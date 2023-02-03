Read full article on original website
Route 65 On-ramps to Southbound I-79 Reopened in Allegheny County
Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the reopening of the ramps from Route 65 to southbound I-79 at the Neville Island Bridge in Glenfield Borough, Allegheny County. The ramps that carry traffic from northbound and southbound Route 65 to southbound I-79 closed on January 18 to allow...
Butler Twp. Moving Forward With Plans For Pullman Recreation Complex
Butler Township continues to move forward with plans for recreation property at Pullman Business Park. After hearing from Butler Township Manager Tom Knights at their Tuesday night meeting, the Township’s Planning Commission recommended approval of a plan that would see the creation of a soccer field with artificial turf that could also be used for lacrosse.
Crews work to resolve unexpected odor in parts of Westmoreland County
MURRYSVILLE, Pa. — Crews in parts of Westmoreland County were busy late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning with reports of natural gas odors in homes and businesses. Most of the reports came from people in the Murrysville area. People’s Gas said the smell is not coming from a...
Cranberry Twp. Officials Optimistic About Rochester Road Improvements
Infrastructure updates in Cranberry Township have been abundant over the last decade, but another major project could soon be underway. Township officials say that PennDOT and the Turnpike Commission is looking at expanding a bridge on Rochester Road. The bridge expansion would be a part of a larger project to...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road closures on Route 51 in effect near train derailment
Numerous road closures are taking place nearby the train derailment and fire in East Palestine, Ohio, which is affecting multiple roads in Beaver County. Cannellton Road at Route 51, Route 51 between Route 168 and Ohio, Darlington Road at Route 51, Anderson Road at Route 51, Little Beaver Road at Route 51, Taggert Road at Route 51, Valley Road at Taggert Road, Logtown Road at Route 51, Enon Road at Route 51, East Palestine Road at Route 51, Darlington Road at Route 51, Oakdale Road at Route 51, Agnew Drive at Route 51. Stay tuned to Beaver County Radio for more details.
Beaver County Radio To Carry Beaver County Chambers “State of the County” Tuesday Morning at 7:45 AM
(File Photo of the State of the County Event in February of 2022) (Beaver Falls, Pa.) The Beaver County Chamber of Commerce will host it’s annual “State of The County” meeting on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. “The State of The County” will be be streamed live on all aspects of Beaver County Radio. and Beaver County . The event will be held at Alexander Hall on the campus of Geneva College from 8 A.M. to 9:45 A.M.
Crews will attempt “Controlled Release” of hazardous chemicals in East Palestine train wreck
Story by Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio News Director 3:50 P.M. (East Palestine, Ohio) Ohio governer Mike DeWine issued a statement Monday afternoon that crews at the site of the East Palestine train crash will try a “controlled release” of hazardous chemicals in an attempt to avoid a deadly catastrophic explosion. The release is set to get underway Monday before 5 and is expected to last a few hours. The fumes that will be released from the train are said to be deadly and the one by two mile evacuation is crucial. Emergency crews urgently checked homes to ensure all people are out of the area. Crews will create a hole in the train to drain the dangerous vinyl chloride into a trench.
‘Shelter in place’: Officials advising Mahoning County residents stay indoors
The Mahoning County HAZMAT Team is advising that Valley residents stay indoors following the controlled release of the train derailment in East Palestine.
Immediate evacuation issued for East Palestine and part of Darlington due to potential catastrophic explosion
Story and photos by Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio News Director. Published February 6, 2023 10:30 P.M. (East Palestine, Ohio) Those within a one mile radius of the train derailment and fire in East Palestine, just across the Beaver County line, were told to evacuate immediately Sunday evening in response to the potential of a catastrophic explosion. The radius includes parts of Darlington. In a press briefing held Sunday, Governer Mike DeWine stated “Within the last two hours, a drastic temperature change has taken place in a rail car, and there is now the potential of a catastrophic tanker failure which could cause an explosion with the potential of deadly shrapnel traveling up to a mile”.
Woman killed while crossing road from store in Butler Township
An 84-year-old woman was killed while attempting to cross a road Saturday in Butler County.
Officials speak on dead fish following train derailment
As more effects from the East Palestine train derailment come to light, one of the concerns of local residents has been water contamination after dead fish were found in nearby streams.
Beaver County Chamber Monday Memo: 02/06/23
Show your members and your community that your organization is a BCCC member. To download the digital member logo, click here. Reminder: When you refer a member to us and they join,. you earn a $25.00 Chamber Credit!. FREE B-Club:. Date: Friday, February 17, 2023. Location: Chamber Lower-Level Conference Room.
Closed roads blocked traffic in Youngtown Sunday night
Youngstown Police Department has 680 South blocked off at Market Street as a result of a traffic accident late Sunday night.
15 Best Restaurants in Pittsburgh, PA
Are you planning to make a trip to Pittsburgh, United States? Are you in Pittsburgh already? Would you like to explore some of the city’s food?. Pittsburgh is a city in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the county seat of Allegheny County. It has a population of over 300,000 people.
Governor Shapiro Provides Update To Pennsylvanians Regarding East Palestine Train Derailment
At a press conference Tuesday evening in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro provided an update regarding the state’s actions and reactions to the train derailment and subsequent events that occurred in East Palestine, Ohio on February 3. Shapiro stated that Norfolk Southern “carried out the recommended course of action”...
Area Man Injured in Rollover Crash in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin released the details of a rollover crash that occurred on Big Egypt Road in Cranberry Township. According to a release issued on Sunday, February 5, the accident happened on Big Egypt Road, south of Education Drive, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 2:47 p.m. on January 22.
Valley officials recommending residents stay indoors due to reports of strong odor
The Mahoning County HAZMAT team is checking the air quality in the Valley after reports of an odor in the air due to the controlled release in East Palestine following the train derailment Friday evening. Valley residents in Boardman, Poland and Austintown have reported a strong odor in the air....
15 Best Things to Do in Mercer County, PA
Mercer County is located in the Commonwealth of western Pennsylvania. It is beautifully situated between Pittsburgh, Erie, Chicago, and New York City. The population in this area reached 110,652 as per the 2020 census. Mercer is the seat of Mercer County, while Hermitage is its largest city. Mercer County was...
Customers stunned as Kings in Allegheny Township permanently closes
For those who didn’t know, white sheets of paper taped Sunday to a glass front door told the story. “Attention Guests: Thank you for the opportunity to serve this community over the years,” one read. “Unfortunately, this location is now permanently closed.”. Judging by surprised and annoyed...
Blackhawk Schools Dismissing Students Early Due to Train Derailment Explosion Concerns
(Chippewa Township, PA) The following statement has been released by the Blackhawk School District in regards to the East Palestine train derailment: “It has been requested from the Command Center in East Palestine that Blackhawk School District begin an early dismissal today, February 6, 2023, pending the possible explosion in East Palestine due to the train derailment. The High School early dismissal will be at 12:15 p.m., the Middle School at 12:45 p.m., and PPS/BIS at 1:15 p.m. Parents who reside in any zone that is not permitting traffic flow should report to your child’s school to pick them up. After 3:00 p.m., all students remaining in the buildings will be transported to Blackhawk High School for their parents to pick their child up. All evening activities are cancelled.”
