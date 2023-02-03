ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Grammy Awards: How to watch, what to expect

By Annie Martin
UPI News
 5 days ago

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- The 2023 Grammy Awards will take place Sunday in Los Angeles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eVQVk_0kbbNI7a00
Trevor Noah will host the Grammys for his third consecutive year Sunday in Los Angeles. File Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI

The 65th annual ceremony will be held at Crypto.com Arena and air at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.

Trevor Noah will host the awards show , which is presented by the Recording Academy to recognize outstanding achievements in the music industry.

Beyonce ́ leads the nominees with nine nominations, followed by Kendrick Lamar with eight and Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven nominations each.

How to watch

The Grammys will air Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on CBS and also be available to stream on Paramount+.

Participants

Former Daily Show host Trevor Noah will host the awards show for his third consecutive year.

First lady Jill Biden , Cardi B, James Corden , Billy Crystal , Viola Davis , Dwayne Johnson , Olivia Rodrigo and Shania Twain will present awards , while Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige , Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Lizzo and other artists will perform .

This year's In Memoriam segment will honor Loretta Lynn , Christine McVie, Takeoff and other artists.

Nominees

Beyoncé leads the nominees with nine nominations, including Album of the Year and Best Dance/Electronic Album for Renaissance .

Kendrick Lamar follows with eight nominations, including Album of the Year for Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers , his first album in five years.

Adele and Brandi Carlile both have seven nominations. Other nominees include Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Lizzo, Mary J. Blige, Doja Cat, Bad Bunny and BTS.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

