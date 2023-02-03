Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Local Pups to Play in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XIXModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
Discount supermarket chain continues expansion in Florida with new storesAsh JurbergVenice, FL
Massive store chain opens new Florida locationKristen WaltersSarasota, FL
A Unique Valentine's Day ExperienceChristine WilliamsSarasota, FL
She Turned Out to be a Model Heart PatientH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
Suspect in deadly carjacking identified, believed to be at-large in Tampa
Hillsborough County deputies identified the suspect in a deadly carjacking at a gas station Saturday night.
Mysuncoast.com
Arrest made in DeSoto County Fair murder
ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - Arcadia Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy and charged him with the murder of 17-year-old Daniel Rodriguez-Lopez at the DeSoto County Fair Feb. 4, officials say. the arrest was made Wednesday morning. Because the suspect is a juvenile, ABC7 will not identify him. It is not...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota police welcome newest K-9 officer
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department has welcomed a new K-9 -- Kodak. Handler Officer Paul Gagnon and Kodak completed 640 hours of initial training, including patrol work, tracking, building searches, area searches, article searches and apprehension, the department said. Kodak, a German Shepherd, turned 2 years old...
‘No one is above the law’: HCSO cadet arrested during second day on the job
A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office cadet was arrested on Tuesday after he was accused of stealing from his former employer.
Mysuncoast.com
Kruse DUI trial on hold until evidence appeal is heard
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The DUI trial of Manatee County Commission George Kruse has been postponed until an appeals judge rules on whether body camera audio and video can be used as evidence, court records show. Last month, Acting Manatee County Judge Erika Quartermaine ruled the audio of body camera...
Man with alleged connection to Lakeland mass shooting shot, killed by police
A failed attempt at serving an arrest warrant in connection to the Lakeland mass shooting that left 10 injured last week turned into "mayhem" and "pandemonium," according to authorities.
Drunk woman drives through active Pasco County police investigation, police say
A woman accused of driving through an active police investigation was charged with DUI, according to the New Port Richey Police Department.
“He Chose For Us To Shoot Him” Lakeland Mass Shooting Suspect Killed By Police
LAKELAND, Fla. – Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd briefed the media on Havendale Blvd in Winter Haven about a multi-jurisdictional investigation that resulted in an officer-involved shooting of a suspect from the mass shooting in Lakeland last week. According to the Polk Sheriff’s Department, Lakeland Police,
10-year-old arrested on felony charges
The North Port Police Department was notified this weekend about a 4th grader at Toledo Blade Elementary who was recruiting other students to conduct mass violence at the school.
HCSO: 9 arrested, 5 guns, bulletproof vest recovered after traffic stop operation
Several people were arrested after the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office conducted a nine-hour traffic operation on Saturday night.
Mysuncoast.com
Sheriff: Warrant leads to fatal officer-involved shooting incident in Winter Haven
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A multi-jurisdictional incident broke out in Winter Haven after an attempt to serve a warrant to a suspect. According to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, a suspect wanted in connection with a mass shooting that occurred in Lakeland last week that injured 10 people died in an officer involved shooting.
Mysuncoast.com
Police investigating threat at Toledo Blade Elementary
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police are investigating after a threat to do harm at Toledo Blade Elementary School. According to a post from the department, officers were notified over the weekend of a potential threat. NPPD was notified about a student at Toledo Blade Elementary who had been recruiting other students to conduct mass violence at the school. Detectives were able to conduct interviews and corroborate the verbal and written threats. The 10-year-old 4th grader was subsequently arrested on felony charges of false report to use a firearm in a violent manner. A robo call was sent out by the school to inform parents of the incident.
Mysuncoast.com
Reward offered for information in Parrish Community High School Threat
PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - A bomb threat against Parrish Community High School Tuesday morning prompted an hourslong evacuation, school officials said. Now, Manatee County Crime Stoppers is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to a suspect in the investigation. It’s the fourth bomb threat the school has received following lockdowns related to medical emergencies that caused chaos.
Mysuncoast.com
Pedestrian killed in south Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A 59-year-old Bradenton man was killed Monday night when he was hit by two vehicles on U.S. 41, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say the man was trying to cross the southbound lanes of U.S. 41, south of 51st Avenue Drive West, at about 9 p.m.
1 dead in New Tampa apartment shooting, deputies say
Investigators with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in New Tampa.
Couple arrested in Clearwater drug house bust, deputies say
Two Clearwater residents were arrested Wednesday after they were caught operating a drug house, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
Pinellas County deputy fired after DUI arrest
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said it has fired one of its deputies after he was arrested for driving under the influence.
1 dead after overnight shooting at New Tampa apartment complex
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a person was found shot to death at an apartment complex overnight.
'We are going to find you': HCSO makes over 150 traffic stops relating to illegal street racing
TAMPA, Fla. — Several people face charges in connection with illegal street racing after the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says it made more than 150 traffic stops over the weekend during Operation Takeback. Over the course of nine hours, Hillsborough deputies wrote 60 citations, issued 114 warnings and...
Bradenton man dies after being struck by oncoming cars on US 41
A man has died after he was struck by oncoming cars while attempting to cross the road on Monday night.
Comments / 2