Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Luke Perry: The Tragic Life & Death of the "90210"/"Riverdale" StarHerbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
In 1970, a 13-Year-Old Girl Was Discovered, Unable to Speak or Walk. She Was Abused By Her Father for 13 YearsIngram AtkinsonLos Angeles, CA
Brad Pitt Wants to Sell L.A. Mansion for $40 Million, as Divorce Battle with Angelina Jolie ContinuesWilliamLos Angeles, CA
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Marilyn Monroe's Death and Involvement with the KennedysHdogarLos Angeles, CA
Related
Tri-City Herald
Scoring King: James passes Abdul-Jabbar for NBA points mark
LeBron James got the first official statistic of his NBA career on a rebound. His next entry on the stat sheet was an assist. Even then, points weren’t the priority. They never were. Somehow, he became the most prolific scorer in NBA history anyway. It finally happened Tuesday night,...
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: Watch LeBron James’s Controversial Speech After Setting New NBA Scoring Record
Los Angeles Lakers legend LeBron James headed straight for the history books last night, when he scored 38 points for LA (in a narrow loss, but still) in a 133-130 Oklahoma City Thunder road win. In so doing, he reached his 38,390th NBA point, now the new NBA record, having...
Tri-City Herald
Lakers: Watch NBA’s Two All-Time Leading Scorers Celebrate LeBron James’s Special Scoring Night
Los Angeles Lakers Hall of Fame power forward LeBron James made NBA history tonight, besting what had seemed to be one of basketball's seemingly insurmountable records, Los Angeles Lakers Hall of Fame center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. LeBron James has been looking to surpass the all-time NBA regular season scoring record of...
Tri-City Herald
NBA Top Five Performances, Feb. 7: LeBron James Becomes the NBA’s All-Time Leading Scorer
TOP PLAYER(S) OF THE DAY. The Los Angeles Lakers took a tough loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder Tuesday night. But of course, no one will be highlighting the Lakers’ defeat. Instead, the NBA world celebrated LeBron James becoming the league’s all-time leader in points scored. James received...
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: LeBron James Leaves Historic Night Early With Injury
LeBron James became the NBA's all-time leading scorer on Tuesday, hitting a fadeaway jumper from the free-throw line to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. However, the historic night quickly took a turn for the worse. First, the Lakers went down in the game. And then, LeBron got hurt, and went to the bench before it even ended. It appeared to be a right foot injury that forced him to watch the end of the game on the bench.
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Tri-City Herald
WATCH: LeBron Sets NBA All-Time Scoring with Nowitzki-Esque 1-Legged Fadeaway
The NBA has a new all-time leading scorer, and his name is LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar needed 36 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's longstanding record. With 10 seconds remaining in the third quarter, James finally set the record ... and it was done with a move Dallas Mavericks fans are very familiar with.
Tri-City Herald
Kyrie Irving Addresses Nets Trade Request, Embraces New Mavs Opportunity
LOS ANGELES — Kyrie Irving is gearing up to make his Dallas Mavericks debut when they take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday. It'll mark the start of an opportunity that he's appreciative to have — a fresh start with a warm welcome. “I’m super excited,” Irving...
Tri-City Herald
AP WAS THERE: Kareem passes Wilt for scoring record
EDITORS — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar passed Wilt Chamberlain for the NBA's career scoring lead on April 5, 1984 during a game against the Utah Jazz in Las Vegas. The Associated Press, as part of its coverage of LeBron James' breaking Abdul-Jabbar's record, is looking back at Abdul-Jabbar's historic night. This game story by now-retired AP Sports Writer Tim Dahlberg was published in the Biloxi Sun Herald on April 6, 1984. The story is published as it appears in the newspaper.
Tri-City Herald
Three Three-Team Mock Trade: Rozier + McDaniels Head to Contenders
The NBA trade deadline is quickly approaching, as teams now have less than 100 hours to make the moves that will shape the rest of their seasons. Some teams are looking to add to a championship-caliber roster for a title run, some are looking to retool with some new faces to get into a good spot, and some are looking to sell their valuable trade assets with an eye towards the future. In today's mock trade, I have one of each of those teams working together to achieve their goals.
Tri-City Herald
2023 NBA Trade Deadline Tracker
The NBA trade deadline is here and time is running out for teams who want to bolster their roster for the final stretch of the regular season. All trades must be completed by 3 p.m. EST on February 9th. Each completed trade is listed below. Jan. 23. Lakers get: Rui...
Tri-City Herald
Injury Report: Luka Doncic’s Status vs. LA Clippers
View the original article to see embedded media. In what is expected to be Kyrie Irving's Dallas Mavericks debut, he will be without his new running mate Luka Doncic, as the superstar guard has been ruled out of Wednesday night's matchup with the LA Clippers. Doncic is dealing with a foot contusion that has sidelined him for the last two games.
Tri-City Herald
Twitter Reacts to Jameson Williams Photo with Cade Cunningham
With several professional sports teams in Detroit in the midst of rebuilds, there has been an infusion of young talent entering the sports scene. Jameson Williams is among the most popular members of the Detroit Lions due to his speed and potential ability to blow past opposing defensive backs. The...
Tri-City Herald
New Rangers Rivals via Expansion
Major League Baseball seems intent on expansion one day. And if that happens, The Athletic has ideas on what MLB might do to restructure its divisions. It’s a little out there. And it involves the Texas Rangers. The article noted that by adding just two new teams would allow...
Comments / 0