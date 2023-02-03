ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MIX 106

4 Amazing Places In Boise To Get Pizza By The Slice

Does it matter? It's pizza that we're talking about, and pizza is delicious no matter if it's by the slice or whole. When I moved to Boise, I was shocked to see how many pizza establishments were in town. It's not like there are several locations scattered around town, there are pizza joints within walking distance of each other.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

There Are Only 2 Good Places for Fettuccine Alfredo in Boise

When you search for the best fettuccine alfredo in Boise, there’s a recent list from Tripadvisor that only features 2 PLACES in the area. So, according to Tripadvisor, there are only 2 good places for fettuccine alfredo in the Boise area. Why specifically fettuccine alfredo you ask? Well, because...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Boise’s Growth Over The Years Is Truly Impressive

I strongly believe there is a correlation between how long someone has lived in the Treasure Valley and how much disgust there is with "transplants." It's similar to the passion and the love you share with a band that you discovered that no one else has even heard of. One day, you hear this band on the radio and suddenly, all the people you secretly hate are rocking this band's t-shirt as if they heard of them before you did... before they were "famous."
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Boise’s 10 Best Places For Guaranteed People Watching Bliss

One of the things that people love about living in the Treasure Valley is that there are plenty of things to see. Many things will catch your eye as you drive, walk, hike, and explore the area. Many will tell you that the mountains are beautiful, and others will tell you about the wildlife. Some might say the parks are gorgeous and downtown Boise has attractive architecture. While it's true that we are blessed with beautiful surroundings, some people enjoy watching other people the most!
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Idaho’s Most Amazing Under the Radar Restaurant is in Boise and 100 Years Old

Boise, especially in the last few years, has really gained some national attention as a fantastic foodie destination. From classic diners that have been around for decades to new scrumptious places to try the Treasure Valley area is full of yummy options. Before we get to the most amazing under the radar restaurant in Idaho according to cheapism.com, let's check out some of our favorite hole in the wall places to eat in the area.
BOISE, ID
KTVB

Maggie's Crazy Easy Queso

BOISE, Idaho — Maggie's Crazy Easy Queso recipe. 1/2 pound to 1 pound ground beef, browned and drained. Combine ingredients in a casserole dish. No need to mix them, just place them in the dish in different sections. Preheat oven to 350 and bake for 25 minutes. Remove from...
BOISE, ID
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Boise Home Has A “Safe Room” But It’s Not What You Would Expect

There's more we need to address than just the safe room in this home for sale in Boise. This home recently hit the market in the North End of Boise and is really close to Hyde Park, which is a highly sought after area close to shops and restaurants. As soon as you see this house you might wonder why would someone paint their home this color. The home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2,000 sqft which sits on a corner lot with a large garage.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Astonishing Eagle, Idaho Home Has Its Own Private Go-Kart Track

For some reason, there is no shortage of castle homes in Idaho!. Some look more like castles than others. The Von Frandsen Castle in Sagle might be the most authentic of these castle homes. From what we’ve read about the castle, only traditional methods were used to build it. Supposedly, there were no modern cranes or technology used while building it.
EAGLE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

18 Idaho Cities That Are Home to More Transplants Than Natives

It’s with some hesitation that we make this comparison, but life in Idaho is slowly becoming a real-life representation of the Dr. Suess classic, The Sneetches. Not familiar with the story? Long story short, there’s a group of yellow creatures called Sneetches that live on a beach. Some of those Sneetches have stars on their bellies. The star-bellied Sneetches act like they’re superior and treat the Sneetches without stars like they are less than others. A guy rolls into town with a machine that can give the non-star-bellied Sneetches stars so they can roll with the in-crowd. Of course, those stars come with a price.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Titanic Returns To Boise Theaters For Valentines Day 2023

Idaho millennials, prepare yourselves for the most nostalgic Valentine's Day of our lives. A remastered version of our beloved Titanic is being released in theaters around the United States on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. While it's technically been 26 years and 52 days since it graced the silver screen, James...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

And Now For The Worst Boise Hotel Experiences of All Time

We're nowhere near summer yet but it's never too early to start planning a vacation. But where do you stay? Cue the debate of Airbnb versus hotels/motels... Look, I'm just going to come right out and say it: staying at an Airbnb or anything similar is way better than having to stay in a hotel. With hotels, you have so many of those disgusting things that they call "rules" and "regulations."
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

MIX 106

Boise, ID
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy