 lead that turned out to be the lead they needed because the never trailed the entire game against a team that beat them not all that long ago. This was a tale of to Teams with Ellwood City’s star player out the last time the two teams met, this game it was Beaver Falls with their best player out Isaiah Aeschbacher with a hand injury and Joe Roth in the game for Ellwood City. Ellwood City and Beaver Falls both seemed to have great game plans with the Tigers playing many off the bench even at the start of the game and Ellwood kept it from turning into a track meet controlling the speed of the game. At the end of the first quarter it was 10-3 with the Wolverines in the lead. A low scoring game to start and at the end second quarter the score was 25 14 with Ellwood on top seemed to have the game in their hands. At the end of three the score was 44-29 with the home team in control but showing some signs of that they were slowing down and Mike Azadian and Frank Salopek started talking about was Ellwood getting tired and could the Tigers get back in this game. The forth Quarter was the deciding point in this contest with the Tigers getting back in it The Wolverines making some costly turnovers and it was anybody’s game with three minutes left. With 2:25 left the Tigers had got the score to 50-44 and having the momentum on their side But the Wolverines wouldn’t let this one get away and got the Victory In front of the best crowd that mike Azadian has seen this year for the home team final score 57-51 the game was broadcast here on 99.3 FM 95.7 FM and 1230 WBVP and 1460 WMBA by Mike Azadian and Frank Salopek.

BEAVER FALLS, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO