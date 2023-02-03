Read full article on original website
Governor Shapiro Provides Update To Pennsylvanians Regarding East Palestine Train Derailment
At a press conference Tuesday evening in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro provided an update regarding the state’s actions and reactions to the train derailment and subsequent events that occurred in East Palestine, Ohio on February 3. Shapiro stated that Norfolk Southern “carried out the recommended course of action”...
Discounted rates for Ohio and Darlington Area evacuees being offered by local hotels
Visit Beaver County has released a list of local hotels offering discounted rates to those who were evacuated due to the East Palestine train disaster. The following are offering discounts:. $119/night + tax. $84/night + tax. $69/night +tax. $79/night for a single + tax. $89/night for a double + tax.
Scam Warning: Deceptive ‘Final Demand for Payment’ Letters Again Targeting Pennsylvanians
Harrisburg, PA — With the tax filing season underway, the Department of Revenue is encouraging Pennsylvanians to be on the lookout for scams that are designed to trick people into turning over sensitive data and personal information. One recurring scam that has been reported to the department involves phony...
Democrats win control of Pennsylvania House, end GOP rule
Sample ballots are photographed on Feb. 3, 2023, for the three Western Pennsylvania districts that will choose new State Representatives on Tuesday, Feb. 7. If Democrats sweep all three districts, which they also won in November, it will give them a 102-101 majority and will be the first time in 12 years that Republicans have not been able to determine what gets voted on. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
