ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PureWow

This Royal Has the Most Expensive Engagement Ring—and It’s Not Kate Middleton by a Long Shot

By Greta Heggeness
PureWow
PureWow
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fEyHq_0kbbNVLn00

Kate Middleton’s sapphire engagement ring has a fascinating history . Although fans can easily spot the sparkler in the wild, the duchess hasn’t shared specific details about the accessory—including how much it’s worth.

Luckily, U.K. jewelry company Steven Stone conducted a study where experts analyzed royal engagement rings from around the globe and ranked them based on their value. While Princess Catherine made the top ten—along with Queen Elizabeth and Camilla Parker Bowles—she didn’t top the list.

Instead, Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan claimed the number one spot. According to the experts at Steven Stone, the monarch has the most expensive royal engagement ring, worth around $1.5 million.

The jeweler also noted trends among the royal engagement rings . For example, nearly a third of the rings feature round cut diamonds. Princess Catherine is tied with Queen Margethe II for the highest carat weight (12 carats). Plus, more than half of the bands are white gold. According to Steven Stone, the metal “is said to reduce negative energy and bring peace.”

Keep scrolling for a list of the top ten most expensive royal engagement rings.

10. Princess Iman of Jordan

Price: $250,000

9. Claire Margareta Lademacher of Luxembourg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13LlhH_0kbbNVLn00

Handout/Getty Images

Price: $250,000

8. Queen Máxima of the Netherlands

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I3e5S_0kbbNVLn00

Michel Porro/WireImage

Price: $243,000

7. Queen Elizabeth II

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fZqJu_0kbbNVLn00

Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images

Price: $252,000

6. Camilla Parker Bowles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LOad0_0kbbNVLn00

Anwar Hussein/WireImage

Price: $258,000

5. Kate Middleton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fKyCp_0kbbNVLn00

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Price: $365,000

4. Countess Stephanie de Lannoy of Luxembourg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ym6L1_0kbbNVLn00

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Price: $1.2 million

3. Princess Rajwa of Jordan

Price: $1.3 million

2. Queen Margrethe II of Denmark

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Eo3zr_0kbbNVLn00

Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images

Price: $1.3 million

1. Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nPIXo_0kbbNVLn00

Triston Yeo/Getty Images

Price: $1.5 million

Stay up-to-date on every breaking royal family story by subscribing here .

Listen to ‘Royally Obsessed,’ the Podcast for People Who Love the Royal Family

Comments / 0

Related
netflixjunkie.com

ANOTHER ROYAL EXIT! Princess Eugenie and Husband To Follow Prince Harry and Meghan Markle For Another Move Abroad?

Speaking of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the one thing that remains constant with all their controversies is the infamous Megxit of 2020. At the dawn of the deadly pandemic, the estranged couple called it quits with the Royal Family and went their separate ways. As of now, the Sussex couple is well settled in the state of California USA with their adorable kids, Archie and Lilibet. However, just as we thought it was the last of such daring moves in history, here comes another by Princess Eugenie.
In Touch Weekly

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Shows Off Her Stylish Haircut in L.A.

New year, new her! Shiloh Jolie-Pitt proudly showed off her stylish buzz cut hairstyle while running errands in Los Angeles. The 16-year-old was seen walking to her car after stopping at a local L.A. market on Tuesday, January 31, carrying a large water bottle and keeping her earphones in, according to photos published by HollywoodLife. As the edgy yet casual fashionista she is, Shiloh sported a large black hooded sweatshirt, which covered up her shorts, and a pair of white sneakers. Since she first debuted the new ‘do in early January, her blonde buzzed locks have grown in slightly.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

Kate Middleton & Prince William Reportedly Have Only One ‘Off Limits’ Household Rule With Their Kids

It’s quite funny, people lose sight of the fact that Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, are just that: kids! They can misbehave, get loud, and make a scene, because kids are still dealing with a lot and becoming more self-aware. While they’re all quite well-behaved in the public eye (except that time Louis decided to throw a tantrum with his mama during the Platinum Jubilee), their house is a bit more on the relaxed side when it comes to rules. In fact, sources told the Sun (per Page Six) that William and Kate only have “one strict household rule.”
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Admits He 'Felt Sick' When Prince William Tried To Cancel Traditional Pre-Wedding Dinner

While Prince Harry knew brother Prince William wasn't thrilled he would be walking down the aisle with Meghan Markle, the Duke of Sussex admitted he was in disbelief when his older sibling almost refused to see him the night before his 2018 wedding.Harry recalled the situation in his memoir, revealing he and William planned to have dinner, greet the public and then sleep at the same hotel, the same thing they did prior to William and Kate Middleton's 2013 nuptials. However, the distance that had grown between them prompted William to text Harry and cancel.Rightfully upset, the dad-of-two, 38, texted...
RadarOnline

Paris Hilton's Husband 'Kissed' Newborn Daughter & 'Left' Never To Talk To Her Again 10 Years Before Welcoming Son With Hotel Heiress

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are parents to a son — but her husband, whose estimated worth is $40 million, also has a 10-year-old daughter he allegedly "abandoned" right after her birth who has never met her stepmom and reportedly has no relationship with her father, RadarOnline.com has learned. A source revealed the last time Carter, 41, allegedly saw his daughter. He was there when his ex-girlfriend, Laura Bellizzi, gave birth to their daughter, Evie, but "within minutes of her arrival, he held her, kissed her on the forehead, handed her back to her mother, and left."The insider claimed that "Evie has...
RadarOnline

'His Health Is An Ongoing Conversation’: Prince William Fears Harry Is Killing Their Father With ‘Vicious Assault’ On Royals, Sources Reveal

Incensed Prince William has become utterly disgusted with his kid brother Harry’s vicious assault on the palace — but sources said his biggest fear is the family drama has taken a terrible toll on their father King Charles’ health, RadarOnline.com has learned. “William is keeping a vigilant eye on King Charles,” said an insider. “His health is an ongoing conversation behind palace doors.” Charles, 74, has had COVID twice and his chronically swollen hands and feet have experts worried the monarch is suffering edema, a condition linked to dire kidney problems.“William just cannot fathom how heartless and selfish Harry continues...
netflixjunkie.com

‘Woman is class!’ Pregnant Kate Middleton Had Netizens’ Jaws Dropped When She Played Hockey In Heels in 2012

Princess of Wales has class and is sporty to join the fun without any fuss. Before she became the wife of Prince William and the Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Cambridge, Catherine ‘Kate’ Middleton was (and still is) an accomplished and elegant sportsperson. And guess what? she knows the way with the heels. Those high-inch painful footwears are perhaps the last thing to come between the princess and her love for sports and outings. And this was a fact proven when she visited her alma mater and re-lived her school days back in the year 2012.
netflixjunkie.com

Meghan Markle Raised Royal Family’s Fashion Budget by 2 Million Euros Post-engagement With Prince Harry?

Glocked tucked, big-t-shirt, Billie Eilish can be recreated into sleek hair, high heels, Meghan Markle without any qualms if Armani White is up for it. Although not a pop star, Markle, with her smart dress choices at various royal events, has become the new fashion star. The Duchess of Sussex’s choice of dressing has received a nod of approval from the fashion police as they praise her effortless yet classy looks.
netflixjunkie.com

Did You know Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Were Denied of Their Dream Wedding by The Palace?

Prince Harry and his record-breaking memoir have been ripping certain members of the Royal Family into pieces. Starting from the brothers’ physical altercation to King Charles’s disgraceful comments concerning his alleged parents, he said it all. His memoir exposed plenty of revelations about various members of the family. However, the one thing present in equal abundance was his love for his wife, Meghan Markle.
Popculture

King Charles to Pass Over Princess Charlotte When Handing Down Major Royal Title, Report Says

King Charles III is passing over his granddaughter Princess Charlotte for an important royal honor, favoring his brother Prince Edward instead. Recently, there have been reports that the new king would make his granddaughter the Duchess of Edinburgh, but the idea reportedly offended his Prince Edward. Now, a source close to the royal family tells The Daily Mail that the king has decided to give the title to Prince Edward after all.
PureWow

PureWow

5K+
Followers
964
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

PureWow plays at the intersection of fun and utility. We aim to be a respite from the noise by making your life more interesting, beautiful and manageable across a breadth of pillars: beauty, food/recipes, wellness, family and fashion.

 https://www.purewow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy