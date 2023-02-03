ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

Broken Arrow is helping couples get married in the city’s Rose District

By Shane Cutchall
KRMG
KRMG
 5 days ago

The City of Broken Arrow is helping couples get married on days that are easy to remember for future wedding anniversaries.

Today (Friday) is February 3rd, 2023 which can also be read as “2-3-2-3,” making it an easy wedding anniversary to remember.

That’s why newly-wed couple Mark and Victoria Alli, who were kind enough to let KRMG crash their ceremony, decided they wanted to tie the knot this morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wet1L_0kbbKmED00

They say they wanted to get married today because their birthdays, Valentine’s Day, and other significant dates are in February. Now, their wedding anniversary is too.

To get your license, all you need is two people ready to get married, two witnesses, and $50 for the license itself. Everything else, including services by an ordained minister, is free.

Today’s event runs through 4:30 p.m. The next one is set for March 21st, 2023 which can also be read as “3-2-1-2-3.” Another easy date to remember.

To top it off, the address of the building where the ceremonies are held is 123 North Main in Broken Arrow.

They ask that you call ahead to schedule an appointment. The number is 918-596-8991.

Congratulations to Mark and Victoria and thank you for letting KRMG crash your wedding!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H4Rxw_0kbbKmED00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ldoWh_0kbbKmED00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iaNKW_0kbbKmED00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d8dKZ_0kbbKmED00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=261z9u_0kbbKmED00


Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news9.com

New Film By Local Director Features Iconic Tulsa Scenery

A new film by a Tulsa writer and director is out now and it features some iconic Tulsa scenery. "Little Dixie" stars Frank Grillo as a former special forces op who has to fight off a drug cartel and prosecutors to save his daughter. It's set in Oklahoma and shot...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Black Wall Street Heritage and History Festival held in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The 10th annual Black Wall Street Heritage and History Festival took place Saturday afternoon. The event took place at The Big 10 Ballroom, near E. Apache St. and N. Peoria Ave., and lasted from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The event featured Black vendors, spoken words, a fashion show and live music.
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Tulsa couple claims Starbucks overcharged more than $4,000 in tip

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa couple is desperate for answers after they claim they paid more than $4,000 for two Starbucks coffees. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. The couple told Tulsa-area television station Fox 23 that Starbucks mistakenly took thousands of dollars as a...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

New Evidence Found In 2004 Tulsa Unsolved Murder

A new piece of evidence could mean everything for a Tulsa murder that's gone unsolved for 18 years, or it could be nothing. That's why the victim's mother is asking for help. Brittany Phillips was raped and murdered in 2004. It's just come to light that a week after her murder, Brittany's grandfather received a card from her. If she's the one who mailed it, it could change a lot about the case.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
21K+
Followers
119K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy