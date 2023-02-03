ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Flash’ Star Kiersey Clemons on James Gunn’s Rave Review, and Response to Ezra Miller Troubles: “Been Hard Watching That”

By Chris Gardner
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zbQ3V_0kbbNUT400

After months of negative headlines and heated online debate about the release of Warner Bros. The Flash due to title star Ezra Miller ’s issues, legal and otherwise, DC Studios co-head James Gunn did his best to silence critics with a mic drop moment during Monday’s DC presentation .

“I will say here that Flash is probably one of the greatest superhero movies ever made,” gushed Gunn of the Andy Muschietti film while seated opposite DC partner Peter Safran on the Warner Bros. lot. It was high praise from the blockbuster director about a film that had previously been referred to as one of the “great DC films coming up” by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Walking the red carpet on Wednesday night in Culver City for the premiere of her newest film, Somebody I Used to Know from Prime Video, The Flash star Kiersey Clemons smiled when asked if she’d heard about Gunn’s compliment. “I did, and he said very nice things,” relayed the actress who has a lead role playing Iris West.

Of her experience on the much-delayed film (that is coming out June 16), Clemons continued by adding, “I had a great time. I’ve known Ezra for years and I loved working with Andy. Despite everything, we had a really great time filming and we did make a really great movie. I hope that despite [all the headlines], people really enjoy the movie because what James said is true. I believe what he said and I think it’s absolutely correct.”

About those headlines, Miller had been the focus of controversy after facing months of misconduct allegations and several criminal investigations (they pleaded guilty to trespassing last month). Ultimately, Miller, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, confirmed they were seeking help . “Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment. I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior,” Miller said in a statement. “I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

During Monday’s presentation, Safran touched on Miller’s current status by saying, “Ezra is completely committed to their recovery. We are fully supportive of that journey right now.” Safran also acknowledged that Miller could potentially continue on with the role, but no decisions have been made.

Asked what it has been like to read the headlines about their close co-star, Clemons said it has been “absolutely” tough, “and what people forget is that a lot of people go through that but they don’t do it with the whole world watching. Although it comes with the territory, it’s really unfair and has been hard watching that.”

Clemons seemed eager for fans to get to see the finished film — a trailer is expected to debut during the Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 12 — and while she’s only seen “a little bit” of the film, she once again confirms that “it looks great.”

Super Bowl weekend is shaping up to be a big one for Clemons as Prime Video drops Somebody I Used to Know globally on Feb. 10. The Dave Franco-directed film casts Clemons as the fiancée of Jay Ellis’s character who just so happens to reunite with his ex-girlfriend, Alison Brie, on the eve of their wedding.

“It was lovely,” Clemons said of her experience on the film, which was written by Brie and Franco. “They really did build a great community on this and the casting of Jay was perfect.” She also praised their taste in casting Fabi Reyna and Marian Li who play her bandmates in a scene that finds them rocking out on the wedding weekend and performing for their guests. “Dave really encouraged us to be actual friends which helped so much. Now we’re friends in real life and we’ve gone on trips. I love them.”

After also singing on screen in Rent: Live and Hearts Beat Loud , Clemons joked that she needs to stop “playing a person in a band” because she’s done it so much. But when asked if there’s a chance she will drop an album, she smiles again. “Yeah, yeah,” she confirmed of a mystery project that just might come out this year. “I’ve recorded a lot and it’s definitely R&B mixed with bedroom pop. I’ve discovered that it’s an actual genre and you can also call it alternative R&B. So, yeah, that’s happening.”

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Mark Harmon Signs With Gersh (Exclusive)

Mark Harmon, or special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs in a longtime role on CBS’s NCIS series, has signed with Gersh. Harmon originated his Gibbs character with a guest appearance on JAG before being spun off to lead NCIS, a role he played on the CBS procedural for nearly two decades before signing off from his final case in 2021. Going into the ninth season, he was promoted to executive producer on NCIS and was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. More from The Hollywood ReporterBobby Kim, Co-Founder of Streetwear Brand The Hundreds, Signs With UTAUnderscore Talent Signs Leading 'Call of...
The Hollywood Reporter

Kim Petras Says She’s the First Trans Woman to Win Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: “This is a Huge Moment”

Kim Petras, who won the Grammy for best pop duo/group performance for “Unholy” with Sam Smith, said she is the first transgender woman to win the award. Accepting the honor, she said, “Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award because I’m the first transgender woman to win this award.” As the audience cheered and applauded, with Smith standing by her side, Petras continued, “I just want to thank all the incredible transgender legends before me who kicked these doors open for me so I could be here tonight.”More from The Hollywood ReporterGrammy Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)The Best and Most...
The Hollywood Reporter

Harry Styles Shines in “As It Was” Grammys Performance

The 2023 Grammys stage transformed into Harry’s House on Sunday night when six-time nominee Harry Styles performed at the awards show for the second time. Styles donned a fringed pantsuit with platinum sequins and matching silver shoes. Surrounded by a group of dancers on a rotating red stage, Styles trotted from one side of the stage to the other, with the lively energy he’s become known for during his Love on Tour. More from The Hollywood ReporterGrammys: Trevor Noah Jokes Beyoncé's "Break My Soul" Inspired Him to Quit 'The Daily Show'Grammy Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)Grammys: Bad Bunny Opens Awards...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

Constantine 2: Keanu Reeves Says He Annoyed Warner Brothers Until Studio Agreed to Sequel

A sequel to 2005's Constantine is finally in development, with filmmaker Francis Lawrence set to direct Keanu Reeves in the role again. For Reeves, this is the end result of years of campaigning to return to the role -- first privately, within Warner Bros., and later publicly. Whenever asked, Reeves has said that he would love to revisit Constantine, including a famous interview clip with CBS's Stephen Colbert, in which Reeves has to convince a surprised Colbert that his name alone wasn't enough to get a sequel greenlit.
People

James Gunn Says Ezra Miller's The Flash Is 'Probably One of the Greatest Superhero Movies Ever Made'

DC Studios exec Peter Safran said Ezra Miller is "making enormous progress" while staying "completely committed to their recovery" James Gunn has high praises for the upcoming The Flash movie. The superhero film was mostly completed before its star Ezra Miller made months of headlines for a string of alarming behavior that included erratic social media rants, arrests and court appearances. Now, the standalone action film is scheduled to hit theaters on June 16. Gunn (who, in October, was named as the new co-CEO of DC Studios at Warner...
VERMONT STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

If Scott Lang dies in ‘Quantumania’, James Gunn needs to cast Paul Rudd as DC’s own Ant-Man

The odds are not looking good for Scott Lang going into Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Ask any Marvel fan, and they’ll likely tell you that they are fearing for the astonishing shrinking hero’s safety as he heads towards what could be a fateful showdown with Jonathan Majors’s Kang the Conqueror, potentially the most dangerous villain the Avengers have ever faced. There’s a high a chance this could be Paul Rudd’s final hurrah in the MCU, then. But, luckily for him, James Gunn is starting up his own superhero universe over at DC that might be in need of his services.
Inside the Magic

Marvel Changes Plans, Going Back to Robert Downey Jr.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe might not be done with Robert Downey Jr. as a super hero after all. The Marvel Cinematic Universe dramatically ended Phase Three with Avengers: Endgame (2019),saying goodbye to Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man and Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America. Now, four years later, Disney has moved full steam ahead into Phase 5 of the MCU.
thedigitalfix.com

Bradley Cooper’s new movie is the “most terrifying” he’s ever done

Bradley Cooper has a new movie on the way called Maestro. It’s a movie based on a true story about Leonard Bernstein, an American musician who received a large number of plaudits through-out his career. Cooper’s drama movie has some similarities to Tár, featuring Cate Blanchett as fictional composer...
IndieWire

‘Yellowstone’ to End as Kevin Costner Seeks Less Shooting Time, Matthew McConaughey Tapped for Spinoff — Report

Very rarely does a show end prematurely when it’s one of the highest-rated series on television. But that fate may soon befall “Yellowstone,” the Paramount Network hit from Taylor Sheridan. Deadline is reporting that the series, which is expected to premiere the second part of its fifth season later this year, will soon end in its current form. However, Sheridan and Paramount Global will continue the franchise — which has already launched prequel series “1883” and “1923” — via a new show about the central Dutton family, with Matthew McConaughey in talks to star. “We have no news to report. Kevin Costner...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘God of War’ star warns Dave Bautista to stay away from playing Kratos in the Amazon show

The God of War franchise has been one of the biggest in gaming since its debut on the PlayStation 2 in 2005, though it didn’t go stratospheric until 2018’s God of War on PlayStation 4. That title and its recent sequel God of War: Ragnarok are considered two of the best games of the generation, so it’s not surprising that Amazon has tapped the franchise for a live-action adaptation.
People

Kevin Costner Calls Clive Davis Whitney Houston's 'Bodyguard': 'You Were a Miracle in Her Life'

Kevin Costner shared a heartfelt speech about the legendary music exec during his Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday night Kevin Costner is celebrating Clive Davis as a "man who changed the times he lived in." The actor, 68, toasted the music executive and his legacy during Davis' annual Pre-Grammy Gala at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Saturday, sharing a heartfelt speech about his impact on the lives of many — including Whitney Houston. (Houston died on the night of the same party back in 2012.) "I want to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
65K+
Followers
18K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy