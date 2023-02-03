ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-City Herald

Scoring King: James passes Abdul-Jabbar for NBA points mark

LeBron James got the first official statistic of his NBA career on a rebound. His next entry on the stat sheet was an assist. Even then, points weren’t the priority. They never were. Somehow, he became the most prolific scorer in NBA history anyway. It finally happened Tuesday night,...
OHIO STATE
Tri-City Herald

Lakers News: LeBron James Leaves Historic Night Early With Injury

LeBron James became the NBA's all-time leading scorer on Tuesday, hitting a fadeaway jumper from the free-throw line to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. However, the historic night quickly took a turn for the worse. First, the Lakers went down in the game. And then, LeBron got hurt, and went to the bench before it even ended. It appeared to be a right foot injury that forced him to watch the end of the game on the bench.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

WATCH: LeBron Sets NBA All-Time Scoring with Nowitzki-Esque 1-Legged Fadeaway

The NBA has a new all-time leading scorer, and his name is LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar needed 36 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's longstanding record. With 10 seconds remaining in the third quarter, James finally set the record ... and it was done with a move Dallas Mavericks fans are very familiar with.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

AP WAS THERE: Kareem passes Wilt for scoring record

EDITORS — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar passed Wilt Chamberlain for the NBA's career scoring lead on April 5, 1984 during a game against the Utah Jazz in Las Vegas. The Associated Press, as part of its coverage of LeBron James' breaking Abdul-Jabbar's record, is looking back at Abdul-Jabbar's historic night. This game story by now-retired AP Sports Writer Tim Dahlberg was published in the Biloxi Sun Herald on April 6, 1984. The story is published as it appears in the newspaper.
UTAH STATE
Tri-City Herald

Three Three-Team Mock Trade: Rozier + McDaniels Head to Contenders

The NBA trade deadline is quickly approaching, as teams now have less than 100 hours to make the moves that will shape the rest of their seasons. Some teams are looking to add to a championship-caliber roster for a title run, some are looking to retool with some new faces to get into a good spot, and some are looking to sell their valuable trade assets with an eye towards the future. In today's mock trade, I have one of each of those teams working together to achieve their goals.
Tri-City Herald

2023 NBA Trade Deadline Tracker

The NBA trade deadline is here and time is running out for teams who want to bolster their roster for the final stretch of the regular season. All trades must be completed by 3 p.m. EST on February 9th. Each completed trade is listed below. Jan. 23. Lakers get: Rui...
Tri-City Herald

Injury Report: Luka Doncic’s Status vs. LA Clippers

View the original article to see embedded media. In what is expected to be Kyrie Irving's Dallas Mavericks debut, he will be without his new running mate Luka Doncic, as the superstar guard has been ruled out of Wednesday night's matchup with the LA Clippers. Doncic is dealing with a foot contusion that has sidelined him for the last two games.
DALLAS, TX
Tri-City Herald

Twitter Reacts to Jameson Williams Photo with Cade Cunningham

With several professional sports teams in Detroit in the midst of rebuilds, there has been an infusion of young talent entering the sports scene. Jameson Williams is among the most popular members of the Detroit Lions due to his speed and potential ability to blow past opposing defensive backs. The...
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

New Rangers Rivals via Expansion

Major League Baseball seems intent on expansion one day. And if that happens, The Athletic has ideas on what MLB might do to restructure its divisions. It’s a little out there. And it involves the Texas Rangers. The article noted that by adding just two new teams would allow...

