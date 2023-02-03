Read full article on original website
This Sushi has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in MarylandEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Maryland stymies No. 10 Ohio State 90-54 in Sheldon’s returnThe LanternColumbus, OH
10 Baltimore Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBaltimore, MD
Bojangles Restaurant Opening Multiple New Locations in BaltimoreJoel EisenbergBaltimore, MD
WJZ reporter Cristina Mendez, husband Kevin welcome baby boy
BALTIMORE -- WJZ is welcoming another baby to the fold! Reporter Cristina Mendez and her husband, Kevin, welcomed Kannon James to the world on Thursday. Congrats! "I was always told the love we have for our children is indescribable, unconditional," she said in an announcement. "We're blessed to say we now know that love and will be soaking up every second of it."Kannon was born on February 2 weighing 7 pounds, 10 ounces. WJZ recently had something of a baby boom. With the addition of Kannon, and meteorologist Meg McNamara's baby boy on the way, we're looking forward to more celebrations and smiles. RELATED COVERAGE:WJZ Reporter Paul Gessler, Wife Welcome Baby GirlWJZ Anchor Rick Ritter, Wife Nicole Welcome First Child SavannahIt's A Girl! WJZ Executive Producer Miranda Villei Stepp Welcomes Second ChildWJZ's Sean Streicher Welcomes Baby Boy!WJZ Meteorologist Meg McNamara expecting a baby boy
earnthenecklace.com
Molly Cochran Leaving WJZ-TV: What Happened to the Baltimore Meteorologist?
Molly Cochran has been covering weather on WJZ-TV for a while. And recently, Baltimore residents have watched her sport a baby bump while doing weathercasts. Now the meteorologist is taking a break from broadcast to focus on her growing family. Cochran announced she won’t be appearing on WJZ for a while. Her regular viewers want to know if she is leaving the station and if she will return to WJZ in the future. Find out what Molly Cochran said about her break from WJZ.
wypr.org
Neighborhoods: Choo Smith's plan for Arise Baltimore in Cold Spring
Now, another installment in our Midday in the Neighborhood series, which we are producing in cooperation with our news partners at the Baltimore Banner. Today, we meet a Baltimore native who has toured the world as one of the legendary Harlem Globetrotters, and who has returned to his hometown to give back in a substantial way.
Wbaltv.com
'Magnet fishing' craze in Baltimore getting people hooked
Magnet fishing is a new craze that's quickly catching on in Baltimore and helping to clean up the waters of the Inner Harbor. Evan Woodard formed a magnet-fishing group in Baltimore that's growing by the week. He started the group about a month ago after seeing the activity on YouTube.
Dine & Dasher’s Apology to Tony’s Baltimore Grill is Amazing
I love Tony's Baltimore Grill pizza so much, I began following them on Facebook. Not long ago, the famed Atlantic City eatery posted about a guy who had dined and dashed them. If you don't know, that means he came in and ate the food and drank the drinks, and then left without paying the bill.
Baltimore dancer traces ‘Park Heights Strut' back to neighborhood two-step
Named after the neighborhood he grew up in, the dance has since become famous across many platforms all over the world.
wypr.org
"Arundel Burning"
On January 30, 1956, a devastating fire broke out at Arundel Park during a church fundraiser and oyster roast. Ric Cottom came to Baltimore more than four decades ago and never left. Formerly the editor and publisher at the Maryland Historical Society, he now runs the Chesapeake Book Company, publishing Chesapeake regional history, biography, and environmental studies.
Wbaltv.com
'What's on the Menu?' More than fries & gravy: Clark Burger serves poutine to loyal Govans patrons
You can get a burger and fries anywhere in Baltimore, but what some poutine with bonafide Montreal smoked meat?. Sure, Clark Burger in Baltimore's Govans neighborhood serves up American staples of burgers and fries, but they elevate it to involve a Canadian flair that sets them apart. Scott Donnelly, the...
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you're looking for a great burger in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. If you're in Baltimore, check out Kooper's Tavern, URBurger, and Grumps Café. You can also try Clark Burger in Baltimore.
Project to help redevelop former Mayfair Theatre underway
The building has stood on North Howard Street for 100 years. It’s now just a shell of the Mayfair Theatre, which has disintegrated with age since it closed 37 years ago.
17 Baltimore Slang Terms You Should Know
Baltimore is one of the east coast’s hidden gems. It’s the birthplace of the U.S. national anthem, the setting of pop culture classics like Hairspray and The Wire, and full of incredible food, culture, and people. Charm City’s namesake charm could partially be due to the locals’ broad vocabulary of slang. Here are some terms you should know if you ever plan on visiting.
OnlyInYourState
The Unique Restaurant In Maryland That Offers Free Bacon With Orders
Is there anything better than bacon? Well, yes… FREE bacon! And who would possibly give away free bacon? Why, the following restaurant in Maryland. Read on for the delectable details, and bring a meaty appetite…. Learn more about Iron Rooster, including the different menus at each location, hours, and...
mdlottery.com
New York Man Visiting Baltimore Cousin Wins $100,000
New Yorker Prabhjit Singh found his Lottery luck in Maryland, winning $100,000 playing the Six Figures scratch-off. Takes home top prize playing Six Figures scratch-off A lucky scratch-off player from New York is so happy he visited his cousin in Woodlawn last month. While in Maryland, Prabhjit Singh bought a handful of scratch-offs and won $100,000 playing the Six Figures instant ticket.
marketplace.org
Older zoos face decisions around cages built for different times
When visitors first enter the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore, they pass Victorian-era wrought-iron cages. Signs, with black and white photos, show animals that used to live there, including bears, hippos, and hyenas. Linda Hanna, a 67-year-old visitor, remembers seeing them as a child. “I felt like they paced a lot....
tourcounsel.com
Golden Ring Plaza | Shopping mall in Rossville, Maryland
The Centre at Golden Ring, formerly the Golden Ring Plaza is a power center and former mall in Rosedale, Maryland. The mall was first announced by developers Melvin, Simon & Associates in April 1972, with Stewart's, Hecht's, and Montgomery Ward as anchors. Stewart's would operate a 3-level, 145,000 sq ft store to include a 15,000 sq ft budget shop, Montgomery Ward's would be 175,000 sq ft with a freestanding auto center, and Hecht's would be 150,000 sq ft, with 370,000 sq ft of space across two floors for smaller shops in the mall itself.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Hot House: Federal Hill home provides picturesque Inner Harbor view
423 E. Hamburg Street, Baltimore. Hot House: House with sweeping views of the Inner Harbor on Federal Hill. 3 bedrooms/3 bathrooms. 2,259 square feet. Asking price: $795,000. What: If you’ve ever been to the top of Federal Hill, you know that it has the best views of the Inner Harbor and great sightlines out towards the Key Bridge. These views are a jewel in Baltimore’s crown.
This Sushi has Been Named the Best in Maryland
Sushi may have originated as an inexpensive fast food in Asia, but today, its regarded as a beloved delicacy that's enjoyed throughout the United States. In Maryland, there are hundreds of options if you're craving this staple rice dish from all-you-can-eat buffets to upscale options like omakase but only one sushi restaurant has caught the eye of the online media publication known as Eat This, Not That.
Wbaltv.com
Bank of America branch's closure in Brooklyn leads to birth of something new
South Baltimore's Brooklyn neighborhood is getting a huge boost in the rare donation of a bank building. The building on Hanover Street opened in 1952 and served as the backbone of Brooklyn. Prior to Bank of America buying it, the building was a community meeting hall, hosting everything from birthdays and dances to memorials for community members.
baltimorefishbowl.com
End of Amazon Smile program leaves some Baltimore groups frowning
Amazon Smile, the charitable platform that paid out a half-of-one-percent donation on top of shoppers’ Amazon purchases to the charity of their choice, will be ceasing operation on Feb. 20, and some Baltimore beneficiaries are not happy. Amazon said in a press release that, with now over one million...
Nottingham MD
Governor Moore kicks off statewide cabinet meeting road tour at Towson University
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Wes Moore and Lt. Governor Aruna Miller on Friday convened the administration’s cabinet to kick off the governor’s statewide cabinet meeting road tour. For the inaugural stop, the cabinet met in Baltimore County and visited several locations to support investment in education, entrepreneurship, economic growth, as well as small business development.
