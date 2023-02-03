ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ask an expert: Walnuts vs pecans: which is healthier?

Bachelor of Science - BS - Human Nutritional Science · 3 years of experience · Canada. Both nuts contains healthy (unsaturated) fats are therefore a good source of energy. Pecans tend to have more vitamins, whereas, walnuts tend to have more minerals. Overall, the nutritional profile of pecans and walnuts are quite similar. Both nuts can serve as a great snack.
Is banana good for you? Find out what the experts say

Postgraduate in Nutritional Support/Bachelor in Nutrition · 13 years of experience · Argentina. Banana is a very nutritious food, it contains fiber, potassium, vitamin C and vitamin B6. This nutrients may have a number of health benefits, such as reducing the risk oh high blood pressure and heart failure.
What Happens to Your Body When You Eat Bananas Every Day

Bananas are a popular go-to snack. They're delicious, convenient and accessible but have also been the subject of controversy from time to time. Are they worthy of praise for being a good source of potassium or deserving of criticism for having too much sugar? Is it healthy to eat them daily? If so, how many?
Hot Chocolate Recall Issued

Those hoping to warm up following fun-filled winter activities or just wishing to escape the winter chill may be out of luck. After enjoying time in the snow and chilly temperatures, consumers are being advised against reaching for a piping hot mug of certain peanut butter hot chocolate products. The delicious product, which was sold under various brand names, has been recalled by Corim Industries, USA due to the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction due to the presence of undeclared peanuts in the product.
Best hair regrowth shampoo

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Hair loss is common and normal. In fact, 85% of men experience it to some level by the age of 50. However, it is not just men who have to deal with it, as some women also experience thinning. Rather...
Ask an expert: Does cinnamon help decrease blood sugar levels?

Masters of Science in Nutritional Science and Didactic Program in Dietetics · 10 years of experience · Canada. There is not enough evidence to suggest that using cinnamon can help decrease sugar levels. The American Diabetes Association doesn't recommend relying on cinnamon as a way to reduce blood sugar levels.
High cholesterol can attack more than just your heart, it can destroy your beautiful face (Opinion Piece)

Have you seen people with raised bumps around their eyes and wondered what they were?. This condition may be caused by hypercholesteremia. The raised bumps are called xanthelasmas. Xanthelasmas are soft, cholesterol-filled raised “bumps” that develop under the skin, on or around your eyelids, and close to your nose. These yellow-raised deposits are a side effect of having high levels of lipids in your blood. Xanthelasmas may not be harmful initially, but they can gradually worsen, cause pain, and detract from your good looks!
Scientists report that food grown using fertilizer made from human waste is safe to eat

As much as I want to rationalize, there's still some grossness about this piece of news. Scientists in Europe have determined that fertilizer made from human waste is safe for growing food for human consumption. As a reassurance to what might otherwise be unpalatable news, the scientists reported that only an extremely small amount of medicines and drugs would find their way into the crops. As an example, you would have to consume half a million cabbage heads “to accumulate a dose equivalent to one carbamazepine pill.” Carbamazepine is an anticonvulsant drug.
Is popcorn a healthy snack or not? Weighing the pros, cons

Those are often decisions moviegoers make when at the theater and are in the mood for some popcorn to go along with their show. The same goes when sitting down at home to watch a movie or ballgame and desiring a snack. But once the show or game is over...
Studies Link Cancer and Heart Disease to One of the Most Common Ingredients in Processed Foods

The hidden dangers of processed foods have been uncovered quite some time ago, due to the fact that they contain various agents that lead to decaying health. One of the main culprits that they commonly contain is palm oil - an ingredient linked to increased risks of cancer and heart disease. While consuming whole food is the safest way around this issue, many modern diets rely heavily on highly-processed options leaving their consumers unknowingly vulnerable.
Do Eggs Actually Need to be Refrigerated?

I was lucky enough to score some fresh eggs recently by way of friends who were on vacation, and their chickens needed to be fed. The reward for tending to the chickens was super fresh eggs from just a few blocks away. When my son and his friend returned with eggs one evening, they asked if they should put them in the refrigerator.

