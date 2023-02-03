Rutgers dropped a road contest tonight at No.18 Indiana as the Scarlet Knights took the court tonight without starter Mawot Mag. The Scarlet Knights came in ranked No.24 in the nation and hung around with tight defense, but could not find enough offense in a 66-60 defeat. There was some good and bad in the win as Rutgers showed a lot of grit and toughness. However, there was no scorer who was there to step up in crunch time.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 14 HOURS AGO