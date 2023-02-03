Read full article on original website
stormlakeradio.com
Pilot Rock DAR Awards Given
The Pilot Rock DAR Chapter Awards were held this last Sunday, February 5th at Sanford Museum. The Chapter presented two Community Service Awards to the MMC Community Ministries Food Pantry and to the Cherokee Rotary Club. The MMC Community Ministries Food Pantry collects donations from businesses and individuals to keep...
stormlakeradio.com
First Storm Lake Legislative Coffee Event of the Season Happening this Coming Weekend
The first Storm Lake Legislative Coffee event of the season will be held this coming Saturday, February 11th from 10 to 11am at King's Pointe Resort. The City of Storm Lake is partnering with the SALUD multicultural health coalition to host the events, which are free and open to the public. The gatherings provide an opportunity to communicate directly with state lawmakers from the area on current issues.
agupdate.com
Iowa cattle win breeding heifer show
Jeff Krohnke of Schleswig, Iowa, exhibited the champion breeding heifer, a commercial, at the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Breeding Heifer Show Jan. 28 in Sioux Falls. The reserve champion breeding heifer, a Simmental Percentage, came from Addison Brueggeman of Lake Park, Iowa. Kody Lucherk, Canyon, Texas, evaluated a total of...
stormlakeradio.com
KAYL 75th Anniversary Chamber Coffee Scheduled This Month
A Storm Lake United Chamber Coffee event will be held at Storm Lake Radio later this month in honor of this being the 75th anniversary of KAYL. The Chamber Coffee will be held on Thursday, February 23rd starting at 9:30am at the stations at 910 Flindt Drive. Information will be given on the history of KAYL, plans for the future, and an update on recent changes including the new general manager Laura Hanks.
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake St. Mary's Announces This Year's Fund-A-Cause Project
Storm Lake St. Mary's is raising money to renovate their music room. This year's Fund-A-Cause announcement was made last Friday during the St. Mary's Pink Out basketball games by Ball and Charity Auction Chair Tera Brown, and Co-Chair Kelli Berg. The fundraising goal is 150-thousand dollars. All money raised will...
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake City Council OK's Specifics of Gary Lalone Memorial
The Storm Lake City Council this week approved the specifics pertaining to a memorial in honor of former Storm Lake Preservation Association president Gary Lalone. In late November, the council approved a request from the Association to install the memorial. City Manager Keri Navratil said the Lake Preservation Association wants to install a natural stone monument...(audio clip below)
stormlakeradio.com
BV Sheriff's Reserve Fundraiser Event Happening This Coming Weekend
The Buena Vista County Sheriff's Reserve annual Dance Auction Fundraiser is happening this coming weekend. Sheriff Reserve Jason Butler says the event will take place this coming Saturday, February 11th at the Alta Community Center, with the doors opening at 7pm...(audio clip below :09 ) The event is free to...
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Police Officers/Firefighters Will Wear Special Badges to Commemorate Sesquicentennial
A special set of badges will be worn by Storm Lake police officers and firefighters to commemorate the city's sesquicentennial year. The badges celebrating Storm Lake's 150th anniversary were authorized by Police Chief Chris Cole and Fire Chief Glen Schlesser, and were announced during today's (Mon) city council meeting. Chief Cole said the badges will be worn during the 2023 calendar year, and were created to replicate those worn by the first Storm Lake police officers and fire fighters in the late 1800's...(audio clip below :28 )
stormlakeradio.com
Harold L. Carstens, age 92, of Alta
Harold L. Carstens, age 92, of Alta, Iowa died Sunday, January 29, 2023 at Wel Life in Alta. Funeral services will take place Monday, February 13, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Alta. Burial will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Alta. Visitation will be held...
stormlakeradio.com
Clay County Tourism Unveils New Logo
Clay County Tourism has a new logo. Director Olivia Baxter says it incorporates a square outline, representative of the county’s square shape. It also features a patchwork and colors that Baxter says reflects Clay county’s natural assets. Baxter says they’re also refurbishing their website and that they are...
stormlakeradio.com
Judith “Judy” K. Winterhof, age 86, of Holstein, formerly of Galva
Judith “Judy” K. Winterhof, age 86, of Holstein, Iowa, (formerly of Galva, Iowa) passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at the Holstein Senior Assisted Living Community of Holstein, Iowa. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Friday, February 10, 2023, at St. John’s Lutheran...
kicdam.com
Another Vehicle Falls Through Ice
Okoboji, IA (KICD) — Dickinson County Sheriff Greg Balloun is repeating his warning not to drive under bridges after another vehicle fell through the ice on East Okoboji Saturday. This time an unidentified 83 year old man went through the ice in a Jeep, attempting to cross from East...
kelo.com
Suspect sought in billboard canvas theft near Orange City, Iowa
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating the suspect (or suspects) who stole a billboard canvas near Orange City, Iowa. On January 31, Sioux County deputies were called to investigate a theft in the area. Upon further...
KLEM
KLEM News for Tuesday, February 7, 2023
A 2-year-old boy was injured in a tractor accident near Craig, in Plymouth County, Monday afternoon. The Plymouth County Sheriff says the 2-year-old was riding on a tractor with his father, who was the driver. The driver became distracted and the child fell to the ground. The child was partially run over by the back wheel of the tractor.
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Historic Eilers Hotel engulfed in devastating fire
FORT DODGE, Iowa — On Feb. 3, 1994, the historic Hotel Eilers in Fort Dodge was engulfed in a devastating fire. The hotel was built in the 1870s by John Duncombe, a historic figure in Fort Dodge. Presidents Richard Nixon, John F. Kennedy, and Theodore Roosevelt had all been...
kscj.com
MAN RESCUED ATFER JEEP PLUNGES THROUGH LAKE ICE AT OKOBOJI AREA
AN 83-YEAR-OLD MAN AND HIS DOG ARE LUCKY TO BE ALIVE AFTER THE JEEP HE WAS DRIVING PLUNGED THROUGH THIN ICE UNDER THE HIGHWAY 71 BRIDGE IN DICKINSON COUNTY SATURDAY. WHEN THE JEEP PLUNGED INTO THE ICY WATER IN THE LAKE CHANNEL , FIVE MEN WENT INTO THE WATER AND RESCUED THE 83 YEAR OLD DRIVER AND HIS DOG.
2-year-old run over by tractor after falling, Plymouth County sheriff says
A two-year-old was taken to a hospital after authorities said the child was partially run over by a tractor Tuesday.
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Man Charged with Burglary and Assault
An incident over the weekend resulted in a Storm Lake man receiving a felony burglary charge, as well as an assault charge. At approximately 11pm Saturday, the Storm Lake Police Department reportedly responded to a 911 call in the four-hundred block of West 4th Street. Upon the arrival of officers, it was determined that a man identified as 31-year-old Stephen Ali unlawfully forced his way into a residence at 401 West 4th Street in Storm Lake and assaulted an occupant. Police allege that after occupants were able to remove Ali from the residence, he assaulted a second occupant outside of the residence before he fled in a vehicle. No injuries were reported.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man arrested for sitting on woman
SIBLEY—A 67-year-old Sibley man was arrested 7:20 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, on charges of willful injury — causing bodily injury and assault. The arrest of David Dewayne Highsmith stemmed from the investigation of a domestic disturbance call at a residence at 530 Fifth Ave. in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
