ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
beavercountyradio.com

Route 65 On-ramps to Southbound I-79 Reopened in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the reopening of the ramps from Route 65 to southbound I-79 at the Neville Island Bridge in Glenfield Borough, Allegheny County. The ramps that carry traffic from northbound and southbound Route 65 to southbound I-79 closed on January 18 to allow...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Twp. Moving Forward With Plans For Pullman Recreation Complex

Butler Township continues to move forward with plans for recreation property at Pullman Business Park. After hearing from Butler Township Manager Tom Knights at their Tuesday night meeting, the Township’s Planning Commission recommended approval of a plan that would see the creation of a soccer field with artificial turf that could also be used for lacrosse.
BUTLER, PA
beavercountyradio.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Road closures on Route 51 in effect near train derailment

Numerous road closures are taking place nearby the train derailment and fire in East Palestine, Ohio, which is affecting multiple roads in Beaver County. Cannellton Road at Route 51, Route 51 between Route 168 and Ohio, Darlington Road at Route 51, Anderson Road at Route 51, Little Beaver Road at Route 51, Taggert Road at Route 51, Valley Road at Taggert Road, Logtown Road at Route 51, Enon Road at Route 51, East Palestine Road at Route 51, Darlington Road at Route 51, Oakdale Road at Route 51, Agnew Drive at Route 51. Stay tuned to Beaver County Radio for more details.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Beaver County Radio To Carry Beaver County Chambers “State of the County” Tuesday Morning at 7:45 AM

(File Photo of the State of the County Event in February of 2022) (Beaver Falls, Pa.) The Beaver County Chamber of Commerce will host it’s annual “State of The County” meeting on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. “The State of The County” will be be streamed live on all aspects of Beaver County Radio. and Beaver County . The event will be held at Alexander Hall on the campus of Geneva College from 8 A.M. to 9:45 A.M.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Crews will attempt “Controlled Release” of hazardous chemicals in East Palestine train wreck

Story by Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio News Director 3:50 P.M. (East Palestine, Ohio) Ohio governer Mike DeWine issued a statement Monday afternoon that crews at the site of the East Palestine train crash will try a “controlled release” of hazardous chemicals in an attempt to avoid a deadly catastrophic explosion. The release is set to get underway Monday before 5 and is expected to last a few hours. The fumes that will be released from the train are said to be deadly and the one by two mile evacuation is crucial. Emergency crews urgently checked homes to ensure all people are out of the area. Crews will create a hole in the train to drain the dangerous vinyl chloride into a trench.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
beavercountyradio.com

Immediate evacuation issued for East Palestine and part of Darlington due to potential catastrophic explosion

Story and photos by Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio News Director. Published February 6, 2023 10:30 P.M. (East Palestine, Ohio) Those within a one mile radius of the train derailment and fire in East Palestine, just across the Beaver County line, were told to evacuate immediately Sunday evening in response to the potential of a catastrophic explosion. The radius includes parts of Darlington. In a press briefing held Sunday, Governer Mike DeWine stated “Within the last two hours, a drastic temperature change has taken place in a rail car, and there is now the potential of a catastrophic tanker failure which could cause an explosion with the potential of deadly shrapnel traveling up to a mile”.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
beavercountyradio.com

Beaver County Chamber Monday Memo: 02/06/23

Show your members and your community that your organization is a BCCC member. To download the digital member logo, click here. Reminder: When you refer a member to us and they join,. you earn a $25.00 Chamber Credit!. FREE B-Club:. Date: Friday, February 17, 2023. Location: Chamber Lower-Level Conference Room.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
thetouristchecklist.com

15 Best Restaurants in Pittsburgh, PA

Are you planning to make a trip to Pittsburgh, United States? Are you in Pittsburgh already? Would you like to explore some of the city’s food?. Pittsburgh is a city in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the county seat of Allegheny County. It has a population of over 300,000 people.
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Governor Shapiro Provides Update To Pennsylvanians Regarding East Palestine Train Derailment

At a press conference Tuesday evening in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro provided an update regarding the state’s actions and reactions to the train derailment and subsequent events that occurred in East Palestine, Ohio on February 3. Shapiro stated that Norfolk Southern “carried out the recommended course of action”...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
explore venango

Area Man Injured in Rollover Crash in Cranberry Township

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin released the details of a rollover crash that occurred on Big Egypt Road in Cranberry Township. According to a release issued on Sunday, February 5, the accident happened on Big Egypt Road, south of Education Drive, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 2:47 p.m. on January 22.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Mercer County, PA

Mercer County is located in the Commonwealth of western Pennsylvania. It is beautifully situated between Pittsburgh, Erie, Chicago, and New York City. The population in this area reached 110,652 as per the 2020 census. Mercer is the seat of Mercer County, while Hermitage is its largest city. Mercer County was...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Blackhawk Schools Dismissing Students Early Due to Train Derailment Explosion Concerns

(Chippewa Township, PA) The following statement has been released by the Blackhawk School District in regards to the East Palestine train derailment: “It has been requested from the Command Center in East Palestine that Blackhawk School District begin an early dismissal today, February 6, 2023, pending the possible explosion in East Palestine due to the train derailment. The High School early dismissal will be at 12:15 p.m., the Middle School at 12:45 p.m., and PPS/BIS at 1:15 p.m. Parents who reside in any zone that is not permitting traffic flow should report to your child’s school to pick them up. After 3:00 p.m., all students remaining in the buildings will be transported to Blackhawk High School for their parents to pick their child up. All evening activities are cancelled.”
EAST PALESTINE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy