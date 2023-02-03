An incident over the weekend resulted in a Storm Lake man receiving a felony burglary charge, as well as an assault charge. At approximately 11pm Saturday, the Storm Lake Police Department reportedly responded to a 911 call in the four-hundred block of West 4th Street. Upon the arrival of officers, it was determined that a man identified as 31-year-old Stephen Ali unlawfully forced his way into a residence at 401 West 4th Street in Storm Lake and assaulted an occupant. Police allege that after occupants were able to remove Ali from the residence, he assaulted a second occupant outside of the residence before he fled in a vehicle. No injuries were reported.

STORM LAKE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO