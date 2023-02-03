ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Comments / 0

Related
B105

One Of Minnesota’s Biggest Festivals Could Be In Jeopardy

Minnesota is known for big festivals from the Blues Fest in Duluth, to the Renaissance Festival In Shakopee, to even the Great Minnesota Get Together, which by definition is a festival. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival has been around since the 1970s. It's one of my favorite yearly thing I do...
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

Girls prep hockey section seedings released

Sunday the girls high school hockey section seedings were released. In Wisconsin, Superior earned the one seed in Section 1 and has a first round bye. Hayward is the three seed and hosts Medford Thursday February 16. In Minnesota action Proctor/Hermantown has earned the one seed and the bye in...
DULUTH, MN
B105

Man Searching For Woman He Saw At Two Harbors Coffee Shop

Someone call up Hallmark because this is a love story in the making! It looks like a Northlander is looking for someone he saw while out and about recently. The woman must have stuck in his mind because he's trying to find her. I saw the story on the 'Missed...
DULUTH, MN
B105

Downtown Duluth Business Announces Closure

It's a sad day for downtown Duluth. A popular business just announced it will be closing its doors next month. That business? Reimagined, by T. Underwood. The store sells home decor and such in the heart of the downtown area. The store also sells antiques, decor with a vintage flair,...
DULUTH, MN
B105

BBB Warns Of Fake Parking Ticket Scam

It looks like scammers are getting more creative by the day! The Better Business Bureau is warning of a parking ticket scam, where scammers actually print out fake parking tickets and stick them to your windshield. Recently, there was another scam that made headlines. A funeral home in Minnesota shared...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

School Closings and Delays February 3, 2023

Barnum Public Schools – Two-hour delay. Chisholm Public Schools – E-learning day February 3. Duluth Edison Charter Schools – Closed. Duluth Public Schools – Closed. Esko Schools – Two-hour delay. Hibbing Public and Private Schools – Closed, E-learning day February 3 for public schools.
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

2 seriously hurt in Iron Range stabbing, 1 arrested

VIRGINIA, MN -- A suspect is in custody after two people were seriously hurt during a stabbing on the Iron Range Monday night. According to the Virginia Police Department, just before 5:15 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of 8th Street South in Virginia, MN. When they arrived, they...
VIRGINIA, MN
drydenwire.com

Search Warrant Leads To Fentanyl Charges For Stone Lake Man & Woman

WASHBURN COUNTY -- A search warrant has resulted in fentanyl charges against Shawn and Kathy Young, of Stone Lake, in Washburn county. Shawn Young is also facing multiple drug charges in Sawyer County. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note:...
STONE LAKE, WI
B105

B105

Duluth, MN
8K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

B105, plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy