Think back to Indiana teams of recent past. How many of those teams would've had the resolve and fight to emerge victorious in the slugfest that ensued Tuesday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall? None, because for the last three years no IU team had cracked the proverbial Rutgers code.
Indianapolis (Ind.) Cathedral is one of the top high school football programs in the state of Indiana when it comes to producing Division I prospect and after transferring to Cathedral last offseason 2024 tight end Zach Meeks is aiming to be the next Division I prospect for the Irish. “Oh,...
Rutgers dropped a road contest tonight at No.18 Indiana as the Scarlet Knights took the court tonight without starter Mawot Mag. The Scarlet Knights came in ranked No.24 in the nation and hung around with tight defense, but could not find enough offense in a 66-60 defeat. There was some good and bad in the win as Rutgers showed a lot of grit and toughness. However, there was no scorer who was there to step up in crunch time.
Read the entire transcript of what Indiana head coach Mike Woodson had to say to reporters following his team's 66-60 home win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Q – On the toughness shown by the team throughout... MIKE WOODSON: I mean, tonight was another team effort. I thought everybody...
The Hoosiers avoided a letdown vs. Rutgers, and although it wasn't always pretty, IU grinded out a tough victory over a team that has had their number recently. We break it down.
Indiana signee Gabe Cupps recaps his experience watching Indiana take down the No. 1 ranked basketball team in the country in Purdue.
Purdue basketball and coach Matt Painter saw their nine-game winning streak come to an end Saturday in a 79-74 loss at in-state rival Indiana, as the No. 21 Hoosiers used a great day on offense to build an early lead before holding on late. Zach Edey continued his quest for National Player of the Year honors with 33 points and 18 rebounds, but Trayce Jackson-Davis countered with 25 points and five blocks for IU.
