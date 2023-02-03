This Royal Has the Most Expensive Engagement Ring—and It’s Not Kate Middleton by a Long Shot
Kate Middleton’s sapphire engagement ring has a fascinating history . Although fans can easily spot the sparkler in the wild, the duchess hasn’t shared specific details about the accessory—including how much it’s worth.
Luckily, U.K. jewelry company Steven Stone conducted a study where experts analyzed royal engagement rings from around the globe and ranked them based on their value. While Princess Catherine made the top ten—along with Queen Elizabeth and Camilla Parker Bowles—she didn’t top the list.
Instead, Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan claimed the number one spot. According to the experts at Steven Stone, the monarch has the most expensive royal engagement ring, worth around $1.5 million.
The jeweler also noted trends among the royal engagement rings . For example, nearly a third of the rings feature round cut diamonds. Princess Catherine is tied with Queen Margethe II for the highest carat weight (12 carats). Plus, more than half of the bands are white gold. According to Steven Stone, the metal “is said to reduce negative energy and bring peace.”
Keep scrolling for a list of the top ten most expensive royal engagement rings.
10. Princess Iman of Jordan
Price: $250,000
9. Claire Margareta Lademacher of Luxembourg
Handout/Getty Images
Price: $250,000
8. Queen Máxima of the Netherlands
Michel Porro/WireImage
Price: $243,000
7. Queen Elizabeth II
Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images
Price: $252,000
6. Camilla Parker Bowles
Anwar Hussein/WireImage
Price: $258,000
5. Kate Middleton
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Price: $365,000
4. Countess Stephanie de Lannoy of Luxembourg
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Price: $1.2 million
3. Princess Rajwa of Jordan
Price: $1.3 million
2. Queen Margrethe II of Denmark
Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images
Price: $1.3 million
1. Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan
Triston Yeo/Getty Images
Price: $1.5 million
Stay up-to-date on every breaking royal family story by subscribing here .
Comments / 0