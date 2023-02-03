Read full article on original website
Seattle permanently eases approval process for small changes to its roster of 480 (and growing) landmark buildings
The Seattle City Council voted 8-0 Tuesday to keep approvals on small changes to designated landmarks in the hands of city staff. The mayor’s office legislation will keep in place changes made during the pandemic to handle “minor alterations” on the city’s growing roster of protected landmark buildings like signage, awnings, storefront renovations and building systems upgrades with administrative review by city staff.
You’ll find plenty of Capitol Hill history digging through the more than 40 years of Seattle Gay News archives now online from the Washington State Library
41 years of the Seattle Gay News — including page after page telling the stories of the places and the people of Capitol Hill — have been digitized and are now available online from the Washington State Library. “Historians, genealogists, students, and anyone who wants to learn more...
Seattle, King County lifting COVID-19 vaccine requirement for employees — and sorting out what comes next for terminated workers
Seattle and King County is ending COVID-19 vaccine requirements for its employees ending a 16-month mandate. “The vaccine mandate was an effective and necessary tool for protecting the health and safety of City workers and the public we serve,” Mayor Bruce Harrell said in the announcement. “The City’s actions then and now have always been informed by the science of the pandemic and recommendations of public health officials – an approach based on data and dedicated to saving lives. Rooted in our shared values of safety and health equity, we will continue to follow this approach as we respond to next steps in the pandemic and continue to advance efforts to ensure a thriving and equitable recovery for all Seattle residents and neighbors.”
What a scuttled eight-story development north of Cal Anderson might say about what comes next for new housing in the city — and for Seattle renters
A Seattle developer in the middle of a series of transactions being pieced together to form a major jigsaw-shaped apartment project just north of Cal Anderson Park says soaring interest rates have scuttled plans for the development and sent San Francisco-based developers Carmel Partners packing despite dropping millions on property acquisition for the project.
Busy Sunday for 911 calls around Capitol Hill: 80-year-old crossing E Madison struck and killed by hit and run driver, rider hit at Pike and Boren, 12th Ave gas station armed robbery, and First Hill Subway gunpoint stick-up
See something others should know about? Email CHS or call/txt/Signal (206) 399-5959. You can view recent CHS 911 coverage here. Hear sirens and wondering what’s going on? Check out Twitter reports from @jseattle or join and check in with neighbors in the CHS Facebook Group. E Madison hit and...
Woman injured in reported domestic violence stabbing on 11th Ave — UPDATE
Seattle Police were investigating after a woman was stabbed in the neck in what was believed to be a domestic violence assault just south of 11th and Pike early Monday. UPDATE 2/6/2023 1:58 PM: SPD reports the suspect, identified as the woman’s ex-boyfriend, has turned himself in and has been booked into jail for investigation of first degree assault.
Family of woman killed by E Madison hit and run driver asks for public’s help in investigation — UPDATE
Family of the 80-year-old woman struck and killed by a hit and run van driver Sunday on E Madison has posted flyers at the intersection asking for help. The posters seeking witnesses to the collision ask anyone with information to contact Seattle Police. Earlier Monday, police released an update announcing the woman had died from her injuries but did not have new information about the investigation or any arrests.
