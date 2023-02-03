Read full article on original website
Check Out The Fastest, Coolest, Ice Slide At A Minnesota Finnish Sliding Festival
Have you ever heard of Laskiainen? It's the Finnish sliding festival that takes place in a tiny Minnesota community each winter. It's also the festival that nobody from outside of the Finnish community knows how to pronounce, so I'll help you with that. Lus-key-eye-nen. Laskiainen is a winter celebration with...
New Development Bringing Lodging, Retail + Wine Bar To Duluth’s Lincoln Park Craft District
Looking to fill a gap in the Duluth tourism industry, a new development will bring a unique lodging experience, along with shopping and a wine bar, to the Lincoln Park Craft District. Zenith Basecamp is targeted at outdoor enthusiasts and will provide people with a cool and affordable place to...
One Of Minnesota’s Biggest Festivals Could Be In Jeopardy
Minnesota is known for big festivals from the Blues Fest in Duluth, to the Renaissance Festival In Shakopee, to even the Great Minnesota Get Together, which by definition is a festival. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival has been around since the 1970s. It's one of my favorite yearly thing I do...
Watch: Duluth Realtor Makes ’10 Reasons NOT to Move to Duluth, Minnesota’ Video
Northland residents have a lot of pride in the area as there a certainly a lot of positives that living in this area provide. However, people moving here from a different part of the country often come to the Northland without knowing a lot about it. With that in mind,...
WDIO-TV
Girls prep hockey section seedings released
Sunday the girls high school hockey section seedings were released. In Wisconsin, Superior earned the one seed in Section 1 and has a first round bye. Hayward is the three seed and hosts Medford Thursday February 16. In Minnesota action Proctor/Hermantown has earned the one seed and the bye in...
Creepy! A Face Appeared In The Ice On Lake Superior Near Minnesota’s North Shore
Our recent cold weather is leading to Lake Superior forming some new ice. Aside from a handful of days, this winter has largely been pretty warm, so there hasn't been a ton of ice formation going on out on Gitche Gumee. While a vast majority of the lake is still...
Duluth TV Anchor’s Video Of His Dog Goes Viral For ‘Being Over Winter’
Brewster once again steals the show. This dog might be Duluth's favorite with all the publicity he gets. You can tell how much Dan loves this dog. He even lets him eat out of his tortilla chip bag. Dan often shares posts with Brewster. Dan Hanger, Fox 21 News anchor,...
Man Searching For Woman He Saw At Two Harbors Coffee Shop
Someone call up Hallmark because this is a love story in the making! It looks like a Northlander is looking for someone he saw while out and about recently. The woman must have stuck in his mind because he's trying to find her. I saw the story on the 'Missed...
Downtown Duluth Business Announces Closure
It's a sad day for downtown Duluth. A popular business just announced it will be closing its doors next month. That business? Reimagined, by T. Underwood. The store sells home decor and such in the heart of the downtown area. The store also sells antiques, decor with a vintage flair,...
BBB Warns Of Fake Parking Ticket Scam
It looks like scammers are getting more creative by the day! The Better Business Bureau is warning of a parking ticket scam, where scammers actually print out fake parking tickets and stick them to your windshield. Recently, there was another scam that made headlines. A funeral home in Minnesota shared...
northernnewsnow.com
Mountain Iron structure fire sends two people to hospital, destroys house Sunday
MOUNTAIN IRON, MN. (Northern News Now) - A fire near Mountain Iron this afternoon sent two people to the hospital and destroyed a house. According to Friends of the Northland FireWire, a fire was reported in the 5600 block of Oriole Avenue around 1:00 this afternoon. Multiple Iron Range fire...
OnlyInYourState
These 4 Small Towns Were Once Home To Minnesotans That Changed The World
Many famous and influential people have been born in the state of Minnesota, and most of them come from large cities like Minneapolis or St. Paul. Yet, these four small towns were the birthplace of people who have left a lasting impact. Minnesota is a wonderful place to see charming...
FOX 21 Online
School Closings and Delays February 3, 2023
Barnum Public Schools – Two-hour delay. Chisholm Public Schools – E-learning day February 3. Duluth Edison Charter Schools – Closed. Duluth Public Schools – Closed. Esko Schools – Two-hour delay. Hibbing Public and Private Schools – Closed, E-learning day February 3 for public schools.
Inside The Abandoned John A. Johnson Elementary School In Two Harbors
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. A walk-up to the front doors indicates that a fresh paint job is needed. A Peek Inside. I'm no expert, but if I peek inside a window...
northernnewsnow.com
2 seriously hurt in Iron Range stabbing, 1 arrested
VIRGINIA, MN -- A suspect is in custody after two people were seriously hurt during a stabbing on the Iron Range Monday night. According to the Virginia Police Department, just before 5:15 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of 8th Street South in Virginia, MN. When they arrived, they...
Birthday Gifts Stolen From Duluth Heritage Center, Help Needed To ID Suspects On Video
It's always a shame when people take it upon themselves to steal things from others. It's especially low when people steal from kids, but that's exactly what happened last week at the Essentia Duluth Heritage Center. Not only were things stolen from kids, but they were gifts intended for a...
drydenwire.com
Search Warrant Leads To Fentanyl Charges For Stone Lake Man & Woman
WASHBURN COUNTY -- A search warrant has resulted in fentanyl charges against Shawn and Kathy Young, of Stone Lake, in Washburn county. Shawn Young is also facing multiple drug charges in Sawyer County. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note:...
