Trevor Noah, Jared Leto, Machine Gun Kelly and More Attend Spotify’s Best New Artist Party Ahead of 2023 Grammys

By Sydney Odman
The Hollywood Reporter
 5 days ago
For the first time since 2020, Spotify ’s Best New Artist party returned to celebrate the nominees for the big four Grammy Awards category.

Hosted at West Hollywood’s Pacific Design Center, the star-studded event kicked off a busy weekend of celebrations, all leading up to the year’s biggest night in music. The party featured performances from all 10 of the Grammys ’ 2023 best new artist nominees, including Anitta , Omar Apollo, Samara Joy, Latto , Domi and JD Beck, Måneskin, Muni Long, Tobe Nwigwe, Molly Tuttle and Wet Leg. Half-way through the night, rapper-singer Anderson .Paak also took the stage for a surprise performance as DJ Pee .Wee.

Spotify’s 2023 Best New Artist party

During Brazilian pop star Anitta’s set, Grammys host Trevor Noah watched front and center from the dance floor, while stars like Jared Leto, Wiz Khalifa, Charlie Puth and more looked on from reserved VIP sections throughout the night.

Each nominee performed a short set of roughly four or five songs, with Wet Leg closing out the night. Hip-hop artist Latto performed her viral hit song “Big Energy (Remix),” which is also nominated for best melodic rap performance, along with “It’s Givin.” With multiple dance breaks, Anitta performed “Envolver,” “Lobby” and “Boys Don’t Cry.” Early on in the night, Bluegrass artist Molly Tuttle also took the stage with her band and acoustic guitar to perform songs “Crooked Tree” and “Dooley’s Farm,” while 23-year old Samara Joy showcased tracks from her “Linger Awhile” album. Italian rockers Måneskin performed in matching white suits, diving into songs “Kool Kids” and “Gossip” off their new album.

Meanwhile, in addition to their appearances at the Spotify event, nominee Omar Apollo and Anderson .Paak party-hopped to perform at Warner Music Group’s pre-Grammy party across town at the Hollywood Athletic Club.

Anitta performs during Spotify’s Best New Artist party.
Omar Apollo onstage at Thursday night’s event

Espresso martinis and spicy margaritas flowed through the crowd, as guests and stars mingled in between performances. The party also occurred just days after Spotify announced major company layoffs and reorganization, in which the streaming giant cut six percent of its workforce.

Other stars in attendance were Leonardo DiCaprio, Machine Gun Kelly , Reneé Rapp, Simu Liu , Baz Luhrmann , Shawn Mendes, Sabrina Carpenter, Drew Taggart, Benny Blanco, Diplo and Tove Lo.

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5. The show will air live on CBS and Paramount+ at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

Latto takes the stage.
Luhrmann and Liu catch up at Spotify’s Best New Artist party.
Anderson .Paak as DJ Pee Wee
Machine Gun Kelly walks the carpet at West Hollywood’s Pacific Design Center.
Guests mingle at the Spotify soiree.
