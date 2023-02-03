Seattle and King County is ending COVID-19 vaccine requirements for its employees ending a 16-month mandate. “The vaccine mandate was an effective and necessary tool for protecting the health and safety of City workers and the public we serve,” Mayor Bruce Harrell said in the announcement. “The City’s actions then and now have always been informed by the science of the pandemic and recommendations of public health officials – an approach based on data and dedicated to saving lives. Rooted in our shared values of safety and health equity, we will continue to follow this approach as we respond to next steps in the pandemic and continue to advance efforts to ensure a thriving and equitable recovery for all Seattle residents and neighbors.”

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO