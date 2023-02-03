ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyre Nichols' death brings new attention to SFPD traffic stop reform

By Marcus White, Michael Ocampo/Wikimedia Commons
San Francisco Examiner
San Francisco Examiner
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r1M5R_0kbbNca000
The San Francisco Police Commission passed a policy limiting traffic stops for low-level offenses that are used as a pretext to question drivers about other infractions. Michael Ocampo/Wikimedia Commons

A day after Tyre Nichols died of the injuries he sustained in a brutal beating by five Memphis police officers following a traffic stop, the San Francisco Police Commission approved a two-pronged policy that The City’s police chief said could be a “sea change for policing.”

After months of meetings and input, the commission on Jan. 11 passed a policy limiting traffic stops for low-level offenses that are often used as a pretext to question drivers about other infractions. It also restricted police officers to only “ask investigatory questions regarding criminal activity if reasonable suspicion or probable cause for a criminal offense arises during” the stop.

Data from 2019 showed that San Francisco police disproportionately stopped Black and Hispanic drivers , particularly for minor infractions like driving with expired tags or broken tail lights. From 2017 to 2022, Black drivers like Nichols made up 28% of the people killed in traffic stops across the country, despite accounting for 14% of the U.S. population in 2021.

Max Carter-Oberstone, the commission’s vice president who introduced the policy last year , said a significant number of disciplinary hearings for police use-of-force cases occurred in low-level traffic stops. Those stops “also don’t provide much of any public safety benefit,” he said, pointing to a 2018 Stanford Computational Policy Lab study examining traffic stops in Nashville that found “no immediate or long-term impact of traffic stops on serious crime.”

“They don’t result in discovery of guns or drugs. They don’t result in arrests,” he told The Examiner this week. “And so there’s just no good reason to continue making them at the clip that we’ve been making them historically.”

The Memphis Police Department said the five officers pulled over Nichols on the suspicion of reckless driving on Jan. 7, though officials have subsequently said there is no evidence to corroborate that the 29-year-old was driving dangerously. Footage from the officers’ body cameras that the department released last week began with an officer violently pulling Nichols from the car, and it’s unclear how their questioning began when he was first pulled over.

“Man, I didn’t do anything!” Nichols said in the video, before he was pepper-sprayed while lying on the ground in one location then punched, hit with a baton and kicked in the head in another.

Reckless driving was not one of the offenses included in The City’s policy against low-level “pretext stops,” nor was it considered. Carter-Oberstone said the commission consulted with the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency “to make sure that nothing on this list was causing injuries or deaths on our roadways,” and a reckless driving citation often “involves driving behavior that poses a bona fide public safety threat.”

But “what you can’t do is use a reckless driving stop as a springboard to launch a criminal investigation into totally unrelated conduct,” he said.

Police Chief Bill Scott told the police commission that limiting so-called “pretext stops” would be a “sea change for policing.” Others are waiting to see the policy, which will only be implemented after labor negotiations with the San Francisco Police Officers Association, in practice.

Nikki Jones, African American Studies Chair at UC Berkeley and a sociologist who has written extensively on Black Americans’ experiences with police, noted that policies like San Francisco’s don’t “eliminate discretion entirely.” Officers can still initiate stops “based on reasonable suspicion or probable cause,” according to the policy, but those standards’ ambiguity can allow officers to rely on implicit biases .

Discretion, Jones said, can also extend to how officers document encounters. A Memphis police report obtained by multiple outlets this week, for instance, claimed Nichols didn’t cooperate with officers when they asked him to leave his car. The report also alleged that Nichols “started to fight with detectives” and that he “grabbed for” an officer’s gun.

The multiple videos police released last month directly contradict the report .

“What we know about policing and police record-keeping is that, after the fact, police officers are constructing or reconstructing an incident — including the reason for the initial stop — through language they see that will validate their stop, right?” Jones said. “And so they’re writing into constitutionality, whether or not it was a constitutional stop to begin with.”

Jones said that, moving forward, reform must “directly confront the violence of policing,” including considering removing police from traffic enforcement. UC College of the Law San Francisco Professor Rory Little called San Francisco’s policy “a step in a good direction, but it’s really just the beginning of a dialogue that really ought to move a lot faster.”

“I don’t think having armed officers, whose real job is to get credit for drug busts, being our traffic enforcers” is a good thing, Little said, adding that “the culture of armed police enforcement where they get credit for big busts is not a healthy one for a lot of people.”

After the police union’s negotiations with The City, the police commission will vote on it once more. If it’s approved again, the police department would need “a couple of months” of training on its implementation. Police will, ultimately, submit a database of stops to the commission and the San Francisco Department of Police Accountability every three months.

Carter-Oberstone said San Francisco can take solace in the fact that other cities — as small as Fayetteville, N.C. and as large as Los Angeles — have already implemented similar policies without experiencing increases in crime. He said “we can never know for certain” if The City’s policy “would have prevented what happened in Memphis,” but he believes it “does strongly disincentivize” pretextual stops.

“Because the whole incentive, often, of making these stops is so that officers can search the vehicle, or so that the officer can pepper the driver with questions that they think could uncover criminal activity,” he said.

In addition to expired tags and broken tail lights, other pretext stops that would be banned include: Vehicles without a clearly visible license plate; vehicles failing to illuminate a license plate; vehicles driving with tail lights that are broken or unwable to illuminate; vehicles with “objects affixed to windows or hanging from the rearview mirror” (unless it obstructs the driver’s vision); vehicles that fail to activate a turn signal within 100 feet of a turn; vehicles that have a person sleeping inside, and any stop of a pedestrian.

Allen lee
4d ago

so meanwhile others still having to comply with state laws ? I noticed even at work people from a certain protected community doesn't have to follow the simple rules like calling in if they're going to be late/sick , following the code of conduct & being held accountable for their actions because it's racist ?

