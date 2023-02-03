Read full article on original website
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
Cowboys ‘Near Decision’ on Zeke Cut, Pollard Tag?
FRISCO - The business of the NFL cranks up officially on March 7. And on the to-do list here inside The Star? Running back Ezekiel Elliott wants to remain with the Dallas Cowboys. Surely Tony Pollard feels the same way. And Jerry and Stephen Jones, speaking this week at the...
‘Bring The Boy Home’: Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin Makes Pitch To Tennessee For Son’s Recruiting
There's no one in college football built like Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin. A winner? Yes. An aggressive recruiter? Most certainly. A troll on Twitter? Add that to the list as well. Well, actually, just double down on that sentiment. Following post-National Signing Day, Kiffin spent time away from the...
Ravens Coordinator Hire: Harbaugh’s ‘Next-Level’ History
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh is looking for his seventh offensive coordinator since taking over in 2008, with some big names involved in talks and in visits. But what about Harbaugh's history Some of those previous coaches found success, while others could not take the offense...
Panthers Part Ways with Front Office Member
There will be a lot of changes made to the Carolina Panthers' roster, coaching staff, and even front office this offseason as the team moves into a new era under new head coach Frank Reich. According to Joe Person of The Athletic, the Panthers are parting ways with Vice President...
Chiefs Have the Most Annoying Commute to Super Bowl Practices in Arizona
The Chiefs are on a road trip this week in Arizona where they are preparing to take on the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. You think things would be nice and easy for Patrick Mahomes and Co. in the days leading up to their championship showdown, but they are dealing with something extremely relatable: an annoying commute to work each day.
Judge & Jury: Was Deion Right in Suggesting a Division Within Hall?
Each week the Talk of Fame Two will entertain a rotating group of three historians and ask them to answer the Question du Jour. After hearing from them, a judge – in this case, Clark Judge -- will render a verdict based on their testimony. So here’s today’s question:
Pros and Cons of Lions Re-Signing Will Harris
Defensive back Will Harris emerged as a resourceful depth piece in the Lions' secondary this past season. The fourth-year pro made the full-time transition to cornerback in 2022, after spending the majority of his first three NFL seasons at safety. And, it may have saved the now 27-year-old's career. To...
Florida OT Richard Gouraige Among PFF’s Top-Graded Senior Bowl Players
Over 100 of the top upperclassmen prospects in the upcoming NFL Draft wore their college helmets one final time in Mobile, Ala. this past Saturday for the Reese's Senior Bowl. Two Florida Gators, offensive linemen Richard Gouraige and O'Cyrus Torrence, played significantly in the American team's 27-10 loss to the National squad. Gouraige was not only the best offensive lineman on his unit but also one of the top-graded players to take the field for either team, according to Pro Football Focus.
‘The Worst!’ Jalen Tolbert Reveals Truth about Cowboys Rookie Season
The Jalen Tolbert who we've gotten to know, just a little bit, is earnest. And now we know, via the Dallas Cowboys young receiver's visit while hanging out at the Senior Bowl, Tolbert is also honest. "This rookie year is by far the worst (season) that I've had,'' Tolbert said....
NFL Draft: Interview with Temple WR Jose Barbon
It was a game that Jose Barbon only set out to play for fun as a little kid. But after a little encouragement and hard work, the Pennsylvania native turned a side hobby into a potential professional career in the NFL. As Barbon prepares for the draft, he’s had an...
JuJu Smith-Schuster Shows Love for Steelers at Super Bowl LVII
The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't playing in Super Bowl LVII, but they have plenty of former members in attendance for the big game. Most notably could be wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who gave his former team some love during his media press conference. Smith-Schuster spoke about the drive he gets from...
National Outlet “Loves” Tennessee’s Offense
Head coach Josh Heupel is one of the best offensive minds in college football. He maximizes the quarterback position, which is the most critical part for an offensive mind. It's why many aren't worried about Tennessee losing quarterback Hendon Hooker, offensive tackle Darnell Wright, and wide receiver Jalin Hyatt. Wright and Hyatt could become first-round picks, while Hooker has been garnering some attention.
Twitter Reacts to Jameson Williams Photo with Cade Cunningham
With several professional sports teams in Detroit in the midst of rebuilds, there has been an infusion of young talent entering the sports scene. Jameson Williams is among the most popular members of the Detroit Lions due to his speed and potential ability to blow past opposing defensive backs. The...
Las Vegas Raiders Returning ‘Run Like A Raider 5K Race’
A Silver and Black tradition is finally making its way to the desert, as the Las Vegas Raiders organization announced the inaugural ‘Run Like A Raider 5K Race’ taking place at Allegiant Stadium. The annual Raiders 5K, presented by Intermountain Health, will be held both virtually and for...
Could We Have Seen the Last of Kyle Lowry in a Miami Heat Jersey?
With the trade deadline on Thursday, Kyle Lowry may not be a member of the Miami Heat by the time he recovers from missing three games because of a knee injury. Lowry’s tenure with the Heat has been a disappointment. When first arriving in Miami, some thought he, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo could be a potential Big Three to win a championship. However, injuries and age have reduced Lowry’s production. He took a dip in scoring the last two years, averaging the fewest points since his 2012-13 season.
Here’s What National Media Said About Indiana Defeating No. 1 Purdue
Indiana took down the nation's No. 1 team on Saturday, handing Purdue its second loss of the season. Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 25 points and grabbed seven rebounds, and a clutch bucket from Jalen Hood-Schifino sealed the win in a 16-point effort from the freshman point guard. All eyes were on...
