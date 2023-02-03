ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

Arrest made in DeSoto County Fair murder

ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - Arcadia Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy and charged him with the murder of 17-year-old Daniel Rodriguez-Lopez at the DeSoto County Fair Feb. 4, officials say. the arrest was made Wednesday morning. Because the suspect is a juvenile, ABC7 will not identify him. It is not...
ARCADIA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota police welcome newest K-9 officer

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department has welcomed a new K-9 -- Kodak. Handler Officer Paul Gagnon and Kodak completed 640 hours of initial training, including patrol work, tracking, building searches, area searches, article searches and apprehension, the department said. Kodak, a German Shepherd, turned 2 years old...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Kruse DUI trial on hold until evidence appeal is heard

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The DUI trial of Manatee County Commission George Kruse has been postponed until an appeals judge rules on whether body camera audio and video can be used as evidence, court records show. Last month, Acting Manatee County Judge Erika Quartermaine ruled the audio of body camera...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Police investigating threat at Toledo Blade Elementary

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police are investigating after a threat to do harm at Toledo Blade Elementary School. According to a post from the department, officers were notified over the weekend of a potential threat. NPPD was notified about a student at Toledo Blade Elementary who had been recruiting other students to conduct mass violence at the school. Detectives were able to conduct interviews and corroborate the verbal and written threats. The 10-year-old 4th grader was subsequently arrested on felony charges of false report to use a firearm in a violent manner. A robo call was sent out by the school to inform parents of the incident.
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Reward offered for information in Parrish Community High School Threat

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - A bomb threat against Parrish Community High School Tuesday morning prompted an hourslong evacuation, school officials said. Now, Manatee County Crime Stoppers is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to a suspect in the investigation. It’s the fourth bomb threat the school has received following lockdowns related to medical emergencies that caused chaos.
PARRISH, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Pedestrian killed in south Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A 59-year-old Bradenton man was killed Monday night when he was hit by two vehicles on U.S. 41, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say the man was trying to cross the southbound lanes of U.S. 41, south of 51st Avenue Drive West, at about 9 p.m.
BRADENTON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy