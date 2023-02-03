This Royal Has the Most Expensive Engagement Ring—and It’s Not Kate Middleton by a Long Shot

Kate Middleton’s sapphire engagement ring has a fascinating history . Although fans can easily spot the sparkler in the wild, the duchess hasn’t shared specific details about the accessory—including how much it’s worth.

Luckily, U.K. jewelry company Steven Stone conducted a study where experts analyzed royal engagement rings from around the globe and ranked them based on their value. While Princess Catherine made the top ten—along with Queen Elizabeth and Camilla Parker Bowles—she didn’t top the list.

Instead, Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan claimed the number one spot. According to the experts at Steven Stone, the monarch has the most expensive royal engagement ring, worth around $1.5 million.

The jeweler also noted trends among the royal engagement rings . For example, nearly a third of the rings feature round cut diamonds. Princess Catherine is tied with Queen Margethe II for the highest carat weight (12 carats). Plus, more than half of the bands are white gold. According to Steven Stone, the metal “is said to reduce negative energy and bring peace.”

Keep scrolling for a list of the top ten most expensive royal engagement rings.

10. Princess Iman of Jordan

Price: $250,000

9. Claire Margareta Lademacher of Luxembourg

Handout/Getty Images

Price: $250,000

8. Queen Máxima of the Netherlands

Michel Porro/WireImage

Price: $243,000

7. Queen Elizabeth II

Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images

Price: $252,000

6. Camilla Parker Bowles

Anwar Hussein/WireImage

Price: $258,000

5. Kate Middleton

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Price: $365,000

4. Countess Stephanie de Lannoy of Luxembourg

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Price: $1.2 million

3. Princess Rajwa of Jordan

Price: $1.3 million

2. Queen Margrethe II of Denmark

Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images

Price: $1.3 million

1. Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan

Triston Yeo/Getty Images

Price: $1.5 million

