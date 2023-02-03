ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Police chase ends in crash that closes W. North Bend Road

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A police chase ended in a crash that shut down West North Bend Road in College Hill early Wednesday, according to Hamilton County dispatchers. Several police officers and fire crews responded to the crash scene shortly before 6:30 a.m. West North Bend Road is blocked between Daly...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Family of missing NKY man pleads for answers

BELLEVUE, Ky. (WXIX) - A Tri-State family is pleading for answers after they say their father disappeared nearly a week ago. They tell FOX19 NOW they fear he could be in danger and plan to search the area soon. Danny Holaday 64, hasn’t been seen or heard from since Thursday,...
BELLEVUE, KY
Fox 19

Woman shot in Cincinnati overnight

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating how a woman wound up shot on a South Fairmount street overnight. Shot Spotter gunshot detection system determined a shot was fired in the 2400 block of White Street about 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to police. Shortly after, the woman drove...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Reading Road in Avondale reopens after rollover crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Reading Road is open in Avondale again Wednesday morning after a rollover crash closed it overnight, according to Cincinnati police. Minor injuries were reported when the vehicle wrecked and flipped onto its top shortly after 2:30 a.m., police say. Officers blocked Reading Road at Chalfonte Place while...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Springdale police seek person of interest in shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Springdale police are investigating a shooting Monday and searching for a person of interest. Police say they did not find out about the shooting at the time it happened about 4:15 p.m. at a BP gas station on Springfield Pike because it was reported after the fact.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Coroner: 1 victim identified in fatal Middletown shooting

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Coroner has identified one of the victims involved in Saturday’s deadly shooting in Middletown. Daniel Fitzgerald, 25, was shot to death in a residential area on 15th Avenue at approximately 8:51 a.m., the coroner confirmed. According to Middletown Police Chief David Birk,...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Police seeking help identifying breaking and entering suspect

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department Financial Crimes Unity is looking for help identifying a man wanted in connection with a breaking and entering in Queensgate. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The breaking and entering occurred on the 1220 block...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man tried to stab deputies at NKY hotel, sheriff’s office says

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Newly released surveillance video shows a man pull a knife on another man at a Northern Kentucky hotel bar in just minutes into the new year. It happened at the Marriot Cincinnati Airport hotel in Hebron. Thomas Lemker is the suspect, according to the Boone...
HEBRON, KY
Fox 19

1 dead, another injured in Evanston shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A shooting in Evanston Sunday afternoon left one person dead and another person injured, according to Cincinnati Police Lieutenant Jonathan Cunningham. District Two police responded to the 3600 block of Bevis Avenue around 4:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting in the area. Police have confirmed that...
CINCINNATI, OH

