A Chinese Spy Balloon has Been Spotted Above the U.S. and Was Finally Shot Down Over the Coast of South CarolinaZack Love
Jet Zooms By, Explosion and Smoke Follow Where Chinese Spy Balloon Was Spotted, Military Helicopters Rush to SceneEden ReportsBillings, MT
Beijing Denies Balloon Flying Over US Territory is SpyingAnne SpollenBillings, MT
According to the Pentagon, the item seen above Billings was a Chinese surveillance balloon.Superb26Billings, MT
Big grocery store chain opening another new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
What The Chinese Spy Balloon Saw Over Billings, Hypothetically of Course
Montana rarely seems to make national headlines, except when weird stuff happens or when the MSM is talking about the TV series Yellowstone. Remember the Unabomber? Freemen? Church Universal Triumphant? All of those were fairly bonkers news stories that became headlines on networks and newspapers around the nation. We made...
Strange Object Appears in the Sky Over Billings, Montana
Skygazers around Billings, Montana are wondering what the heck was clearly visible in the skies above Yellowstone County recently (January 2023). Including this author. I'm a total amateur, but I do spend a lot of time looking up and can identify most of the celestial bodies, comets, space rocket launches, etc. As for what I saw today, well... I'm not sure exactly what we were looking at.
Mexican drug cartels operating ‘on a very large scale’ in Big Sky Country
Authorities in Montana say Mexican drug cartels are wreaking havoc around the state.
Expect to See More Blackhawk Helicopters Over Billings, Montana
Why are Blackhawk helicopters flying over Billings, Montana? What is going on? That's what some were asking Friday night (especially in the wake of THIS news). Our friends in Billings will be happy to hear that you can expect to see Blackhawk helicopters a lot more often in the skies above Billings- and not just Blackhawks. (Some people were freaking out on Friday in the wake of the big China spy balloon that was hovering over Billings earlier in the week)
Mexican drug cartels arrive in Big Sky Country
(NewsNation) — Once limited to cities along the southern border, the influence of Mexican drug cartels has spread to smaller American towns across the country, including several in the state of Montana. Jami Rak has lived in Billings, Montana her entire life. The largest city in Big Sky Country...
Help Settle this Huge Food Debate We had on the Morning Mix
This weird food combo caused some ruckus in our office today atop the Double tree Hotel in downtown Billings. Michael says that he was served chili with cinnamon (he pronounces it as thinnamon) rolls as a child while growing up in Iowa. The Smithsonian reported that this food combo has been served in midwestern areas including Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas and Montana.
Mother returns home to Wyoming from Billings after December rollover crash
The Layhers were leaving Pizza Ranch on Dec. 27 when their SUV was struck by a speeding vehicle on Main Street, causing their vehicle to roll. The mother, Jessica, was just released from the hospital.
Explosion Over Billings, Montana? Governor’s Response on Fox
*Story has been updated with new quotes from sheriff and police chief. Airport tower saw nothing. We have no reports from local law enforcement or other first responders. That's the word I got around 6:40 p.m. Mountain Time as I called Yellowstone City-County Dispatch in Billings, Montana. A video was...
Object in Billings Sky Falling
Recently Billings has been featured on screens around the world for strange phenomenon in the sky. I investigated what appeared to be an object falling from the sky on Friday evening—-and spoke to local residents about what they saw and heard.
'Changing the future of rural medicine:' Montana hospitals working toward Native health care equity
It’s been ongoing for years now and discussed even longer, but now greater efforts are being made across Montana to bridge the gaps in Native American health care. Since last year, Josiah Hugs has worked with Billings Clinic as a Native American liaison with its recently formed Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) department to increase and promote the education of and outreach to local Native communities.
More Loud Booms Heard Around Billings. What Are They?
Scrolling local Billings Community social media pages today (2/6), I came across yet another post about mysterious loud booms. This time, it happened on Sunday night (2/5) around 10 pm and was reportedly heard by many residents in Midtown Billings, all the way to Blue Creek, according to commenters. I'm...
When Driving To Bridger Bowl At 7am Is Too Late To Park
Slow moving traffic lines heading up Bridger Canyon is nothing new on powder days. God help you if you're driving up on a weekend powder day. Your chances of getting a place to park and enjoy your day of skiing are dwindling. There ARE things we can do to alleviate the parking issue, but my faith is not that high.
UM law school students free innocent man
MISSOULA—As part of their studies at the University of Montana, students in the Alexander Blewett III School of Law get hands-on experience working for clinics practicing law in a variety of fields. For most, these clinics provide valuable experience in the legal arena, but for some they become transformative, sparking a passion they will carry well into their future careers.
Dangerous Winds: 65 MPH Gusts Livingston to Columbus Until Wednesday Morning
The notorious I-90 corridor through Livingston, Montana and areas east are experiencing severe crosswinds up to 65 MPH. These dangerous winds are expected to continue through at least Wednesday morning. In addition to Wind Advisories, there is a Blow Over Warning for all towing units. If you can avoid towing...
Veterans Choosing To Live in Billings, Montana Are Taxed Heavily
Yesterday, the Billings Chamber of Commerce announced they are working toward legislation to lower, and hopefully remove, taxation on Veteran pensions in the State of Montana. Retired Veterans are quite possibly one of the most well-trained demographics, and Montana is missing out on that opportunity, being one of 3 states that fully tax Veteran pensions as regular income.
Billings man pleads guilty to illegal possession of a firearm
BILLINGS — A Billings felon who was arrested by Billings police officers while searching for two escaped jail inmates admitted today to illegally possessing a firearm, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Jeffrey Wayne Follet, 34, pleaded guilty to prohibited person in possession of a firearm as charged in an...
Woman captures object falling from sky on video
Billings, MT- Less than a week ago---all eyes looked to the sky to catch a glimpse of the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that entered the us through Montana. Two days later – a billings woman shared a video of what appeared to be another falling object from the sky – only this time – it seems like she’s the only one who saw it.
'Wander Woman' hits the streets of Billings
She's no Superhero or even a non-profit, but on many Sundays you'll find "Wander Woman" around downtown Billings handing out much-needed food and supplies.
Cool Off and Check Out the Ice Caves in This Montana Mountain Range
Swapping Stalactites for Icicles While Underground. If you live in Billings and think of the mountains, you likely think of the Beartooths to our southwest. They’re impressive, the sun sets behind them, and you can clearly see the runs at Red Lodge Mountain ski resort on most days. What...
Ok, Sometimes This Radio Host is Guilty of Being “That Guy” in Billings
I follow a couple of groups on Facebook where drivers take time out of their busy lives to criticize other drivers who are usually not as good at driving as the person who's giving the review. And it was several years ago that I learned that not using your turn...
