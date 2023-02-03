ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Kiss and Ozzy Rebuke Corporate ‘Rock Star’ Lingo in Super Bowl Ad

Paul Stanley, Ozzy Osbourne and several other rockers are fed up with companies that call their employees rock stars for completing basic tasks with proficiency, and they're airing their grievances in a new Super Bowl ad for Workday. The previously teased spot, which you can watch below, opens with Stanley...
Bruce Springsteen Kicks Off 2023 Tour: Video, Pictures, Set List

Bruce Springsteen launched his 2023 tour tonight in Tampa, Fla., marking his first live performance with the E Street Band in close to six years. “Good evening, Tampa!” he declared as he stepped on stage, greeted by thunderous applause from the fans in attendance. From there, Springsteen jumped straight into opening song “No Surrender,” the side two opener from 1984's Born in the U.S.A.
Christine McVie Honored by Mick Fleetwood at the Grammys

Christine McVie was honored during the Grammy Awards, as Mick Fleetwood, Sheryl Crow and Bonnie Raitt delivered a poignant rendition of the Fleetwood Mac classic “Songbird.”. Crow sat at the piano for the performance, trading vocal parts with Raitt, who was seated close by. Fleetwood provided percussion, standing and...
Listen to John Oates’ New Single, ‘Disconnected’

John Oates has released a new single called "Disconnected." “There are always times in our lives when we all feel 'Disconnected' from something or someone ... emotionally, physically, spiritually or any of the above," Oates said in a press release. "But the important thing is to never give up hope and strive to find a way to pull it all back together."
Ozzy Osbourne and Bonnie Raitt Lead Classic Rock Grammy Winners

It was a big night for many classic rock artists at the 65th annual Grammy Awards -- not that you saw much of it on TV. The majority of the rock winners were honored during the Premiere Ceremony, a pre-televised event that dished out the large majority of the Grammys' 91 categories.
Warren Zevon’s Children React to His Rock Hall Nomination

Warren Zevon’s children discussed their reaction to his posthumous nomination for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, rejecting the idea that he wouldn’t have cared about it. He died in 2003, nine years after becoming eligible for the honor, but he's never been listed among the contenders until this year. In a new interview with Billboard, his son Jordan and daughter Ariel – both musicians – reflected on the delay.
