Broken Arrow is helping couples get married in the city’s Rose District

The City of Broken Arrow is helping couples get married on days that are easy to remember for future wedding anniversaries.

Today (Friday) is February 3rd, 2023 which can also be read as “2-3-2-3,” making it an easy wedding anniversary to remember.

That’s why newly-wed couple Mark and Victoria Alli, who were kind enough to let KRMG crash their ceremony, decided they wanted to tie the knot this morning.

They say they wanted to get married today because their birthdays, Valentine’s Day, and other significant dates are in February. Now, their wedding anniversary is too.

To get your license, all you need is two people ready to get married, two witnesses, and $50 for the license itself. Everything else, including services by an ordained minister, is free.

Today’s event runs through 4:30 p.m. The next one is set for March 21st, 2023 which can also be read as “3-2-1-2-3.” Another easy date to remember.

To top it off, the address of the building where the ceremonies are held is 123 North Main in Broken Arrow.

They ask that you call ahead to schedule an appointment. The number is 918-596-8991.

Congratulations to Mark and Victoria and thank you for letting KRMG crash your wedding!



