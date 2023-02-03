‘The Flash’ Star Kiersey Clemons on James Gunn’s Rave Review, and Response to Ezra Miller Troubles: “Been Hard Watching That”

After months of negative headlines and heated online debate about the release of Warner Bros. The Flash due to title star Ezra Miller ’s issues, legal and otherwise, DC Studios co-head James Gunn did his best to silence critics with a mic drop moment during Monday’s DC presentation .

“I will say here that Flash is probably one of the greatest superhero movies ever made,” gushed Gunn of the Andy Muschietti film while seated opposite DC partner Peter Safran on the Warner Bros. lot. It was high praise from the blockbuster director about a film that had previously been referred to as one of the “great DC films coming up” by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav.

Walking the red carpet on Wednesday night in Culver City for the premiere of her newest film, Somebody I Used to Know from Prime Video, The Flash star Kiersey Clemons smiled when asked if she’d heard about Gunn’s compliment. “I did, and he said very nice things,” relayed the actress who has a lead role playing Iris West.

Of her experience on the much-delayed film (that is coming out June 16), Clemons continued by adding, “I had a great time. I’ve known Ezra for years and I loved working with Andy. Despite everything, we had a really great time filming and we did make a really great movie. I hope that despite [all the headlines], people really enjoy the movie because what James said is true. I believe what he said and I think it’s absolutely correct.”

About those headlines, Miller had been the focus of controversy after facing months of misconduct allegations and several criminal investigations (they pleaded guilty to trespassing last month). Ultimately, Miller, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, confirmed they were seeking help . “Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment. I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior,” Miller said in a statement. “I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

During Monday’s presentation, Safran touched on Miller’s current status by saying, “Ezra is completely committed to their recovery. We are fully supportive of that journey right now.” Safran also acknowledged that Miller could potentially continue on with the role, but no decisions have been made.

Asked what it has been like to read the headlines about their close co-star, Clemons said it has been “absolutely” tough, “and what people forget is that a lot of people go through that but they don’t do it with the whole world watching. Although it comes with the territory, it’s really unfair and has been hard watching that.”

Clemons seemed eager for fans to get to see the finished film — a trailer is expected to debut during the Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 12 — and while she’s only seen “a little bit” of the film, she once again confirms that “it looks great.”

Super Bowl weekend is shaping up to be a big one for Clemons as Prime Video drops Somebody I Used to Know globally on Feb. 10. The Dave Franco-directed film casts Clemons as the fiancée of Jay Ellis’s character who just so happens to reunite with his ex-girlfriend, Alison Brie, on the eve of their wedding.

“It was lovely,” Clemons said of her experience on the film, which was written by Brie and Franco. “They really did build a great community on this and the casting of Jay was perfect.” She also praised their taste in casting Fabi Reyna and Marian Li who play her bandmates in a scene that finds them rocking out on the wedding weekend and performing for their guests. “Dave really encouraged us to be actual friends which helped so much. Now we’re friends in real life and we’ve gone on trips. I love them.”

After also singing on screen in Rent: Live and Hearts Beat Loud , Clemons joked that she needs to stop “playing a person in a band” because she’s done it so much. But when asked if there’s a chance she will drop an album, she smiles again. “Yeah, yeah,” she confirmed of a mystery project that just might come out this year. “I’ve recorded a lot and it’s definitely R&B mixed with bedroom pop. I’ve discovered that it’s an actual genre and you can also call it alternative R&B. So, yeah, that’s happening.”