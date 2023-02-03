Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fox 19
Police chase ends in crash that closes W. North Bend Road
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A police chase ended in a crash that shut down West North Bend Road in College Hill early Wednesday, according to Hamilton County dispatchers. Several police officers and fire crews responded to the crash scene shortly before 6:30 a.m. West North Bend Road is blocked between Daly...
Fox 19
Mother of 4 endures painful recovery after head-on crash in Colerain
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A local mother is still recovering after she was hit head-on by an alleged drunk driver with her children in the car. A Hamilton County grand jury on Tuesday indicted that man, Anthony Belton, on charges of aggravated vehicular assault and operating a vehicle under the influence.
Fox 19
Family of missing NKY man pleads for answers
BELLEVUE, Ky. (WXIX) - A Tri-State family is pleading for answers after they say their father disappeared nearly a week ago. They tell FOX19 NOW they fear he could be in danger and plan to search the area soon. Danny Holaday 64, hasn’t been seen or heard from since Thursday,...
Fox 19
Woman shot in Cincinnati overnight
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating how a woman wound up shot on a South Fairmount street overnight. Shot Spotter gunshot detection system determined a shot was fired in the 2400 block of White Street about 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to police. Shortly after, the woman drove...
Fox 19
Reading Road in Avondale reopens after rollover crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Reading Road is open in Avondale again Wednesday morning after a rollover crash closed it overnight, according to Cincinnati police. Minor injuries were reported when the vehicle wrecked and flipped onto its top shortly after 2:30 a.m., police say. Officers blocked Reading Road at Chalfonte Place while...
‘How many other students?’ DPD investigating after video shows adult slam student to ground
Dayton police are investigating after a video taken Friday afternoon shows an adult throwing a student to the ground in the parking lot of a middle school.
WKRC
Police: Man sells pickup truck, steals it back for bank robbery
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Harrison man is accused of selling a pickup truck and then stealing it back to use as a getaway vehicle during a bank robbery. Police say Brian Schmidt sold a Dodge Dakota pickup truck to a man in August 2020 but kept a spare key to the truck.
Police provide update on missing Dayton woman
30-year-old Cierra Chapman was last seen in the Autumn Woods Drive area of Trotwood around 4:30 a.m. on December 27, 2022. She was dropping off some personal items to her ex-boyfriend.
‘Rest easy good boy’: Middletown Police K-9 Koda passes away
Koda was a 7.5-year-old Dutch shepherd. He graduated from the Middletown Police K-9 Academy and started patrol with the Middletown Division of Police in 2017 where he served alongside his partner, Seargent Dennis Jordan, for the last 6.5 years.
Body found in wooded area near Farmersville; police investigating
Police are investigating after a body was found in a wooded area near Farmersville Thursday.
1 hospitalized following Dayton shooting
Dayton Police are actively investigating a shooting at a residential neighborhood early Tuesday morning.
Fox 19
Springdale police seek person of interest in shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Springdale police are investigating a shooting Monday and searching for a person of interest. Police say they did not find out about the shooting at the time it happened about 4:15 p.m. at a BP gas station on Springfield Pike because it was reported after the fact.
1 of 2 people killed in Middletown shooting identified
One of the two people shot and killed in Middletown over the weekend has been identified.
Fox 19
Coroner: 1 victim identified in fatal Middletown shooting
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Coroner has identified one of the victims involved in Saturday’s deadly shooting in Middletown. Daniel Fitzgerald, 25, was shot to death in a residential area on 15th Avenue at approximately 8:51 a.m., the coroner confirmed. According to Middletown Police Chief David Birk,...
WLWT 5
Arbitrators uphold firing of Cincinnati officer, saying 'pure evil' tattoo violates policy
CINCINNATI — Arbitrators have upheld the firing of a Cincinnati officer who was reassigned and then fired after tattooing the words "pure" and "evil" on his hands. According to police command, former officer Eric Weyda's tattoos were in violation of department policy. He was fired last spring for refusing...
WLWT 5
Police seeking help identifying breaking and entering suspect
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department Financial Crimes Unity is looking for help identifying a man wanted in connection with a breaking and entering in Queensgate. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The breaking and entering occurred on the 1220 block...
Fox 19
Man tried to stab deputies at NKY hotel, sheriff’s office says
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Newly released surveillance video shows a man pull a knife on another man at a Northern Kentucky hotel bar in just minutes into the new year. It happened at the Marriot Cincinnati Airport hotel in Hebron. Thomas Lemker is the suspect, according to the Boone...
1 injured, U.S. 35 reopens in Dayton after rollover crash Monday morning
Dayton Police, Fire, and EMS responded to US-35 eastbound after a rollover crash.
WKRC
Police: Kids spotted crossing busy streets after being left unattended by mother
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Roselawn woman faces charges for allegedly endangering her three children. A witness told police that Kwanisha Morton left her three kids, ages four, six and seven unattended for several hours Monday. The witness claims that during that time, the children crossed busy intersections and were unable...
Fox 19
1 dead, another injured in Evanston shooting, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A shooting in Evanston Sunday afternoon left one person dead and another person injured, according to Cincinnati Police Lieutenant Jonathan Cunningham. District Two police responded to the 3600 block of Bevis Avenue around 4:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting in the area. Police have confirmed that...
