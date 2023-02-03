Read full article on original website
Austin Theory Believes WWE Star Is 'Too Dangerous' For Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar has proven to be the most feared and dominant pro wrestler on WWE's modern-day roster. But there's one guy in the locker room who Austin Theory believes might be "a little too dangerous" for even "The Beast Incarnate" to handle. In a recent interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior...
Lita Returns, Helps Becky Lynch Beat Bayley In Steel Cage Match On 2/6 WWE Raw
Becky Lynch has been feuding with Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY) for months, dating back to the group's arrival at WWE SummerSlam 2022. The trio took Lynch out with a vicious attack in August, and she later returned ahead of WWE Survivor Series in November. There, she scored the win for Bianca Belair's team in a WarGames Match against Damage CTRL, whose team also included Rhea Ripley and Nikki Cross.
Ricky Morton Willing To Induct Tag Team Into WWE Hall Of Fame
Ricky Morton is in the WWE Hall of Fame alongside his Rock 'n Roll Express partner Robert Gibson — however, his focus at the moment is getting another iconic tag team inducted. Morton tweeted out: "If the Midnight Express are inducted into the #WWEHallofFame I will be front row this year, or I will induct them! @WWE"
Paul Heyman To Cody Rhodes: Dusty Told Me Roman Reigns Was The Son He Always Wanted
Paul Heyman went for the heart when he spoke to Cody Rhodes. "The American Nightmare" had been sidelined with a torn pectoral muscle he suffered ahead of WWE Hell in a Cell 2022, but he returned to the ring at WWE Royal Rumble 2023. He won the Men's Royal Rumble by last eliminating Gunther. The next night on WWE Raw, he made it clear that he intends to challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the gold at WrestleMania 39. But on the February 3 episode of WWE SmackDown, Reigns agreed to give Sami Zayn a title shot at WWE Elimination Chamber after the former "Honorary Uce" turned on him at WWE Elimination Chamber.
WWE RAW (2/6/23) Results: Steel Cage Match, Brock Lesnar Appears, Elimination Chamber Qualifiers
WWE Raw (2/6) Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Carmella vs. Michin vs. Candice LeRae vs. Piper Niven. Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Damian Priest vs. Angelo Dawkins. Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Elias vs. Montez Ford. - The show begins with Edge and Beth Phoenix. A video package recounts their history with Judgment...
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Star Injured At Live Event, Title Match Stopped
Please don’t be bad. You never know when you are going to see a wrestler injured and it is never a good thing. Wrestlers being hurt can happen at any time and can cause all kinds of problems for everyone involved, but the wrestler’s health is what matters the most. There was another injury scare this weekend and a match was stopped as a result of the sudden injury.
Samu Anoa'i Acknowledges Roman Reigns As 'Tribal Chief' And Explains Absence From WWE Raw XXX
Samu Anoa'i acknowledges The Tribal Chief and explains his absence from WWE Raw XXX. Samu of The Headshrinkers was scheduled to be at WWE Raw XXX along with Rikishi and The Wild Samoans, Afa & Sika. Originally scheduled to be an acknowledgment ceremony for Roman Reigns, The Bloodline ended up...
Bronson Reed vs. Mustafa Ali Set For 2/13 WWE Raw
A new match has been added to the February 13 episode of WWE Raw. WWE announced that Bronson Reed will take on Mustafa Ali on Monday's WWE Raw. The two got into a confrontation on the February 6 episode of WWE Raw, setting up their bout next Monday. From WWE:
Liv Morgan Wants To Set Tables On Fire And Add Thumbtacks
Liv Morgan wants to keep taking things to the extreme. During her feud with Ronda Rousey going into WWE Extreme Rules, Morgan showed a different side of herself as she was willing to take risks and go to the extreme in an effort to maintain possession of her SmackDown Women's Championship.
Jacy Jayne Turns On Gigi Dolin On 2/7 WWE NXT
Toxic Attraction has imploded. Ahead of NXT Vengeance Day, Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne) teased that there were deep-rooted issues between the duo, but the conflict was a ruse, as they wanted to swerve NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez. Dolin and Jayne came up short in a three-way match against Perez at NXT Vengeance Day.
Major Changes Were Made To Women's Creative Plans In WWE With Ronda Rousey's Absence
The last several weeks have seen some significant changes to the women's title programs that were tentatively planned for the first quarter of WWE in 2023. Fightful Select has learned that the Ronda Rousey Smackdown Women's Title defense against Raquel Rodriguez that took place on December 30, was actually originally planned to go down almost a full month later. Fightful has gained information that displays that the match was set for the WWE Royal Rumble as of early December. However, the move was made to add Rousey and Raquel's match, and Charlotte Flair's subsequent return and win to add more to the show.
Matt Taven Recalls Bobby Fish Taking An Edible Before Having To Do A Run In At ROH Show
The eyes of the wrestling world were on San Antonio for the WWE Royal Rumble to close out January, but at an ROH event in 2015, Bobby Fish's eyes were everywhere in San Antonio. Matt Taven recently appeared on Undisputed with Bobby Fish, and shared the story of what happened...
Becky Lynch Gets Assist From WWE Legend In Raw Main Event
UPDATE: A huge spoiler has emerged on plans for Lita after her return, which you can read about at this link. A shocking appearance by a WWE legend to end tonight’s WWE Raw (February 6) steel cage match featuring Becky Lynch versus Bayley. With an assist from a Hall...
Gunther: Brock Lesnar Is My End Boss
During the men's Royal Rumble at WWE Royal Rumble, Brock Lesnar stood face-to-face with WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther. The face-off was brief, and Lesnar was quickly eliminated by Bobby Lashley before the action could pick up between Brock and Gunther, but it left many fans wondering what would happen if Lesnar and Gunther battled in the ring.
Jerry Lawler Expected To Make Full Recovery After Suffering Stroke
Jerry Lawler is in the hospital, and a new update shines some light on his condition. On February 7, it was reported that Lawler suffered a medical episode, and he was taken to the hospital. He then had surgery, and additional details were unclear. A subsequent report noted that the WWE Hall of Famer had a major stroke. Lawler's longtime broadcast partner Jim Ross offered an update and stated that King's prognosis was positive, but he still needed everyone's thoughts and prayers.
Kevin Nash: Bobby Lashley Seems To Be Missing Something, He's Not A 'Killer'
Kevin Nash says he feels like Bobby Lashley lacks the killer instinct. In recent years, Lashley has cemented one of his status as the top stars on WWE Raw. He had a lengthy run as the United States Champion, he was prominently featured as a member of The Hurt Business, and he won his first WWE Championship in 2021. Lashley also faced and defeated Brock Lesnar, one of the top stars in the business, at WWE Royal Rumble 2022. But former WWE Champion Kevin Nash says "The All Mighty" is missing something.
Dax Harwood Praises Bayley, Calls Asuka A One-Of-A-Kind Talent
Dax Harwood compliments Asuka and Bayley. Asuka rose to prominence in the Japanese wrestling scene before she signed with WWE in 2015. She quickly established herself as one of the top stars in NXT. She defeated Bayley, one of the brand's key members, to win the NXT Women's Championship at NXT TakeOver Dallas in 2016. She ultimately relinquished the title when she moved to the main roster in 2017. Bayley and Asuka have both enjoyed succcessful careers on WWE's main roster; both women have become Grand Slam Champions.
Adam Cole: Bryan Danielson Was 'Very Helpful' With My Return From Injury
Adam Cole discusses how Bryan Danielson helped him during his recovery from injury. On January 11, Adam Cole made his return to All Elite Wrestling after being away for the company for the latter half of 2022. While he was away, Cole was recovering from two head injuries that he suffered over the first part of 2022.
WWE Raw On 2/6 Records 12% Decrease In Viewership, Key Demo Rating Also Falls
Check out the viewership numbers for the February 6 episode of WWE Raw. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that WWE Raw on February 6 averaged 1.866 million viewers. This number is down 12% from the 2.114 million viewers the show averaged last Monday. The show averaged a 0.55 rating in...
Ryback Is Waiting On Documentation Before His In-Ring Return Can Happen
Ryback hasn’t wrestled a match in years, but some fans would still like to see him wrestle again. For those fans keeping up hope, there is still a chance that they will see him wrestle once again, because he seems to be getting even closer after a recent legal win.
