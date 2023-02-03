ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Bills to end 2 Confederate holidays pre-filed for upcoming legislative session in Alabama

By Zach Hester
 5 days ago

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — A set of bills pre-filed for the Alabama Legislature’s upcoming session would end two holidays honoring Confederate leaders and add holidays for Juneteenth and Election Day.

The four bills were all pre-filed by Rep. Chris England (D-Tuscaloosa), a former chair of the Alabama Democratic Party.

If approved by the legislature and signed into law by Governor Kay Ivey, here’s what would happen:

• The state holiday commemorating Confederate President Jefferson Davis’s birthday would be removed and replaced with a “State Employee Appreciation Day.”

Elliott Higgins came to Alabama twice for a horn competition. Years after his death, he’s linked to 2 sexual assaults spanning 10 years.

• The state holiday recognizing Confederate leader Robert E. Lee’s birthday would be removed.

• Add Juneteenth , which was recognized federally last year, as a state holiday on June 19.

• Add Election Day as a state holiday in place of Confederate Memorial Day.

Alabama is one of the few states to still recognize holidays related to the Confederacy.

The Yellowhammer State currently recognizes Robert E. Lee Day on the third Monday of January at the same time as Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Confederate Memorial Day in April, and Jefferson Davis’s Birthday in May.

News 19 reached out to Rep. England for a statement on his proposed bills, but have not received a response.

Comments / 104

Ruth Newby
4d ago

Well this is crap, our history is our history., what part of this do people not understand you cannot change what happened in our past. For you stupid people , if you can celebrate what you want so can the rest of us because if I disagree with you it doesn't make me a racist but it may make you one

Reply(5)
39
Kimbo
4d ago

Changing holidays and pretending as if there is a problem is pathetic. So tired of a legislative body pretending that racism is in every corner and every situation and needs to be dealt with in taking down statues, amending holidays or making a speech. Focus on health care, rising prices with ridiculous inflation and unemployment. Do your job and actually help people in your state instead of pretending that changing the name of an off day will cure racism.

Reply
39
Cindy Downs
5d ago

I do not agree. This holiday has been for ages. Why change it now? More importantly we need others matters taken care of in the state.

Reply(11)
36
