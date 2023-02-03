Story by Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio News Director 3:50 P.M. (East Palestine, Ohio) Ohio governer Mike DeWine issued a statement Monday afternoon that crews at the site of the East Palestine train crash will try a “controlled release” of hazardous chemicals in an attempt to avoid a deadly catastrophic explosion. The release is set to get underway Monday before 5 and is expected to last a few hours. The fumes that will be released from the train are said to be deadly and the one by two mile evacuation is crucial. Emergency crews urgently checked homes to ensure all people are out of the area. Crews will create a hole in the train to drain the dangerous vinyl chloride into a trench.

EAST PALESTINE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO