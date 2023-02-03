Death Investigation Underway After Body Found At Emerson College Building

The body was found at Emerson College's Little Building Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

District detectives are investigating after a body was found on Emerson College's campus in Boston, authorities confirm to Daily Voice.

The investigation was launched after the body was found inside Emerson's Little Building, located at 80 Boylston Street, on Friday morning, Feb. 3, Boston Police said.

Police said the death does not seem suspicious. No other information was provided.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.