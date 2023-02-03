ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Governor Shapiro Provides Update To Pennsylvanians Regarding East Palestine Train Derailment

At a press conference Tuesday evening in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro provided an update regarding the state’s actions and reactions to the train derailment and subsequent events that occurred in East Palestine, Ohio on February 3. Shapiro stated that Norfolk Southern “carried out the recommended course of action”...
Democrats win control of Pennsylvania House, end GOP rule

Sample ballots are photographed on Feb. 3, 2023, for the three Western Pennsylvania districts that will choose new State Representatives on Tuesday, Feb. 7. If Democrats sweep all three districts, which they also won in November, it will give them a 102-101 majority and will be the first time in 12 years that Republicans have not been able to determine what gets voted on. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
